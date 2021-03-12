Diane Boit: Triple overtime game at State Class A tourney, 1996

Legislature news: “The moving pictures censor bill was killed in the State Senate, 25-23, following one of the most spirited debates of the entire legislative session. The censorship bill called for the appointment by the governor of three censors to review all films to be shown in North Dakota, including all advertising relative to the films. Independents say the law was absolutely impractical; that it provided a fee of $3 a reel for inspection and would double the cost to movie men on films.

“The fact that two women, prominent in the League, have been lobbying actively for the bill until they made nuisances of themselves, and that they were reported to have been offered places on the censor board, aided in killing the measure.”

125 Years Ago – 1896

“On Thursday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 8 degrees above zero.

“Thirty families are on their way from the 'Old Country' to settle south of Glen Ullin.

“A number of traveling men have been in Mandan this past week with samples of bicycles. Yesterday, the crimson 'Syracuse' was on display, a nice-looking, high grade wheel. However, the price of the highest grade wheel still stays at $100.