Diane Boit: Thousands attend four-day State Fair, 1897

25 Years Ago – 1997

The Ratz Bar, on the corner of Main Street and Collins Avenue, is one of the few smoke-free bars in the entire state. Ivan Gange of Mandan set up the bar for his sons, Jason, age 21, and 19-year-old Jesse, to own and operate. However, Jesse, a sophomore at Jamestown College, has to bide his time as a janitor for a couple of years until old enough to serve liquor. The building formerly housed Crescent Printing, and before that, had been a hotel during the early days of Mandan. The Gange family appears to have the bar business in their blood as the elder Gange formerly ran the Mirror Bar in Mandan and then Eddy’s Club on the Strip.

Irene Friesz, Mandan, has been named Volunteer of the Week by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. A volunteer since 1992, Irene helps at Aid, Inc., where she sorts clothes and has been a sales clerk. She graduated from Mandan High School in 1947 and was a schoolteacher at Flasher and at St. Anthony before marrying Raymond Friesz in 1950. She was also employed at the Heartview Foundation for 19 years, retiring in 1993.

Two temperature records were set during September, 89 for a high on the 13th, and 32 for the low on the 20th. The Mandan area also received nearly an inch of snow on Sept. 25. Eight inches were reported at Dunn Center in west central North Dakota; Riverdale reported about five inches on the ground.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Sept. 30: a high of 78 degrees; 38 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

The Mandan Braves, coached by Dennis Johnson, have claimed their first WDA victory of the football season, defeating the Williston Coyotes in a thriller of a game, 19-16. Williston was ahead, 16-0, in the second quarter, when Mandan’s Chuck Zander scored the first six points and then ran the conversion to cut Williston’s lead, 16-8. In the third quarter, the score was tied, 16-16, after a 63-yard pass from QB Tom Tooley to Wade Kincaid for a touchdown, followed by Tooley’s two-point conversion run. Zander sealed the victory by kicking a 22-yard field goal with just six seconds remaining in the game, giving the Braves a 19-16 comeback victory over Williston.

The Mandan Revelers club members were greeted with a flaming torch last week at the Mandan Country Club, the occasion being their first party of the season with “Olympics ‘72” as their theme. Receiving gold medals as new members were: Dr. and Mrs. Don Carlsen, Mr. and Mrs. Pat Schleicher, Mr. and Mrs. Bert Gerhardt, Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Hagen and Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Shaw. Dance music was provided by the Gene Senger Orchestra.

It was a trophy year for Mandan golfer, Mrs. Harland Junker, who won the city women’s golf tournament and was also the medalist winner and recipient of the Mrs. George Steinbruck traveling trophy as the year’s outstanding golfer. Mrs. Junker’s team, sponsored by Bill’s Super Valu, also won first place in the Petticoat League standing for the season.

Four new directors were elected to the Mandan Hospital board of directors at the annual meeting of the Mandan Hospital Association. Elected to three-year terms were: Jake Geiss, Mrs. Clifford Green, William A. Helbling and William Zwarych. According to hospital administrator Harold Bloom, hospital occupancy increased by 4.4% over the previous year. Of the $678,000 annual operating expenses, 65% or $440,000 represents payroll for the hospital staff, consisting of 58 full-time and 44 part-time members.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Otto W. Ford, advertising manager at the Mandan Daily Pioneer, has been named the first president of the Mandan Junior Chamber of Commerce. Applications are being made to obtain state and national charters for the local civic group, known as the JCs. Other officers are Carl Edwards (J.C. Penney Co.), vice president; William Heisler (Firestone Store), treasurer; and Merritt Bushee (KGCU Radio), secretary. Twenty-five junior businessmen of the city were present at the organizational meeting.

After defeating the Valley City Eagles, 11-4, to claim the first North Dakota State Amateur Baseball title, the Mandan Trainers, North Dakota’s entrant in the National Amateur Baseball Tournament at Battle Creek. Michigan, left by bus this week on the long trip to Michigan. Team members include: Jack Johnson, center field and pitcher; Al Keck, pitcher; Nick Krushe, catcher; William Geiger, first base; Ralph Ferderer, second base; Ernest Herndon, third base; Charlie Huhn, shortstop; Joe Shoman, left field; catcher; Roy Koch, right field; and Jerome Lipp, outfield.

Baskets of gladioli and lighted candles were the setting at Mandan’s First Presbyterian Church for the Sept. 14 wedding of Miss Miranda Harris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Harris of New Salem, and Florian Goldmann, son of Mrs. Lena Goldmann, Hebron. The service was read by Rev. G.W. Stewart, following two selections, “The Wedding Song” and “Because,” sung by Bernard Weinreich, Bismarck. Olivia Harris was her sister’s Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were the Misses Norma Benker and Viola Fregien. Attending the groom were Rolland Benker as best man, and Chester Kaelberer and Leo Eckroth, ushers. Mrs. Goldmann is a graduate of New Salem High School and has been employed at Mandan Creamery. Mr. Goldmann served three years in the U.S. Army as an aircraft mechanic during World War II and is currently employed at the Connolly Chevrolet Co., Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Visitors to Mandan last week gazed in wonderment at the gala attire Mandan had decked itself, in connection with the bridge dedication and pageant. Over $1,000 worth of flags, pennons, bunting, pennants, streamers, along with the pageant colors of red and yellow, were flying everywhere. The decorating was done by the Halvorson Decorating Company of Fargo and financed by donations from merchants and the professional businessmen of the Town Criers Club. A splendid arch, typifying the stockades of the early day forts, was erected at the extreme east end of Main Street and was lighted profusely each night. The design was drawn by Herman Leonhard of the firm of Ressler and Leonhard, architects. The painting of the arch was done by G P. Rugg, Mandan taxidermist.

“Arrangements for the pageant had been made to seat 2,000 in the grandstand and 4,000 more on improvised benches in front of the stand. Nearly all seats were filled, while hundreds sat in automobiles flanking the racetrack or stood on the sidelines of the great 500-foot open stage. Police estimated 1,000 automobiles had been parked on the grounds, as nearly two hours passed before all the cars cleared from the place after the pageant ended.

“The three-day pageant, reenacting the history of Mandan-Bismarck area from the early 1800s, taking one back to the days of the Lewis and Clark expedition, was a sensation to young and old alike. When the entire cast of more than 600 participants paraded onto the stage in one grand finale, the crowd gave a standing ovation in appreciation of all the hard work of the Mandan and Bismarck participants.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, the thermometer recorded 74 degrees above zero.

“Mandan’s fairgrounds looked spick and span on Tuesday morning, when the gates were opened to the public for the four-day State Fair. New fences had been put up, refreshments booths were well stocked, and exhibits were set for viewing -- from the livestock barns to the pavilions, containing women’s fancy work and baked items.

“Much hard work was given to the various parades. The first one on Tuesday night was the bicycle parade consisting of 75 bicyclists, including 20 women. The gentlemen carried torches on poles attached to the frame of their ‘wheels,’ and they beautifully illuminated Main Street from one end to the other, as the crowd cheered.

“The industrial parade last evening was headed by several hundred flag-waving children from the public schools, followed by the municipal band’s peppy music and the fire department men in their handsome uniforms. The applause continued as more than 12 decorated floats, representing Mandan businesses, passed by.

“Dozens of events have been held in front of the grandstand during the past two days of the fair; the grandstand is packed from morning until sundown. The total number occupied seats each day is estimated at nearly 2,000.

“Miss Blanche Lamont, the young lady aeronaut, was taken suddenly ill and was unable to take her trip to the clouds. However, her manager, T. S. Cash, ascended to a height of about 1,500 feet before the balloon began to rapidly descend. The parachute was quickly cut loose, and he landed safely about a mile south of the fairgrounds.

“One of the finest performances of the day was a half-mile race, featuring eight cowboys. A rope corral, containing their unsaddled horses, was strung in front of the grandstand, and, at the sound of a gunshot, each cowboy quickly roped, saddled and bridled his horse and raced away with Pete Pelissier, the giant ranger from the Bad Lands, in first, with Jack Snyder, second, and Ben Singletary, third, and they finished in that order.”