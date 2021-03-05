Diane Boit: Thorberg, father of ag experimental station, dies - 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996
Four Morton County and Mandan students have won the right to compete in the State Spelling Bee to be held April 1 at the Radisson Inn, Bismarck. Representing the county are Aaron Meberg, an eighth-grader from Hebron Public School, and Janet Stanton, a seventh-grader from New Salem Public School. Representing the city of Mandan are Lindsay Leingang, sixth-grader at St. Joseph School, and Jason Keller, a fifth-grader; at Christ the King School. The four were chosen from 82 students and 14 schools who competed March 2 in Mandan.
University of Mary sophomore Cindy Leingang set three school records en route to winning the pentathlon at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes indoor track and field national championships held in Lincoln, Nebraska. Leingang, of Mandan, racked up a school record of 3,461 points and also set school records in the 55 hurdles (8.57) and high jump (5-8 ½). Leingang’s win gives her four All-American honors.
After taking first place honors in the previous week’s WDA tournament, Mandan placed third at the State Swimming Meet in Minot with a score of 326. Robb Wagner was selected to the All-State Swimming and Diving Team. Honorable Mention honors went to Joey Schneider and Andy Mork. The Braves’ coach is Ralph Manley.
Temps recorded Tuesday, March 5: a high of 12 degrees above zero; 5 below for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
G.J. Olslund, former scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 53 from 1955 to 1971, was honored this past week when more than 80 scouts, fathers and scout leaders attended a dinner in the First United Methodist Church of Mandan. A watch was presented to Olslund by Scout Eugene Schmidt, on behalf of the scouts and troop committee. He was also given a plaque of appreciation by Darwin VanderVorst, president of the church’s Men’s Club, sponsors of the troop. Olslund is currently the troop committee chairman.
Strikers continue to maintain a 24-hour-a-day picket line at the Dan Dugan Transport Terminal, northeast of Mandan, and south of the refinery. Approximately 35 drivers in the Bismarck-Mandan area are affected. According to a company spokesman, the strike against the Sioux Falls-based company has involved more than 125 Teamsters Unions within a four-state area.
Mandan’s Salvation Army Family Service Store, 112 1st Ave. N.W., has closed as of March 1. Services will be combined with those at a Bismarck location.
Mandan Knights of Columbus Councils 2760 and 6186 were co-hosts of the annual awards banquet held at the Knights of Columbus club room last weekend in conjunction with the annual Mardi Gras anniversary celebration. The St. Thomas More Council 2760 honored the George Knoll family of the St. Anthony parish, the Leo Bauer Jr. family of St. Martin’s parish at Huff and the Peter R. Hoffman family of the St. Joseph’s parish in Mandan as the Outstanding Catholic Families of the Year. Also receiving awards from Council 2760 were John J. Murray, for 50 years of continuous membership, and Constine P. Erhardt as Knight of the Year for Council 2760. Richard A. Zander was also named Knight of the Year for the newly-formed St. John Fisher Council 6186. Providing entertainment, while the Lady KCs served a roast beef dinner, was the Mandan Junior High Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Kenneth Karls. The Schwab Brothers Orchestra provided music for the dance following the awards banquet.
75 Years Ago – 1946
A large crowd attended the morning wedding service, officiated by Father Justine at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, for Gwendolyn Agnes Dahner and John Alois Mushik, both of Mandan. The couple’s attendants were Mrs. Robert Luck, the bride’s sister, and Josephine Mushik, sister of the groom. Don Mushik was best man. The flower girls were Rebecca Brandes and Kathleen Luck. Ushers were Ray Wilmes, Joe Kokkeler and Robert Luck. The new Mr. and Mrs. Mushik are both graduates of Mandan High School. The bride also attended the College of St. Catherine at St. Paul. The groom was recently discharged from the service, having left Mandan with the 188th. He also graduated from the College of St. John’s at Collegeville, Minnesota, and is currently associated with his brothers in the Mushik Shoe Store, Main Street, Mandan.
Steven Tokach, St. Anthony, has sold his garage repairs shop at St. Anthony to the Miller brothers, Clemence and Anton, also of St. Anthony. Tokach had operated the business for the past 22 years.
Kermit Lidstrom, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.O. Lidstrom of Mandan, has received the Boy Scouts Eagle Award during a Court of Honor held in Mandan. Kermit’s mother also received a miniature eagle pin. Prior to the ceremony, seven boys were initiated into Troop 51 as tenderfoot scouts: Clint Carter, Donald Fost, Robert Goertel, Lloyd Grosgebauer, Anthony Millner, Harlan Schmitt and Robert Stumpf. The evening was closed with a scout bean feed, serving 90 scouts, parents and friends.
Herbert J. McCann, the third of the McCann brothers to be discharged from the U.S. Army, arrived in Mandan a week ago, accompanied by his wife, Lois. McCann entered the army in July 1942 and received his honorable discharge at Fort Meade, Maryland, after 42 ½ months of service. Before enlisting in the Army, he was employed as a mail carrier and will be resuming his duties during March.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Funeral services were held this past week from the family home on First Ave. N.W. for Andrew E. Thorberg, 64, a pioneer resident and businessman of Mandan. Born in Norway, Thorberg arrived in America in 1876 and, a year later, traveled to Mandan with a survey crew of the Northern Pacific Railway who were platting the new town of Mandan. The ambitious 20-year old decided to stay in the area and, for the first few years, was engaged in trapping until becoming a clerk in a Mandan clothing store in 1880. Just 11 years later, he was a partner in a Main Street mercantile business, Cummins, Thorberg & Theis, which became one of the best-known department stores on the West Slope. During this time, Thorberg was also appointed as Mandan’s postmaster from 1890 to 1894. Thorberg’s passion of botany also encouraged his persistent lobbying for the establishment of a federal agricultural experimental station, south of Mandan, and he is remembered as the “father” of the federal station. Thorberg is survived by his wife Ida, along with five sons and three daughters. Burial was in the Union cemetery.
“Marriage licenses were issued at the county judge’s office today to Joseph Schlosser and Rosa Magelki, both of Mandan; and to Emil Bahm, Mandan, and Fannie House of Garrison.
“After defeating Bismarck High School, 17-15, this past weekend, the Mandan High School basketball team has won the right to represent the third district, for the fourth straight year, at the State Tournament to be held in Minot on March 18 and 19.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 22 degrees above zero.
“Great storms are predicted for March 16 or thereabouts.
“It can safely be said that crossing the Missouri River ice between Mandan and Bismarck is at an end for this year. A current report states the Yellowstone river, at Glendive, went out on Tuesday.
“Policeman Clark did some good detective work in running down the parties who set off the outdoor fire alarm during the early morning hours, a few days ago, and disrupted the sleep of numerous residents. For his work, he earned two rewards for the arrest and conviction of the offenders. The Mayor offered $50 and the fire department, $25. It is high time that mischievous people should learn that it’s not right to fool the firemen in this way.
“J.S. Green, of Green & Badger, has returned from Miles City, Montana, where his firm closed an extensive business deal with Pierre Wibaux, to supply him during the coming summer with 10,000 cows and 5,000 calves, all to be delivered to the Wibaux ranch.
“What old-timers will remember as Gerard’s store building, purchased some time ago by Mr. McSorley, has, during the fall and winter, been enlarged and transformed into a commodious hotel building. The finishing touches were put on last week, and the house, the rates of which are $1 a day, is now open for reception of guests. There are upwards of 20 bedrooms available at the hotel.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.