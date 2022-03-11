Diane Boit: WWII disabled vet given tractor by Uncle Sam, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

Mandan High School senior Jesse Beckler became the North Dakota Class A State Wrestling Champion in the 130 pound class at the State Wrestling Tournament held this past weekend at Bismarck. In the final championship match, Beckler scored a 5-1 decisive victory over Mitch Goehring of Century High School, Bismarck.

Dr. Kent Schwartz has opened a chiropractic office in the former Chuppe Chiropractic location at 609 West Main St. Schwartz, originally from New England, North Dakota, attended college at the University of Minnesota, at Dickinson State and at the Life Chiropractic College in Marietta, Georgia. His first chiropractic office was at New England for one year before moving to Bismarck where he has been practicing for the past four years.

Temps recorded Tuesday, March 11: a high of 28 degrees above zero; 25 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Melanie Freezon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Freezon of Mandan, has been named Mandan’s Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for 1972. She was chosen on the basis of her score in a written knowledge and attitude exam taken by the senior girls in December. Melanie will be competing against other North Dakota high school seniors for state and national honors, a college scholarship and an expense paid trip to Washington D.C. Home economics instructors at MHS are Vicki Anderson and Twila Gilje.

“Mandan Sideglances” by Gloria Feickert: “It was the largest turnout in several years at last weekend’s Mandan Hospital Volunteers benefit dinner-dance held at the Elks Club in Mandan. After the 539 people were fed, they stayed for dancing to the music of the John Peffer orchestra. According to Volunteers president Mrs. Louis Jangula, $515.20 was collected at the “white elephant” booth; $131.40 from the homemade candy booth; $54.65 from the balloons; and $61.88 at the coat check room. Proceeds from this year’s party will go toward the purchase of surgical instruments and a bed scale.”

Purchased from the proceeds of previous years’ benefit parties were: 1965 - a cautery machine; 1966 - 11 air conditioners; 1967 - an isolette; 1968 - surgical instruments; 1969 - IBM intercommunication system; 1970 - four IV standards and four walkers; 1971 - examination and treatment tables.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Nick Renner, World War II veteran, has become the owner of a brand new Farmall M 3-4 tractor, a gift to him by the United States government in recognition of his service in the war, which cost him his left leg in the fighting at Tunisia in 1943. He had been in the service for three years before being discharged with the rank of corporal.

Renner was entitled to one of the specially equipped automobiles being given to amputees but chose a tractor instead for his 480-acre farm in the St. Anthony vicinity. The tractor is specially equipped with the clutch being built up for operation by hand. The machine has a road speed of 20 mph and is equipped with a hand-operated hydraulic lift, an electric starter and has lights for night work. And Renner has no regrets choosing the tractor over an automobile. “An automobile costs you money,” he said. “The tractor will earn its way to make me money.”

Bunco, contract and auction bridge, and whist were played during Ladies Night at the Eagles Club this week. Prizes went to the following: bunco - Mrs. John Hellman and Mrs. Fred Harm; whist - Mrs. Peter Haag and Mrs. Dodd Sempson; auction - Mrs. V. Adams and Mrs. Matt Goertel; contract- Mrs. Donald Hertz and Mrs. Harold Oss. Refreshments were served by Mmes. Otto Feickert, John Gehring and D.F. Franciere.

The Mandan Braves closed their 1946-47 basketball season this week after losing to the St. Leo’s team of Minot, 43-34, at the Western Division tournament. Mandan’s season ended with 7 wins and 13 losses. The Braves are coached by John Mach.

National recognition was given to J.D. Allen, Mandan’s 95-year-old artist and taxidermist, during the annual meeting of the American Artists Professional League in New York City. Allen is the first North Dakotan ever to receive such a commendation. Accepting the honor roll certificate on Mr. Allen’s behalf was Paul E. Barr, head of the art department of the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, and state chairman for American Art week.

Births announced this week: Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Alton Hermanson, to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schaaf, to Mr. and Mrs. Casper Unser, to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Kopp, to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Witkowski and to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Storick, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mr. Kurt Zeutschel, Judson. Daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Suchy, to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Clouston, to Mr. and Mrs. William Geiger, to Mr. and Mrs. Victor Nelson, and to Mr. and Mrs. John Stack, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Keppner, Flasher; and to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Roethlisberger, Huff.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Ice on the Missouri River is still crossable for automobiles, although it is rotting rapidly and has cracked badly near the NP bridge. The Lewis & Clark taxi cars crossed the ice at 2 p.m., having gone over to secure the Napoleon basketball team for the High School Basketball tournament being held in Mandan. The drivers report that there’s considerable water on top of the ice in some places.

“Six high school teams, from Ashley, Bismarck, Mandan, Napoleon, Steele and Wilton, competed at the third district annual basketball tournament before capacity crowds, limited to 600 people, at the Mandan gymnasium. Although Mandan was again ranked number one, they were defeated by Bismarck High in the championship game, 20-15, due to injuries to their top two players, Rodney Love and Ray Williams, who were unable to play.

“Tournaments in seven other districts were also being played during the same weekend, resulting in eight winners who will compete for the State Title at Fargo. This is the first time, since the 1917-18 season, that Mandan High School has not won the district title and has not participated in the state tournament.

“Justice was meted out swiftly this week in federal district court at Bismarck before Judge Andrew Miller, for John Kopp and his father, Thomas Kopp, who were arrested last weekend following a raid of their residence in Dogtown, in the southeast section of Mandan. There, States Attorney L.H. Connolly and R.E. Hazelton, federal prohibition agent, discovered a fine specimen of a copper still and two 50-gallon barrels of rye mash, all ready for distilling. The still was found in the basement of the house, concealed in a cupboard beneath the steps. This is the third time, within three years, that the elder Kopp has been arrested for violation of the Volstead Act. John Kopp was fined $10 and costs. However, his father was given a prison sentence of six months. The Kopp duo weren’t the only ones appearing before the judge this week. Seventy-three violators of the prohibition law are listed to appear before Judge Miller during the coming week.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, the thermometer recorded 8 degrees above zero.

“The season of Lent began yesterday.

“Lt. Hutton, with an infantry escort, was up from Fort Yates on Tuesday. On Wednesday, after the arrival of the No. 1 train, he and his troops started back with a strongbox containing cash to pay the soldier boys. Lt. Hutton reported the road between Mandan and the post to be in fairly good shape.

“High winds and drifting snow have again caused trouble and delays east of this point. This morning’s eastbound passenger train, due to leave here at 12:45, arrived about an hour late, but still had to be held in Mandan until about 8 o’clock in the evening because another train was delayed by snow somewhere near Steele. Today’s westbound passenger and mail train is reported to be stalled near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

“The west bound passenger train on Tuesday did not arrive in Mandan until 5 o’clock in the evening- over seven hours late.

“The death of G.W. Grant, age 81 years, at his home southwest of town, has severed another link from that ever-shortening chain of hardy pioneers who have reached an age considerably beyond the allotted time of man’s life here on earth. Mr. Grant was born at Prospect, Maine, on July 18, 1816, coming to Wisconsin in 1848 and then to Mandan in 1882. He was a great reader and always enjoyed the work of his calling, that of farming. Three children survive: Mrs. M.O. Welch, with whom he lived, and J.G. Grant, Mandan; and G.W. Grant, Jr., Pentwater, Michigan. The funeral took place from his residence on Monday afternoon, with Rev. A.E. Evison of Christ church conducting the ceremony. The body was interred in Greenwood cemetery.”

