Diane Boit: Whopper badges awarded to Mandan residents, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996

Hundreds of area residents traveled to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park last weekend to take part in the Frontier Army Days. The three-day event featured a variety of entertainment, including the Frontier Army of the Dakotas, a reenactment group from a four-state area. These troops were also joined by the nationally known re-enactor Steve Alexander, from Michigan, who portrays General George Armstrong Custer. The weekend began with a Friday evening concert by Mandan’s West River Winds Summer Band from the north porch of the Custer house. Area residents also enjoyed seeing the Calvary perform their drills and hearing the roar of an actual cannon firing. Near the end of each day, people were invited to see an 1870s melodrama, “The Enlisted Man’s Lament,” performed in the granary on Calvary square. Fort Lincoln was occupied by the U.S. Army from 1872 until being abandoned in 1891.