Diane Boit: ZCBJ club gathers for memorial services, 1922

25 Years Ago – 1997

Delores Byrum, activities secretary at Mandan High School, has decided to retire after 25 years on the job. Byrum came to Mandan after residing in Alabama and then France with her husband, Darrell, who was in the military. Mrs. Byrum was honored at a party, hosted by the secretaries from Mandan High School and Central Administration and was also honored at the Mandan Activities and Recreation Club annual awards banquet. On her final day at the office, she received 25 roses from her family, plus a dozen from her boss, Darryl Anderson, activities director.

New officers have been elected for Mandan’s Gilbert S. Furness Post #40, American Legion. They are Lorraine Froehlich, commander; Jody Malling and Fred Stoskopf, vice commanders; Jeanette Sagmiller, adjutant; Leonard Moore, finance; Fabian Paul, sergeant at arms; Robert Hamilton, historian; Jim Coats, chaplain, and George Marbeck, Ron Otto and Florian Kuntz, executive board.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Bruce Babitt has designated the Huff Indian Village state historic site in Morton County as a National Landmark. Located on the west bank of the Missouri River, the Huff site goes back to the 1400s and once sheltered up to a thousand people.

Temps recorded Tuesday, June 10: a high of 82 degrees; 50 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Mothers gathered at Sunnyside School, west of Mandan, to honor Mrs. Walt (Lois) Schempp who is retiring after 26 years in the teaching profession. Mrs. Schempp has taught 21 years in the Mandan area, including seven years in the lower grades at Sunnyside. Mrs. Wilbur Kemmesat presented a gift to her on behalf of the mothers.

David Fisher, juvenile supervisor for Morton, Oliver, Mercer, Grant and Sioux counties, was the guest speaker at the Morton County eighth grade graduation ceremonies held Friday in the courthouse at Mandan. Newly elected YCL president, Roger O’Neill of Fort Rice, opened the ceremonies, extending greetings to the students and their parents. Entertainment included a choral reading by the students at St. Anthony and accordion music by Norbert Fisher, Flasher. Diplomas were awarded by County Superintendent of Schools Thelma Klingensmith, assisted by Eleanor Rippel. The processional and recessional were played by Karen Olson, Almont.

The marriage of Florence Feist and Gene Mosbrucker took place June 9 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Napoleon. Parents of the couple are Lawrence Feist, Napoleon, and the late Mrs. Feist; and Mr. and Mrs. Ben Mosbrucker, Mandan. Mary Feist, Fargo, was her sister’s maid of honor; bridesmaids were Carol Haas, Freeport, Illinois, and Karen Kautzman, Dickinson. Attending the groom were Bernell Renner, Mandan, as best man, and groomsmen Jim Feist, Edgeley, and Terry Mosbrucker, New Salem. Following a wedding trip to Denver, the couple will reside in Mandan where the groom will be employed with the Mandan Public Schools.

Linda Syvrud and Charles Suchy exchanged wedding vows on June 10 at the First Lutheran Church of Mandan, with the Rev. Richard Hagestuen and the Rev. John Kuhn officiating. Parents are Mr. and Mrs. Magne Syvrud and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Suchy, all of rural Mandan. Mrs. Monte Syvrud was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. John Flaa, Abercrombie, and Mrs. Steve Mahoney, Detroit, Mich., with Susan Syvrud as junior bridesmaid and flower girls, Chrissy Schleicher and Sondra Flaa. Best man was Monte Syvrud. Groomsmen were Dave Hanson, Mandan; Steve Crawford, Valley City; and Tom Sullivan, Mandan, with John Flaa as ringbearer. The bride is a teacher at Lincoln School, south of Bismarck. The bridegroom is engaged in farming.

75 Years Ago – 1947

“For the first time in its history, the Mandan Special School District is out of debt. According to Supt. W. L. Neff, the last outstanding bond has been received from the state treasurer and cancelled. High point in the district’s debt was in 1926 when the outstanding obligations totaled $222,700.

Seven seniors received their diplomas at Almont High School on June 5. Valedictorian was Rosemary Kunkel; salutatorian, Thornton Becklund. Other graduates are: Natalie Hanson, Joyce Larson, Herbert Thorson, Jean Timpe and Audrey Willman.

In honor of their parent’s 25th wedding anniversary, the children of Mr. and Mrs. E. Ulmer gave a surprise party at their home in Mandan. The Ulmers were married at Hazen in 1922, moving to Bismarck the following year. In 1937, the Ulmer family moved to Mandan and built the White Fence Lodge at 900 East Main Street, where they currently reside. The couple has six children - three sons, three daughters.

Fifty eighth grade students received their diplomas at graduation exercises held at St. Joseph’s church. Leading the procession and first to receive their diplomas were Gerald Fix, class valedictorian and son of Mr. and Mrs. Anton J. Fix, and Arthur Olson, salutatorian, son of Mrs. Art Olson. Each girl graduate wore a rose in her hair and each boy, a rose in his lapel as the class marched single file into the church to a march played by Sister Herman at the organ. Other students graduating with honors are: Eileen Hammerel, Elaine Helbling, Donna Marie Mann, Darlene Schmidt, Cecilia Messmer, Otto Babel and John Lora.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“More than 300 people gathered at the Z.C.B.J. club, known as the Bohemian Hall, 15 miles south of Mandan, for the annual Memorial services and decorating the graves of their loved ones. Frank Suchy served as presiding officer; Anthony Cermak, president of the society, had charge of ceremonies. Headed by the society’s band, the crowd marched to the cemetery where graves were decorated, and Memorial services held with Attorney A.J. Heder as the chief speaker of the day. Graves of several veterans of the World War are in the Little Heart cemetery, along with a Civil War veteran, one Slattery.

“Flasher High School celebrated the graduation of its first high school students on June 3 when diplomas were presented to three seniors. The high school received their state accreditation this past year.

“Nick Stumpf purchased a new Overland touring car yesterday from Fleck Motor Sales Co.

“L.F. Clark, mail stage driver at Shields, worked on making well-sharpened shoes for his horse, but it proved to be too sharp for when the horse stepped on his foot, the shoe sliced through his boot and severed one of his toes.

“The Mandan Municipal Band, under the direction of Joseph Bergeim, will perform a series of Friday evening summer concerts at the municipal bandstand near the depot on West Main Street.

“After a year of conferences and near lawsuits, members of the North Dakota state highway commission, Morton county commissioners, Burleigh county commissioners and representatives of the U.S. War Department have signed an agreement for the construction of a graded graveled road from the city limits of Mandan, to the west approach of the $1.4 million bridge over the Missouri River, a distance of three and three-quarters miles. The road is to be paved no later than by the end of 1924. The cost of the temporary road is estimated at $55,000, of which Mandan will pay $12,000, with the federal and state responsible for the balance.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, the thermometer recorded 65 degrees above zero.

“School election next Tuesday.

“A flag staff has been erected on the front of the Mandan Mercantile company’s office building.

“C.P. Thurston, with a force of men, has been putting up a three-strand barb wire fence around the cemetery grounds, northeast of the courthouse. Now that the grounds are protected from roaming cattle, horses and trespassers, lot owners will be encouraged to proceed with tree planting and beautifying the last home of their departed loved ones.

“A recent real estate transfer is 10 acres of land donated by Joseph Froelich, adjoining his farm at Crown Butte, for a Roman Catholic church, school and graveyard purposes. There are 24 families in the neighborhood, all members of the church. Work on a small church building has already begun.

“Some of the tenants on the second floor of the Pioneer block are of the opinion that if Mrs. Alice Shaw, the renowned whistler, wants a professional partner, she should come to Mandan and ask to see the gentleman who is located in the west half of the northeast corner of the Pioneer block.”

