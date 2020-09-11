Diane Boit: WWII Prisoners of war return home, 1945

“C.S. Fritz has resigned his position as manager of the City Drug store and will leave Monday for a similar position in Dickinson. F. P. Homan has arrived from Wing, N D., to assume management.

“Martin, the 13-year old son of Henry Knoll, received severe injuries this week while driving a disc machine in the field near his St. Anthony home. It is thought that the four horses he was driving became unmanageable, resulting in the boy being thrown to the ground, and, as the disc passed over him, Martin received a long cut on the right side of his body extending halfway around, exposing several of his ribs. The lad showed more grit than many a strong man would, by then walking more than a half mile to a road where he was picked up and taken to his home and then brought to the Deaconess hospital in Mandan for further treatment. Since his injury, young Martin has not lost consciousness. It is hoped his young age will aid in his recovery.