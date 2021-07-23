Diane Boit: Thousands inspect Holstein farms at New Salem, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996
Members of the Mandan School Board have elected William Faris to a three-year term as board president, replacing outgoing president, Jan Pratt. Faris has been a member of the board for the past six years. Board member Michelle Sondrol was also elected to the new position of vice president of the School Board.
The U.S. Senate has approved a 90-cent increase in the minimum wage. The 74-24 vote raised the minimum from the current $4.25 an hour to $4.75 and then to $5.15 by next July. North Dakota Senators Byron Dorgan and Ken Conrad were among the 74 who voted in favor of the bill.
Temps recorded Tuesday, July 23: a high of 79 degrees; 56 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
Mrs. Phil Thomas Jr. has been installed as Madam President of the Mandan Eagles Auxiliary; she succeeds Mrs. Ronald Haag. Other new officers are: Miss Lyla Ost, vice president; Mrs. Charles Stastney, secretary; Mrs. Harry Kubista, treasurer; and Mrs. Rose Beehler, chaplain.
Ed Bernhardt of Mandan recently surprised himself and his cousin, Dale Wetsch, also of Mandan, when he pulled in an 18 ½-pound northern from the Missouri River at a point 4 miles north of Mandan. Bernhardt is currently home on leave from the Navy.
The disabled children attending this year's Camp Grassick lost some of their hair this past week when five barbers journeyed to the camp and gave more than 65 free haircuts to the kids. Participating in the mass haircutting operation were Gene Becker and Fred Hartlieb of Mandan; Roger Dollinger and Larry Larkin, both of Bismarck; and Reuben Junkert, Jamestown.
Sister Mara (Margaret) Faulkner, daughter of Mrs. Hattie Faulkner, Route 1, Mandan, and the late Dennis Faulkner, has professed her final vows at the Convent of St. Benedict at St. Joseph, Minn. Following the ceremony, a dinner was held for the family of the Sisters in the convent dining room.
Fifty-seven members, out of a total of 86 students who graduated from Mandan High School in 1951, recently gathered for their 20th class reunion at the Mandan Municipal Country Club. Don Braun served as the master of ceremonies at Saturday evening’s banquet and program. Entertainment included the reading of the class will and prophecy, along with short speeches by former senior class officers. Special recognition awards were also given for the classmate having the most children, having the youngest child, as the least changed, being the grayest and baldest and for traveling the farthest distance. The evening concluded with dancing to the music of George Eckroth and his band.
Members of the reunion committee were: Mrs. Robert Joersz, Don Braun, Mrs. Eugene Boehm, Mrs. Art Tokach, Wally Joersz, Mrs. Duane Miller, Mrs. William Leingang, Mrs. John Tkach, Loretta Dawson, Mrs. Kay Kittler and Don Buckley.
75 Years Ago – 1946
A large number of parents and friends attended graduation services for 128 Morton County eighth grade students who received their diplomas this past week from County Superintendent Gena A. Jensen at the annual event held in the World War Memorial building at Mandan. The Elks band, directed by Arnold Larson, presented a short concert, prior to the ceremony.
Mandan has a new church, to be known as the Mandan Baptist Church. Charter members are: Mr. and Mrs. Albert Johnson, Mrs. Ida Thorberg, Mrs. Ed Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. K.B. Goodwin. The church’s first action was to call as pastor, Mr. Goodwin who graduated from the Bible Baptist Seminary at Fort Worth, Texas, in 1942.
Wedding vows were recently exchanged at the St. Anthony Catholic Church between Miss Emma Leingang, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Leingang of St. Anthony, and Eugene Stegmiller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Stegmiller, Fallon. The bridesmaid was Irene Friesz, cousin of the bridegroom; she wore a pink formal with a crown of white roses in her hair. Richard Schmidt attended the groom as best man. Ushers were John Leingang and Christ Friesz. Following the wedding, a dinner and supper were both served at the St. Anthony Auditorium for more than 90 guests. An evening dance was also held at the Memorial building in Mandan with Tom Guttenberg and his orchestra furnishing the music. The couple will reside with the bridegroom’s parents at Fallon.
Funeral services were held this week for James O. Sullivan, 86, pioneer Mandan merchant. Sullivan was born near Northfield, Minnesota, coming to Dakota Territory in 1878, 11 years before North Dakota was admitted to statehood. In 1894, Sullivan opened a wholesale and retail store on East Main Street and continued in active charge, assisted by his son Gerald, until his illness of just two weeks. His wife, Martha, died in 1935. Survivors include four children, three grandchildren and one brother. Mr. Sullivan will be buried at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Glendale, Calif.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“A wonderful trip!” is the verdict of the thousand men and women who joined the first annual automobile tour to the New Salem Holstein Breeding Circuit. More than 45 cars bearing Mandan banners, along with scores of Bismarck Rotarians and auto caravans from Flasher, Carson and Beulah, and including some from the eastern part of the state, arrived in New Salem early Wednesday morning, July 20, for the grand tour.
After a parade down New Salem’s Main Street, featuring bands from Mandan and Flasher and more than 100 vehicles, the growing delegation traveled to the John Christenson farm on the outskirts of the city, where more than 700 tourists inspected and admired the barns and pastureland containing Holstein stock. Then, with the caravan increasing to more than 250 vehicles, the winding train traveled next to the Charles Klusmann farm near Youngtown. There, after another inspection, the women of the circuit brought out huge baskets of delicious lunch items to feed the crowd, now numbering a thousand. Along with fried chicken, potatoes, gravy and a bowl of strawberries, the visitors were also treated to “real” milk and cream, and homemade bread with genuine butter. “It was a feast for a King!” remarked by many in attendance.
During the afternoon, the caravan also made stops at the following farms: the Krueger Bros., Ed Tellman, Fred Michaels, Henry Holle, Henry Schwarting and Frank Gaebe, with a final stop at the Youngtown Creamery. The day concluded with supper for the hungry guests at the New Salem Commercial Club.
Throughout the day, a group of first aid workers from Mandan shadowed the caravan. Dr. Nickerson trailed with the first Red Cross snake bite car, followed by H. Walters with a machine shop on wheels for sick cars. They were followed by Dr. Spielman driving the second Red Cross mosquito bite hospital. Heinie Kinzel brought up the rear with his mobile shop of new and used tires, along with rubber patches for the do-it-yourselfers.
According to the Pioneer newspaper, the New Salem circuit was organized Jan. 1, 1910, with 14 members, finishing the first year with just 32 purebred cows. By 1921, there were 17 members and 254 purebred Holsteins.
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, July 23, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 70 degrees above zero.
“Full moon tomorrow night.
“George Peoples bid adieu to Mandan and his Mandan friends on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, he boarded the train for his future home in Butte, Montana. Mr. Peoples recently sold his Main Street hotel to Foran & Company who have renamed the business as the Union Hotel.
“Two freight engines kissed each other at Hebron a few days ago, and the two engineers and conductors can be heard explaining how it happened, without blaming the other. Apparently, Providence must have made a rare error in judgement.
“All decent people will not regret to hear that Ned Parker, the profane street performer who was in Mandan several weeks ago, has been arrested and is behind bars in Montana. If he stays there for the rest of his life, no tears will be shed.
“On Saturday last, republican caucuses were held in the different voting precincts in Morton county. At the county convention seven delegates will be elected to the judicial convention to be held at Bismarck on Monday, and 16 delegates will be chosen for the state convention to be held at Grand Forks next week.”
