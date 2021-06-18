Diane Boit: Whopper badges awarded to Mandan residents, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996
Steve Knudson, owner of Crescent Printing, has moved his shop to the old Red Owl store site at 206 4th Ave. NW, from 102 East Main Street, its home since 1941. Crescent Printing was established in 1907 by his grandparents, Ed and Mary Knudson.
Recent Mandan High School graduates Lance Wolf, son of Gary and Jan Wolf, and Chad Bender, son of Douglas and Patricia Bender, all of Mandan, have enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Wolf will undergo basic training and naval education at Millington, Tennessee. Bender will undergo similar courses at Great Lakes, Illinois.
Hundreds of area residents traveled to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park last weekend to take part in the Frontier Army Days. The three-day event featured a variety of entertainment, including the Frontier Army of the Dakotas, a reenactment group from a four-state area. These troops were also joined by the nationally known re-enactor Steve Alexander, from Michigan, who portrays General George Armstrong Custer. The weekend began with a Friday evening concert by Mandan’s West River Winds Summer Band from the north porch of the Custer house. Area residents also enjoyed seeing the Calvary perform their drills and hearing the roar of an actual cannon firing. Near the end of each day, people were invited to see an 1870s melodrama, “The Enlisted Man’s Lament,” performed in the granary on Calvary square. Fort Lincoln was occupied by the U.S. Army from 1872 until being abandoned in 1891.
Temps recorded Tuesday, June 18: a high of 81 degrees; 62 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The North Dakota fishing season continues to produce a flood of whopper badge requests, including several from the Mandan area. Keith Erlandson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ken Erlandson, Mandan, caught a 23.8-pound, 47-inch northern pike at Wolf Creek. Whoppers were also caught at the Fort Rice area of the Oahe Reservoir: a 21.8-pound northern by Darwin Vander Vorst and a 20-pound northern by Lloyd Thompson. A 23-pound northern was also caught near Fort Yates by Terry Glaser, with the help of his dad, Dennis Glaser, Mandan.
Members of the North Dakota Barbers Association elected Mandan barber Gene Becker as their state president before concluding its annual convention held in Bismarck.
William Engelter Jr. has been named chairman of the 1971 United Fund drive to begin in the fall. The goal of the fund drive, according to newly appointed manager Erv Reich, is $19,183.
During their last meeting of the season, 68 members of the Mandan Lady Elks elected new officers for the coming year. Mrs. Shirley Shaw is the new president; she succeeds Mrs. Joe Schweitzer. Other officers are: Mrs. Hubert Elter, vice president; Mrs. Clifford Green, secretary; and Mrs. Lloyd Lohstreter, treasurer.
Patricia Underdahl, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Underdahl, rural Hebron, has been named the 1971 Morton County Dairy Princess at ceremonies conducted at the American Legion Club in Mandan. Patricia was selected from 22 candidates and was sponsored by the Happy Homemakers Club of Hebron. Judges were Herman Ciavarella, Robert Schulte and Christ Assel.
Mrs. Kenneth (Gertie) Geiger, Hebron, was elected president of the North Dakota Homemakers for a two-year term during the recent State Council Meeting held in Fargo. She has been a member of the Lookout Homemakers of Hebron for the past 24 years and has served as state cookbook chairman.
North Dakota’s population will decline to near 590,000 by 1980 with more people living in the state’s larger cities, according to economists at North Dakota State University. The U.S. Census showed 617,761 persons lived in North Dakota in 1970, a significant decrease from the previous census and a continuation of the slow downward trend of the past 40 years.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Sale of the Mandan Mercantile Company to the Occident Elevator Company division of the Russell Miller Milling Co., Minneapolis, Minnesota, was announced this week by Ben Eppler, Bismarck, who is the superintendent of the Occident Elevator Company division. Included in the Mercantile Company are the yard at Mandan and 16 other lumberyards in western North Dakota.
Wholesale bakers said today that the price rise in bread is a cent a pound, not a cent a loaf as was reported earlier this week. The bakers point out that most loaves of bread are 1 ½ pounds, and, in rounding up, the cost of a single loaf in Mandan is currently at 16 cents or 31 cents for two loaves.
Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution met this week at the home of Mrs. Arthur Olson. New officers elected for the coming year are: Mrs. Arthur Olson, regent; Mrs. W.F. McClelland, vice president; Mrs. E.D. Tostevin, secretary, and Mrs. J.C. Gould, treasurer.
Boatswain's mate 2nd class Richard Stecher, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Stecher of Mandan, has received his discharge from the Navy and is in Mandan visiting friends and relatives. Stecher served 24 months, with all but six weeks of that time in the Pacific. He was on a troop transport, USS Edgecombe, engaged in moving troops into battle. Richard was employed by the Gerlach Sheet Metal Works in Bismarck before entering the service.
William Sullivan Jr., has returned to his home in Mandan, following his discharge from the Coast Guard after serving for two ½ years and held the rank of seaman first class. He was stationed at Port Angelus, Washington.
As of May 1, 1946, the armed forces, including the Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard, count their combat dead in World War II at 295,867, while another 12,744 are still considered missing. Of the four branches of service, the Army reports the highest number of losses, with 229,238 soldiers killed and 10,897 missing.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“A local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was organized this week in Mandan at the home of Mrs. J.L. Bowers. Officers elected are: Mrs. Bowers, regent; Mrs. L.N. Cary, vice regent; Mrs. W.C. Badger, recording secretary; Mrs. H.A. Peterson, corresponding secretary; Mrs. A.W. Furness, historian; and Mrs. P.W. McGillic, treasurer.
“The Morton County Red Cross nurse, Miss Elkman, has announced the results after examining school children in the county during the past six months. She found that 22.5 percent of children had impaired vision; 28 percent had enlarged tonsils; 50.7 percent had defective teeth; 3.8 percent had skin disease; and a whopping 64.7 percent were underweight or mal-nourished.
“Upwards of 500 people are now camped at the fairgrounds in the “white city” of the Seventh Day Adventists denomination of North Dakota which is a 10-day camp meeting here. It is expected nearly a thousand will be on the grounds before Sunday night.
“The body of Corporal John D. Kirkpatrick, who was killed in action during September 1918, was taken from a train here last night and was, this afternoon, started for his home at Beach.
“Mrs. Sarah Boley, one of the earliest settlers of the city, celebrated her 90th birthday by planting 30 hills of potatoes at her home. 'One is never too old to be useful,' is her claim. However, a group of friends decided the occasion also called for a birthday cake and came during the early evening hours with cake and ice cream to celebrate her special day.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, June 18, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 88 degrees above zero.
“Crops are growing nicely.
“Keep the flies out with screen doors and windows. Buy the best at the Mandan Mercantile Company.
“Perhaps it was an off year in school matters that resulted in so very little interest manifested in the city school election on Tuesday. Only 27 votes were cast, and all were for Mr. Theodore Cummins. The personnel of the school board is now: Messrs. Packard, Lang, Tobin, McDonald and Cummins.
“The manufacturing of cheese began at the Square Butte cheese factory on Wednesday of last week, and the output so far has been 100 pounds per day. Mr. Kiebert, the president of the corporation, says that in a week or two, the output should exceed 200 pounds.”
