Diane Boit: World War II ends; Soldiers coming home -- 1945

Pfc. Albert Schmitt, son of Mrs. Marcus West, has returned to Mandan from the European theater. Pfc. Schmitt, who’s been overseas for 20 months, wears nine battle stars. He was in Africa and Italy with the ground crew at a B-17 bomber base.

Pfc. Herbert Smeder, son of Mrs. Margaret Smeder, Mandan, has been assigned to the air transport command at Casablanca to assist in flying veterans home from Europe. More than 40 thousand veterans are being flown to the United States each month for furloughs and redeployment. Pvt. Smeder has served 23 months with a bomber group in England.

100 Years Ago – 1920

“Reports of threshing operations from south of Mandan and around St. Anthony are beginning to come in, showing a wide difference in yields. Carl Tippo, living near St. Anthony, received little rain in his district, has the poorest showing with wheat running at only one bushel to the acre, while H. J. Campbell has the best report with a yield of slightly more than 27 bushels per acre. However, the barley and oats are showing remarkable results. Rasmus Helbling has threshed both grain- his barley ran 65 bushels and oats about 50 bushels per acre.