Diane Boit: The Feds raid Mandan, find five stills, 1921

Jerry Knudson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Knudson of Mandan, has left for Fort Snelling, Minnesota, where he will enlist in the Army. Two other Mandan men, Richard Stanley and Donald Stoltz, are now members of the U.S. Navy and are taking eight-week training courses at the Engineering Training Center at Fort Lewis, Washington.

Births announced this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. F.J. (Marion Lyman) Carlisle, to Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds Olson, both of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hoffman, St. Anthony; and to Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Johnson, Shields. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Zander, to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Boehm and to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Vogel, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Miller, St. Anthony.

In the Saturday, Aug. 17 Pioneer newspaper, Charlie Pierce wrote in his “Hits and Mrs.” column the following commentary: “Just what age will history classify the '40s? I don’t know. But if it were to be named now, it would undoubtedly be called the “Short Age.” It seems as though we’re still short on most everything, including, at present, Rain.”

