Diane Boit: Thousands inspect Holstein farms at New Salem, 1921

100 Years Ago – 1921

“A wonderful trip!” is the verdict of the thousand men and women who joined the first annual automobile tour to the New Salem Holstein Breeding Circuit. More than 45 cars bearing Mandan banners, along with scores of Bismarck Rotarians and auto caravans from Flasher, Carson and Beulah, and including some from the eastern part of the state, arrived in New Salem early Wednesday morning, July 20, for the grand tour.

After a parade down New Salem’s Main Street, featuring bands from Mandan and Flasher and more than 100 vehicles, the growing delegation traveled to the John Christenson farm on the outskirts of the city, where more than 700 tourists inspected and admired the barns and pastureland containing Holstein stock. Then, with the caravan increasing to more than 250 vehicles, the winding train traveled next to the Charles Klusmann farm near Youngtown. There, after another inspection, the women of the circuit brought out huge baskets of delicious lunch items to feed the crowd, now numbering a thousand. Along with fried chicken, potatoes, gravy and a bowl of strawberries, the visitors were also treated to “real” milk and cream, and homemade bread with genuine butter. “It was a feast for a King!” remarked by many in attendance.