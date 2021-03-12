Diane Boit: Triple overtime game at State Class A tourney, 1996

25 Years Ago – 1996
Outside of possibly the championship game, the highlight of this year’s State Class A Basketball tournament occurred in the opening round at Minot, when the Mandan Braves outlasted the Devils Lake Satans, 79-77, after three thrilling and exhausting overtime periods. Mandan’s junior guard Sam Pulles played a supporting role for four quarters and then proceeded to score 17 of his total 28 points, after regulation. Other Braves scoring in double-digits were: Scot Thom, 19; Shane Avery, 11; and Lance Geigle, 10. The marathon victory also featured 67 free throws- 37 by Devils Lake; and 53 fouls -- 31 against Mandan.
However, the Braves, coached by Greg Limke, showed the effects of exhaustion from the overtime win during the next two tourney games, losing to Grand Forks, 64-48, and then to Fargo Shanley, 68-60. For a team that wasn’t expected to advance past the West Region Tournament, the 11-14 Braves, closed the season by capturing fourth place at State.
Coincidentally, in the 1993 State Tournament held at Minot, Mandan also played a triple overtime game in the opening round to upset No. 1-ranked West Fargo, ending the Packers’ hopes for a three-peat. And, in another deja vu moment, the Braves took fourth place honors, being defeated by Fargo Shanley.
Grand Forks Central claimed the 1996 State Class A Title by stunning the previously unbeaten and defending state champions, the Minot Magicians, 42-39.
Temps recorded Tuesday, March 12: a high of 64 degrees above zero; 28 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
George L. Doll, 43, has begun his new duties as Mandan’s new police chief. Appointed by police commissioner Paul Hoffman, Doll succeeds Earl Vredenburg who died Feb. 22. Doll has been with the department for 19 years and is an Army veteran of World War II and the Korea War.
Chuck Suchy has returned from Austin, Texas, where he took first place in the regional intercollegiate music festival held at the University of Texas. A senior at North Dakota State University, Fargo, he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Suchy, rural Mandan.
Among the 30 freshmen at the Bismarck Hospital School of Nursing receiving their white nurses caps this week is Carneth Bullinger of Mandan. After Mrs. Mary Schwichtenberg, director of the school, introduced the class at ceremonies held at the Bismarck Baptist Church, each of the students also received white Nurses Testaments from the Auxiliary of the Gideon Society.
1971 State Class A Basketball Tournament: The Jamestown Bluejays pulled off the upset of the North Dakota Class A tournament, and possibly the upset of the entire basketball season, after defeating the previously unbeaten Fort Yates Warriors, 66-60. As a result of their loss, the 26-1 Warriors could do no better than a fifth-place finish.
The second game of the State A saw the Mandan Braves defeat the Fargo Shanley Deacons, 76-74, in a double overtime game. But the Braves’ luck ran out against Minot, 47-42, followed with a defeat by the Williston Coyotes, 67-63. The Braves left the State Tourney with fourth place honors.
The Minot Magicians claimed the 1971 State Class A Basketball title with a thrilling one-point victory over Jamestown, 65-64. Leading all scorers was Jamestown’s Dale Krueger with 25 points, followed by Minot’s Wayne Whitty with 20.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Births announced this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Schulte, to Mr. and Mrs. Steve Schaner and to Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Hinman, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Geiger, Solen; sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Nolan, Huff; to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Tschida, Fort Rice; to Mr. and Mrs. Philip Geck, Glen Ullin; and to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Schwappe, Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Benham, Mr. and Mrs. George Schmidt and to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Montgomery, all of Mandan.
Patricia McCormick, daughter of Mr. ad Mrs. William McCormick of Mandan, has been discharged as a Seaman Second Class in the WAVEs. She comes to Mandan from Jacksonville, Florida.
Seaman First Class Sam Gardini has returned to his wife and son at Mandan after his discharge from the Navy in which he spent 20 months of service, with nine months aboard the USS Willard Keith in the South Pacific.
Grand Forks High School has won its first North Dakota Class A basketball championship since 1928 with a lopsided win over the Jamestown Blue Jays, 41-20. The Maroons were never behind at the end of any of the quarter breaks. Taking third place was Dickinson High School who defeated the Bismarck Demons, 44-41.
This year’s Oscars ceremonies for the movies of 1945 were held at Grauman’s Chinese Theater at Hollywood, California, where 2,100 occupied the interior while thousands of others jammed the boulevard outside for a brief look at the arriving Hollywood royalty. Receiving the Best Actress award was Joan Crawford for “Mildred Pierce.” The Best Actor Oscar went to Ray Milland for his role in the “The Lost Weekend,” which also received the Best Director and the coveted Best Picture awards.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Madame DeMores, widow of Marquis DeMores of Medora, died at her chateau in Cannes, France, on March 2. She was 65 years old. Medora and her husband arrived in North Dakota in 1883, founding the town of Medora which was named after her. Her husband sank millions of his and his father-in-law’s fortunes in a meatpacking enterprise there which eventually failed, resulting in the DeMores family returning to France in 1886. The Marquis, who was active in French politics, was assassinated in 1895 while on a hunting trip in Africa. Madame DeMores, accompanied by two of her children, made her last trip to Medora in 1904. She was also involved in relief work in France during the World War and entertained many North Dakota boys at her home in Cannes.
Legislature news: “The moving pictures censor bill was killed in the State Senate, 25-23, following one of the most spirited debates of the entire legislative session. The censorship bill called for the appointment by the governor of three censors to review all films to be shown in North Dakota, including all advertising relative to the films. Independents say the law was absolutely impractical; that it provided a fee of $3 a reel for inspection and would double the cost to movie men on films.
“The fact that two women, prominent in the League, have been lobbying actively for the bill until they made nuisances of themselves, and that they were reported to have been offered places on the censor board, aided in killing the measure.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 8 degrees above zero.
“Thirty families are on their way from the 'Old Country' to settle south of Glen Ullin.
“A number of traveling men have been in Mandan this past week with samples of bicycles. Yesterday, the crimson 'Syracuse' was on display, a nice-looking, high grade wheel. However, the price of the highest grade wheel still stays at $100.
“It is the ambition of Professor Peters, leader of the Mandan band, to place at the service of the Morton County Fair association, as large a group of local musicians as possible to supply music at the Morton County Fair next fall. With this in view, Professor Peters has succeeded, in addition to the 28-member Mandan band, in organizing bands at New Salem and Hebron which have nearly a dozen members each, thus far.
“A week ago, Tuesday, Mr. W.B. McLean and a force of railway shop employees went to the bridge to make repairs to one of the piers in the Missouri River. The stone piers are shod on the north sides with heavy steel plates for protection from the heavy pounding of the ice as it goes beneath the piers. It was noted that these plates, riveted on the north side, have been struck so hard with ice as to break some of the rivets, bending the plates.
“According to McLean, the only way to restore the plates to their original form is to subject them to an intense heat. To do this, a stove is used and is held close up to the plate, while a strong blast of heat comes down through a 100-foot length of rubber hose from the air pump of a locomotive situated on the bridge above. Workmen, wearing rubber boots, stand on the ice to supervise the work that was completed in a few hours. Fortunately, the weather has been good for this job, and the plates were restored to their former tight condition.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.