Diane Boit: Thorberg, father of ag experimental station, dies - 1921

Herbert J. McCann, the third of the McCann brothers to be discharged from the U.S. Army, arrived in Mandan a week ago, accompanied by his wife, Lois. McCann entered the army in July 1942 and received his honorable discharge at Fort Meade, Maryland, after 42 ½ months of service. Before enlisting in the Army, he was employed as a mail carrier and will be resuming his duties during March.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“Funeral services were held this past week from the family home on First Ave. N.W. for Andrew E. Thorberg, 64, a pioneer resident and businessman of Mandan. Born in Norway, Thorberg arrived in America in 1876 and, a year later, traveled to Mandan with a survey crew of the Northern Pacific Railway who were platting the new town of Mandan. The ambitious 20-year old decided to stay in the area and, for the first few years, was engaged in trapping until becoming a clerk in a Mandan clothing store in 1880. Just 11 years later, he was a partner in a Main Street mercantile business, Cummins, Thorberg & Theis, which became one of the best-known department stores on the West Slope. During this time, Thorberg was also appointed as Mandan’s postmaster from 1890 to 1894. Thorberg’s passion of botany also encouraged his persistent lobbying for the establishment of a federal agricultural experimental station, south of Mandan, and he is remembered as the “father” of the federal station. Thorberg is survived by his wife Ida, along with five sons and three daughters. Burial was in the Union cemetery.