Diane Boit: 'Where the West Begins' is Mandan’s slogan, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996
Sidewalks were filled with rollerbladers and kids on bikes, and parents and their strollers were out in force this week as temperatures more typical of June moved across the state. With large snowbanks melting, many people decided to grab their garden hoses and a bucket of soapy water to wash away the winter grime on their vehicles.
Mandan wrestler Kenny Howard and Scott Owens of Devils lake were two North Dakotans who placed in the National High School Wrestling Meet held at the end of March at Pittsburgh. Howard took seventh place at 171 pounds, while Owens took third in the heavyweight division.
The Mandan Lodge 1256 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, after voting to keep the lodge active instead of merging with the Bismarck Elks lodge, has elected new officers for 1996-97. They are: Mike Wetzstein, Exalted Ruler; Bryan Giese, Leading Knight; John Ringland, Loyal Knight; Brad Pratt, Lecturing Knight; Darwin Vander Vorst, secretary; and Jim Heck, treasurer.
Winners at this year’s Academy Awards, hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, included the movie “Braveheart,” which took five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for its star, Mel Gibson. Nicholas Cage won the Best Actor honors for “Leaving Las Vegas;” Susan Sarandon took the Best Actress award for “Dead Man Walking.”
Temps recorded Tuesday, April 9: a high of 65 degrees above zero; 31 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
More than 9,000 participants and spectators attended the second annual Scout Expo held at the Bismarck Civic Center. Ninety Girl and Boy Scout troops from eight towns participated and received special recognition and ribbons for their booths and other competitions.
Ten-year-old Robert Engebretson of Pack 153, sponsored by the First Lutheran Church of Mandan, and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Engebretson, took the championship trophy in the Cub Scout car Derby. More than 300 Cub scouts had raced their cars during the day.
Mandan winners of the Boy Scout booths included First Lutheran’s Troop 153 and the booth by Cub Pack 51, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Mandan. In the girls division, the Mandan Junior Troop 112 received a ribbon for their booth’s theme “Stamp Out Pollution” with members signing up people to pledge not to pollute. In the Cadette division, Mandan’s winner was Troop 116, who displayed toothpick sculptures.
Junior and senior high school students from across the state shared in the awards this week at the 21st North Dakota State Science and Engineering Fair held at the Mandan High School gymnasium. Among the winners was William Fristad, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.G. Fristad of Mandan. He received an all-expense trip to the International Sciences and Engineering Fair in Kansas City with his exhibit on “Polymerization of Vinyl Ethers.” The Mandan High School senior also received a $100 prize on the project from Northwestern Bell Telephone. Alternate trip winners in the Bismarck-Mandan area are Mary Beth Steinbrueck, Mandan, and Merle Koon, Bismarck.
75 Years Ago – 1946
According to Gov. Fred Aandahl, 39,000 North Dakotans were inducted into the service during World War II, along with 17,000 volunteers, for a total of 56,000 people. Due to the need of labor for the state’s huge food crop each fall, North Dakota had the largest percentage of deferments of any state in the union on a population basis. However, after being called up, North Dakota was also at the top of the list for fewest number of delinquencies.
Mandan voters, at the general city election, have named M.D. (King) Williams and Art Olson as two new members of the Mandan City Commission, defeating William McCormick and incumbent J.I. Rovig. M.J. Reichert was elected justice of the peace. Clem Albers was elected park commissioner, succeeding C.F. Pierce.
Thirty-three horse lovers gathered at the J.R. Madsen home this week for the second meeting of the Mandan Horse Club. Elected as directors were: Phil Blank, Dr. G.F. Wirtz and Irv Young. Herman Uden was elected riding master for parades and other activities. Membership may be obtained by contacting Clem Albers, Mandan.
Ship’s Cook, Seaman 3/c Freddie Kupper, son of J.J. Kupper, has returned to Mandan following his discharge from the Seabees on April 3 in Minneapolis. He was with the Seabees for three years and three months.
Pfc. Leland Ulmer, son of Mr. and Mrs. E. Ulmer, and his sister, Bernice Ulmer of Fargo, have arrived in Mandan to visit their parents. Ulmer came from Europe after being stationed there for the past several months.
Floyd Boutrous, Bismarck, and George Skaff, Turtle Lake, have purchased the Dome and Hi-Hat night clubs on Highway 10 between Bismarck and Mandan. The Dome features local bands nightly. Bucky Andrews and his orchestra will play for the opening night. As soon as equipment is available, roller skating will be resumed at the Dome as a Sunday special. The Hi-Hat, now being remodeled, will specialize in foods when reopened.
Births announced this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. John Rausch, Blue Grass; and to Mr. and Mrs. Emil Huber, to Rev. and Mrs. E.H. Krueger, and to Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Barrios, all of Mandan. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Nick Freidig, Mandan, and to Mr. and Mrs. Martin Bender, St. Anthony.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Where the West Begins” was officially chosen by a committee of the Town Criers Club as the slogan by which Mandan is to be known in the coming years, with credit and the $35 prize going to A.W. Patterson of Leith who submitted the first of 20 identical entries. A local person, Mrs. H.E. Hagerman, submitted the prize-winning trademark -- a pen and ink drawing of a Mandan Indian runner upon a round black shield and pointing to the west.
“The memory of Harry L. Kidd was honored by the local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars when Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kidd gave permission to have the post named after their son who was killed in action in France during the summer of 1918. Ira F. Place, who held a warrant from national headquarters at New York, is the original organizer of the local post which currently has a charter membership of 66. Two Spanish-American war veterans were chosen as the top officers: W.H. “Jack” Warren, Post Commander; and Sam E. Arthur, Senior Vice Commander.
“New Salem polled the largest vote in the history of the city when George Engelter was elected mayor over Jacob Rohs by a vote of 181 to 141. Others elected were aldermen: Phil Blank and August Wilde, first ward; William Wiebke and William Just, second ward; and Oscar Goeschel and Dr. Stephen Fisher, third ward.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, April 9, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 59 degrees above zero.
“Morton County farmers are busy seeding.
“Mandan enjoyed a beautiful Easter Sunday, and the churches were full for the services.
“New grass has begun to show itself on the prairie. A few more days like yesterday, and the foliage on the trees will also begin to show itself.
“In the race for the office of mayor, Mr. J.F. Pilcher won easily over former mayor Louis Hill, by 69 votes.
“A large number of Mandan residents traveled to New Salem this week to celebrate the 13th anniversary of the founding of New Salem. In the morning, with the arrival of No. 1, a large number of Mandan citizens got off the train and joined the parade down Main Street and then listened to a number of speeches, including one given in German by Dr. Goeschel. Then followed a variety of other events including a picnic, shooting exhibitions with the first prize won by Dr. Goeschel and horse races with prizes awarded to Steven Weeke’s horse and to J.M. Watson’s pony. And all during the afternoon, delightful music could be heard from the New Salem and Mandan bands. A party from Mandan also toured the creamery and mourned the fact that we have not a similar plant here. The finale of this fine day was the evening dance with music provided by the Mandan orchestra.
“During the afternoon, Messers. Gibbs, C.E. Allen, L.E. Peterson and R.M. Tuttle decided to head back to Mandan on their bicycles. They found the road pretty rough in places over the 30-mile trip. By the end of the day, they were all in agreement that there wouldn’t be a repeat performance in the near future.”
