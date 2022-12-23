Diane Boit: Voters approve armory/community center, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

Tree lots in Mandan and Bismarck quickly emptied this year, due to December’s mild stretch of weather that encouraged shoppers to finish their lists early and purchase a tree. Last minute tree shoppers found many nurseries and tree lots in the area sold out for the season with signs stating, “Sold Out. Merry Christmas! Closed.” If your tree wasn’t found by Dec. 17, the odds of finding even a “Charlie Brown” tree is close to zero.

Morton County has joined ranks of local governments allowing some alcohol sales on New Year’s Eve. The opportunity for Sunday’s event permits was created during the last legislative session. Permits are limited, however, to establishments that have at least 50% of their sales in the food area.

Mandan’s Community Center was filled with 20 volunteers who assisted in the Morton County “Care and Share” distribution for families in need. More than 220 families received $5,000 in food and household goods.

It’s a brown holiday season in the Mandan area. On Christmas Day, 1996, nine inches of snow was still on the ground. This year, only 1.5 inches of snow has been received, melted away from above normal temperatures.

Temps recorded Saturday, Dec. 23: a high of 28 above; 9 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Mandan voters gave a 84% majority approval to a $495,000 city bond issue in Tuesday’s special election. The bonds will help finance a new National Guard armory and community center for the city, with the major feature being an indoor-outdoor swimming pool. Passage of the bond issue means that a $1.3 million complex will be built north of Mandan High School, with groundbreaking set for next spring. The 84% approval was the heaviest voter approval of a local measure since 1961 when citizens approved, by a 92% majority, a $400,000 bond issue for the Mandan Hospital. According to Mrs. Wayne Willis, chairman of the project’s finance committee, nearly $100,000 in voluntary contributions has also been pledged for the project.

Rick Beaudoin has been named chairman of the Mandan Jaycees “Be A Good Neighbor Program” which is seeking contributions to purchase clothing for needy youngsters. The program is much the same as in the past, except that no food baskets will be distributed this year. The Jaycees believe that the current food stamp program is relieving the food need for low-income families, and that more is accomplished with taking children on shopping tours. This year’s spending goal is $1,000.

The Mandan Phillips 66 station at 605 East Main has a new manager, John Vetter of Mandan. The station was purchased from Lloyd Wannenberg of Lloyd’s Oil Company. Vetter is an expert mechanic and will operate the station with a staff of three, plus two part-time aides.

Mr. and Mrs. Harry Zachmeier of Mandan observed their 40th wedding anniversary this past weekend with an open house reception, hosted by their 10 children, at the Mandan Knights of Columbus Club. Harry Zachmeier and Katherine Jiran were married June 21, 1932, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was engaged in farming and auto mechanics until the late 1940s when he began work in construction and well drilling, retiring in 1971.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Santa’s helpers -- Jaycee members and their wives -- gathered at the Memorial building last weekend to put 500 pounds of candy and 400 pounds of apples and oranges into 1,600 individual sacks which Santa Claus distributed to excited children at the Junior Chamber of Commerce Christmas party. Saturday’s fun began at 8:30 a.m. for Mandan’s children at the Palace Theater with the showing of a free movie, “Little Miss Marker,” starring Shirley Temple. The same movie was also shown at 10:30 for the rural children.

Members of the Mandan High School’s “Little German Band,” so designated by music director Arnold Larson, entertained the Mandan Rotary Club members with a selection of old-time waltzes, polkas and marches at the Weekly6 luncheon meeting. Members of the band are: Tony Renner, John Hetzler, Bob Schempp, Mount Barner, Kay Kittler, Bill Kittler and Bill Peterson.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Doll, Judson; to Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Cooper, Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Leingang, Flasher. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. John Lanz, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Miller, Fort Rice; and to Mr. and Mrs. Art Wolff, Judson.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 23: a high of 30 degrees; 2 above zero for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“E.R. Robinson of St. Anthony was entered at the Deaconess hospital last evening, suffering with a badly fractured leg, sustained when he was pinned under a heavy wagon loaded with corn stalks. Robinson was driving his team of horses near the edge of a slippery road when the wagon turned over into a ditch, with the entire load falling upon him. However, help arrived soon, and he did not suffer from the cold weather.

“Fire of unknown origin early Sunday morning completely gutted the Rosen Clothing Store, 104 West Main St., causing a loss of between $50,000 and $60,000. Chief Heidt of the Mandan fire department says the front door was not locked, and the front showcases had been rifled of neckwear and jewelry, which gives credence to the supposition that the place had been robbed and then set afire. Morris Rosen, the proprietor, was in Minneapolis and was advised over long-distance phone of the loss. The store had been left in charge of Mrs. Rosen and Jack Siegel, a brother-in-law.

“Marriage vows were exchanged last evening, the 22nd, between Miss Lena Landeis of Huff and John Suchy, Mandan, at the Presbyterian manse, with Rev. H.H. Owen officiating.

“The annual Christmas distribution of food and gifts to the families of poverty was superintended this morning by Capt. Perrett of the local Salvation Army corps who visited all needy homes and listed the necessities for various members of the families. Today, the baskets and boxes were distributed. Today, a big crate of apples was taken to the 22 homes, a gift of the Catholic Daughters of America. Today, a box or basket containing all the ingredients of a Christmas dinner -- a turkey or chicken, potatoes, vegetables, bread, butter, nuts, candy, cranberries -- also went to the same homes, the gift of the Mandan Lodge No. 1256 B.P.O. Elks. Along with each basket and box went a 50-lb. sack of flour, the gift of Mandan Lodge No. 14 Knights of Pythias and a 15-lb. sack of sugar, courtesy of the local Masonic Lodge.

“There will be no Christmas tree seen at the White House this year, according to President and Mrs. Warren G. Harding. Instead, as a Christmas gift, thousands of government employees were to be dismissed at noon, Friday, Dec. 22, to enjoy a long holiday weekend.

Temps recorded Saturday, Dec. 23: a high of 42 degrees; 22 degrees for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, the temperature was 19 degrees above zero.

“The beautiful snow has come.

“The city schools have closed for a vacation until Jan. 10.

“Tremain and Levy with a stereo-opticon and projectiscope (a slide projector) gave a performance at the opera house on Tuesday night to a small audience. The purpose was to give views of the Alaska gold fields and pictures of different events. Doubtless, the entertainment was valuable and interesting, yet the excessive price of admission was the chief cause of keeping many people away.

“Winter working hours went into force in the Norther Pacific shops last week. The working hours now are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., making eight hours a day. Whilst there is plenty of business on hand, there is not enough to justify the expense of lighting up the shops to make the working time 10 hours a day.

“Mr. Draper, the electric lights manager, was before the city council on Monday evening with this proposition: “We will put in an electric light plant in Mandan, provided the city council give us an exclusive franchise for 20 years and exempt our plant from taxes.” City Attorney J.E. Campbell will look into the by-laws, but most agree, the city council has no power to exempt private property from taxation. Now, let us see if the city council has the power to grant Mr. Draper an exclusive franchise. An answer will be given at next month’s city council meeting.”