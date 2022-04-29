Diane Boit: Voters reject revised state constitution, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

Record flooding by the Red River has affected thousands of people in the eastern part of the state, including more than 500 families who have taken temporary shelter in Bismarck and Mandan. As of April 25, more than 40 students have arrived to finish out their school year in the Mandan School District. Custer County Health Services have also reported more than 50 people and extended families arriving there for tetanus-diphtheria vaccinations.

The record snowfall from the recent blizzard is now beginning to recede with the warmer spring temperatures, revealing thousands of cows and calves lying dead in the snow which had been whipped by 50 mph winds. St. Anthony ranchers, including Judge Barth and his brother, Woody, along with their neighbor Wilbert Fisher, are telling of hundreds of their confused livestock walking to their deaths during whiteout conditions. It’s a financial disaster to all ranchers, as calves born in recent weeks are worth up to $200 and cows up to $900.

Jennifer Voigt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allan Voigt of Mandan, has been named the winner of the 1997 DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award. The award is presented to the outstanding senior agricultural student, demonstrating superior scholarship, leadership and agricultural experiences and is the highest honor an agricultural student can receive on a local level. Jennifer attends Mandan High School where she has been the treasurer of the local FFA chapter. As this year’s winner, she will receive a lapel pin and certificate, and her name will be inscribed on a special plaque to be displayed in the school trophy case.

Temps recorded Tuesday, April 29: a high of 56 degrees above zero; 37 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

The proposed new state constitution, supported by many of North Dakota’s political leaders, including retiring four-term Gov. William L. Guy, went down in defeat this week at the hands of the state voters with more than 60% of the votes in opposition. Electors in only three of the state’s 53 counties -- Cass, Grand Forks and Foster -- gave favorable marks. The unofficial vote count was 100,519 versus 60,325 in favor. According to Frank Wenstrom, veteran legislator and the president of the delegate convention that spent more than $500,000 to write it earlier this year, none of the delegates had to apologize for their hard and thoughtful work on the 8,000-word document, which would have replaced the charter adopted at statehood in 1889.

Four Bismarck teachers, Judy Nelson, Mary Kay Keller, Jan Streeter and Sue Jorandby, along with Renee Lang, a medical technician at St. Alexius Hospital, are opening a used bookstore this weekend in the former Owl Lounge, located in the basement of the Lewis and Clark Hotel. The business will be known as The Owl: Revised Edition. Friends, relatives and fellow teachers have contributed more than 2,000 books for the store which has been redecorated in a red, white and black color scheme. The bar and bar stools will remain as a “reading bar,” offering a relaxed atmosphere, with coffee and soft drinks available to patrons.

75 Years Ago – 1947

More than 100 Mason members were seated at the long banquet tables at the local Masonic Temple this week, marking the 66th anniversary of the Mandan lodge. John A. Sakariassen, master of the lodge in 1932, was the honorary guest of the evening and presided at the program. Dr. P.F. Rice of Cannonball, who has been a member of the Masonic lodge for 50 years, and John Mason, who has been a member for 47 years, were presented with life memberships in the local lodge. Honors were also paid to visiting grand lodge officers and distinguished guests and past masters of other lodges and of the Mandan lodge.

Young’s Ranch House has opened on Highway 10, between Mandan and Bismarck. Dining room hours are: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight. The lounge is open every day, except Sunday. Also opening is “The Hut,” also on Highway 10. Their ad says, “For a good Hamburger, Stop at “The Friendly Place to Eat!”

“Misery loves company,” is an old saying, which on Friday, was well applied to sisters Judith, Jean and Ruth Uden, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. H.B. Uden. All three girls underwent tonsillectomies at the Mandan hospital.

George Zachmeier has been elected Master Workman of the local lodge of the Ancient Order of United Workmen at the annual meeting held in the Legion Hall. He succeeds Mrs. Elizabeth Bohn. Frank Zent was named Foreman and H.O. Ims, Overseer. Other officers are Mrs. George Ford, treasurer, and John Lindsay, Mike Kraft and I.T. Larson, trustees. Whist was played during the social hour following the business session.

Funeral services were held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for Mrs. Helen Brucker, 91, a Mandan resident since 1901. She was born in Russia and married Jacob Brucker there before coming to the United States with her family in 1890. The family lived in Texas 10 years before coming to Mandan. Twelve children were born to the couple; four survive: Frank, Tacoma, Washington; Alex, Spokane, Washington; and Charles and Mrs. Frank Hecker, Mandan.

More than 100 ladies were served at a dinner, which preceded the Lady Elks card party, held in the Elks hall this past week. Seventeen tables of card games were in play during the evening. Awarded prizes in Whist were Mmes. Lyle Toepke and Marcus West; in 300 Rummy, Mrs. Art Kredler and Miss Cecile Porter; Contract bridge, Mmes. Ida Olson and J.L. Brand; and Auction bridge, Mmes. A.P. Jensen and W.H. Brown. The door prize was won by Mrs. George Schleicher, who also was the dinner chairperson.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Three men, who served in the military of the United States during the recent World War, were among the 15 people who were granted citizenship this week before Judge H.L. Berry in district court, upon the approval of U.S. Examiner M.D. Herman. They are: Edelbert Heinz, a Russian, and Albert Wyss, Swiss, both of Mandan, and Peter Zimmerman, a Russian, of Hebron. A total of 21 had also applied for, but were denied, citizenship as they were woefully lacking on information on the United States; four men were also denied because of their attitude towards service in the army during the recent war when they had claimed exemption because of being aliens.

“Besides the three veterans, those granted naturalization papers were: Peter Carney, Alfonso Dire, Frank Schaff, John Heidt, all of Mandan; Peter Fehr, Karl Bingert, Nick Herin, John Sirb, all of Hebron; Stephen Fischer, New Salem; John Lind, Flasher; Knute Sjoberg, Huff; and Henry A. Pahikainser of Schmidt.

“A daughter was born on Monday, April 23, to Deputy County Auditor and Mrs. Michael Tobin.

“B.J. Rothenberger and Miss Rose M. Kramer were recently united in marriage at the office of County Judge B.W. Shaw. Rothenberger is employed by the Northern Pacific as an express messenger and has made his headquarters here for the past two years. The couple will live at the Nigey hotel.

“Coach Earl Erickson, athletic director of the Mandan High School, has resigned and will accept a position at Jamestown College. Since arriving here in 1918 to take care of the athletics and science classes, Mr. Erickson has won an enviable reputation in sports with MHS winning the district championships in basketball since the 1917-18 season and also the district honors in football during three seasons.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, the thermometer recorded 56 degrees above zero.

“Bicycle riders say there is good riding to be had around the Syndicate property.

“Levi Ronco, on Wednesday night, expressed the opinion that the citizens of Mandan ought to rise up in all their might and find out from the City Council why the street lamps can’t be lighted on dark nights. Mr. Ronco also asks the question, 'What do we get for our taxes anyhow?'"

Notice to Taxpayers: “Under the new Revenue Law, recently passed by the State Legislature, the county treasurer must immediately proceed to collect all delinquent personal taxes. Section 67 states: if any county treasurer or sheriff refuses or neglects to collect any tax assessed upon personal property, or fails to file the delinquent list in a local newspaper, he shall be held, in his next settlement with the auditor, liable for the entire amount of such uncollected taxes, and the same shall be deducted from his salary.”

“As a result, P.B. Wickham, Morton County treasurer, states: I have no option but to collect the taxes or pay them myself, and I will start out to collect personal taxes under the provisions of this new law. However, I urge people to come to my office within the next 10 days and settle up and thus save themselves heavy costs and expenses which will be incurred if I am obliged to collect by force.”

