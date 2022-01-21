Diane Boit: Winter federal disaster declared, 1997

25 Years Ago – 1997

North Dakotans enjoyed a break from brutal winter weather conditions this week after enduring five blizzards that ripped through the state since November. Temperatures stayed above zero for three consecutive days, with no new storms in the forecast. On Jan. 21, temps soared to a high of 37 degrees above zero; the low was 8 above.

Under the recent federal disaster declaration requested by Gov. Ed Schafer -- the state’s first ever in the winter -- the federal government is paying 75% of road-clearing costs during January, allowing counties to authorize overtime hours and hire extra personnel to clear blocked roads. North Dakota’s National Guard soldiers are also working around the clock to assist county personnel with extra dozers and rotary snow blowers.

According to the weather bureau, the record high for Jan. 21 was 53 degrees, set in 1942; the record low is 37 degrees below zero, set in 1954.

50 Years Ago – 1972

H.A. Kautzmann, city commissioner, has announced his candidacy for the mayor of Mandan. Kautzmann has served on the commission since 1960. Current mayor, A.R. Shaw, will not seek reelection.

C.E. Fristad, of Fristad Farm Real Estate, has made an 80-acre tract of land, two miles north of Mandan on the Collins Avenue Road, available for public use of snowmobiles this winter. Fristad’s sign is posted on the west side of the road, one mile north of the Heskett station.

Directors and officers of the Mandan Security Bank were reelected this week at the annual stockholders meeting. Directors are Ben Meier and A.P. Rausch, both of Bismarck; William R. Russell, Bernard Toman, William Joersz, Leland Ulmer and E.M. Dahlen, all of Mandan. Officers are: Ben Meier, president; E.M. Dahlen, vice president; Emil Kautzmann, vice president and cashier; L.F. Gerhart, vice president; E.W. Steinbrueck, assistant cashier; and Mrs. Floy Olson, auditor. Dahlen announced the bank experienced a gain in deposits amounting to $1.36 million, which is a 23% increase over the previous year.

Playing at the Mandan Theatre this weekend is “Night of the Dark Shadows” starring Jonathan Frid as Barnabas Collins. This is a sequel to last year’s movie “Dark Shadows.” The two movies, featuring vampires, were based on the successful “Dark Shadows” weekly show that appeared on ABC television from 1966 to 1971.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Funeral services were held at Hoople for Lynn J. Frazier, 72, former U.S. Senator, and the 12th governor of North Dakota. After winning the Republican primary as the Non-Partisan League candidate, Frazier, who had never run for public office, was elected in a landslide as governor in 1916 with 79% of the vote. He was extremely popular with the farmers of the state and implemented several reforms such as the establishment of the Bank of North Dakota and the North Dakota Mill and Elevator. Frazier was reelected twice, in 1918 and 1920, but then an economic depression hit the agricultural sector, resulting in a successful business-led movement, that opposed the governor’s reforms, to press for his recall, and in 1921, Frazier became the first governor in the United States to be removed from office. In 1923, he was elected to the Senate, again as the NPL candidate on the Republican ticket, serving until 1940, when unseated by William Langer. Survivors include his wife, and five children.

Dr. Claude A. Henderson, who has been a Jamestown resident for the past 26 years, will be opening a chiropractic office in his new home at 405 3rd Ave. N.W. Henderson is a Mandan native, graduating from Mandan High School in 1916 and Palmer College in 1920. He is also a veteran of World War I. His father, the late Dr. A.O. Henderson, also operated a chiropractic office in Mandan for more than 30 years.

A meeting was held at the Chamber of Commerce rooms this week to form an association of tavern keepers for the City of Mandan; The association’s purpose is to encourage public compliance with City ordinances and State laws regarding the sale of liquor as they are “desirous of helping in making and keeping Mandan a clean city.” The meeting was attended by the operators of the Main Tavern, Joe’s Bar, The Havana Club, The Terrace, Siegel’s Bar, the Recreation Parlor, Bullinger’s Bar, The Tap Room, Kopp’s Coffee Shop and Pete’s Beer Parlor.

Born on Thursday, Jan. 16, twins, a son and a daughter, to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Barnhardt of Mandan.

Other births announced this week: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Art Hetland and to Mr. and Mrs. George Kadlec, both of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Vern Stayton, New Salem. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Earl Schoonover, to Mr. and Mrs. Ken Simons, to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Basting, and to Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Toepke, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Holle, New Salem; and to Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Snobeck, Glen Ullin.

Correction: Mandan’s first 1947 baby was a girl born on Jan. 2 (not the 1st as previously reported) to Mr. and Mrs. Anton A. Wetsch Jr. of St. Anthony. The little girl, delivered by Dr. Wheeler, has been named Gloria.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“The annual Fortnightly Club party held last Friday at the home of Mrs. Bernard Nickerson proved to be the most enjoyable affair of the club’s season. Mrs. A. H. Peterson’s famous 'Bagpipe Orchestra,' a literary contest and a little farce entitled 'Mechanical Jane' were some of the stunts that kept the club members in a gale of merriment. However, the hit of the afternoon was an original song with 57 verses, using the names and characteristics of the ladies present. Delicious refreshments were served at the close of the afternoon.

“A heavy truck went partly through the ice in the Missouri River at the regular crossing early this morning and temporarily blocked traffic. After the truck was finally removed, a touring car also went into the same hole. There were no injuries. The mishaps were caused by an opening in the river near the railroad bridge, causing the water to flow over the ice and covering the signs indicating the safe passage to the Bismarck side of the river.

“Funeral services were held from the private chapel of the Kennelly undertaking establishment at 110 1st Ave. N.W., for Elizabeth Mary Connolly, the 4-year-old daughter of States Attorney and Mrs. L.H. Connolly. Little 'Betty' had been staying with her grandparents at Algoma, Wisconsin, when she contracted diphtheria and died after two days’ illness. Funeral services were strictly private in keeping with the public health laws, permitting only members of immediate families for victims of contagious diseases. Interment was in the Union cemetery.

“Mrs. Anna Cermak, age 75, died last night at the farm home of her son, James Cermak, 12 miles south of Mandan. Mrs. Cermak was born in Bohemia in 1847 and came to this country with her husband and family in 1893. Four children survive: Anton, James, Mrs. Mary Stack and Mrs. Agnes Stastny.

“Charles P. O’Rourke of Mandan, for 30 years a Morton County commissioner, and most of that time was chairman of the county board, has been elected president of the N.D. Association of County Commissioners during their annual meeting held at Jamestown. Mandan was also selected as the site of the 1923 meeting.

“Sons were born this week at the Mandan Deaconess hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Erickson; to Mr. and Mrs. LaRue Shaw; to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Schlitter and Mr. and Mrs. E.M. Steinbrueck.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, the thermometer recorded 28 degrees above zero.

“The weather is of a very changeable turn of mind.

“A baby girl arrived at the home of Attorney B.W. Shaw on Saturday evening.

“Smith & Dooley’s ice houses are being filled with ice that is said to be the best that has been harvested for some years. The cakes are 32 inches square, and some are so clear that a newspaper can be read through them.

“A state certificate has been issued to Mr. Mackin of this city, and he is now properly enrolled as a practicing veterinarian. The certificate is signed by F.H. Farmer, president of the examining board.

“An untied team of horses ran away last Saturday and collided with a cutter containing Mrs. Bingenheimer and Mrs. Pilcher. The ladies escaped uninjured, but the cutter was damaged. The owner was fined and paid damages.

“After being thoroughly overhauled, the Mandan roller mill will resume operations next week. The rollers have all been re-corrugated and with the added improvements to machinery, management expects to turn out better grades of flour than ever before. That is saying a great deal, for at the present time, the “Gold Heart” and other brands made at this mill enjoy an enviable popularity from coast to coast.”

