Diane Boit: 'Where the West Begins' is Mandan’s slogan, 1921

125 Years Ago – 1896

“A large number of Mandan residents traveled to New Salem this week to celebrate the 13th anniversary of the founding of New Salem. In the morning, with the arrival of No. 1, a large number of Mandan citizens got off the train and joined the parade down Main Street and then listened to a number of speeches, including one given in German by Dr. Goeschel. Then followed a variety of other events including a picnic, shooting exhibitions with the first prize won by Dr. Goeschel and horse races with prizes awarded to Steven Weeke’s horse and to J.M. Watson’s pony. And all during the afternoon, delightful music could be heard from the New Salem and Mandan bands. A party from Mandan also toured the creamery and mourned the fact that we have not a similar plant here. The finale of this fine day was the evening dance with music provided by the Mandan orchestra.