Diane Boit: The Feds raid Mandan, find five stills, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996
Mandan Public Schools opened with 3,900 students on Monday, Aug. 19, the earliest startup date in its history. According to Mandan’s new superintendent, Kent Hjelmstad, Monday’s enrollments is about a 21% increase over the last decade. That increase was the drive behind expanding and remodeling the high school and several elementary schools when taxpayers approved a $3 million renovation and expansion project in March.
Road workers are moving tons of dirt, northwest of the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, to reroute Highway 1806 around Fort Lincoln State Park. The new 4.2-mile bypass will begin several miles south of Mandan and will wind around the west side of the park, ending near the south entrance of the cemetery, close to the park’s new access. The $3.6 million bypass is scheduled for completion by the fall of 1997. The existing road through the park has been deemed hazardous due to its unstable ground, narrow shoulders, steep grades and limited sight distance.
Volunteers at New Salem spent this past weekend hot-wiring new, and more powerful, lights aimed at Salem Sue, the stone statue of a Holstein cow standing vigil over Interstate 94. Salem Sue was built in 1974 for $40,000, with donations from local farmers and residents. She was sponsored by the New Salem Lions Club in honor of the local dairy farming industry.
Temps recorded Tuesday, Aug. 20: a high of 88 degrees; 52 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
Tom Weigel of Mandan has been named Jaycee of the Month for July, according to Mandan Jaycee President Norm Eggers. Weigel was cited for his outstanding work in connection with the Jaycees Fourth of July Rodeo.
Mrs. Peter Landeis of Mandan is proudly showing some of her huge Ponderosa tomatoes from her garden. The largest tomato so far weighed just under two pounds. According to Mrs. Landeis, there’s no special “trick” to growing giant tomatoes as they were handled no differently than in other years, except last year, she had dried one tomato to get seeds for this year’s crop.
A large collection of 60 records has been added to the well-used recordings available at the Mandan Public Library. The collection includes albums by Al Hirt, Nat King Cole and Jack Jones for adults, along with Sesame Street songs and “Snoopy Versus the Red Baron” for children.
A round of tournaments has completed the summer tennis program in Mandan under the direction of the Mandan Park Board. In the elementary division, Diane Nuss defeated Carla Steckler to take the singles championship. In junior high mixed singles, Kayleen Kruckenberg defeated Robert Weber, Bonnie Johnson and Bonnie Richau before winning that championship. Randy Froelich defeated Bruce Doll and Kevin Reisenauer for the singles championship in the junior high boys’ contest. In senior high boys’ singles, Kevin Kruckenberg, Clancy Tobin, George Berger and Allen Stanek won first through fourth places, respectively.
In appreciation of their carriers in Bismarck and Mandan, The Bismarck Tribune honored its 115 carriers with a picnic at Sertoma Park in Bismarck. City circulation manager Frank Hauser doled out hefty servings of fried chicken and potato salad, while circulation manager Ralph Bender handed out cups of cold lemonade.
Mandan earned its eighth consecutive trip to the State American Legion baseball tournament, claiming the second berth from the west, after being defeated twice by Bismarck on the final day of the Western Division Tourney. Bismarck’s only loss was an 11-4 defeat by Mandan the previous evening. The two teams will now join Eastern Division teams, Fargo and Grand Forks, along with Class B reps, LaMoure and Grenora, in the state tourney which will begin this week at Bismarck’s Municipal ballpark.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Funeral services were held this past week at the Sims church for John E. Olin, 93, one of the early day settlers of Morton County. Mr. Olin was born in Sweden in 1854, coming to Dakota Territory in 1882. He filed a homestead claim near Sims the following year. In the Territorial days, he served as deputy sheriff in Morton County. Mr. Olin was also present at the laying of the cornerstone of both the old and new capitol buildings at Bismarck. He and his wife celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1934; she died in 1944. Survivors include six children, 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The pallbearers were his grandsons: Ervin and Alton Olin, Fred Swenson, Jacob Larson, Keith Olin and Howard Anderson.
Jerry Knudson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Knudson of Mandan, has left for Fort Snelling, Minnesota, where he will enlist in the Army. Two other Mandan men, Richard Stanley and Donald Stoltz, are now members of the U.S. Navy and are taking eight-week training courses at the Engineering Training Center at Fort Lewis, Washington.
Births announced this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. F.J. (Marion Lyman) Carlisle, to Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds Olson, both of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hoffman, St. Anthony; and to Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Johnson, Shields. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Zander, to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Boehm and to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Vogel, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Miller, St. Anthony.
In the Saturday, Aug. 17 Pioneer newspaper, Charlie Pierce wrote in his “Hits and Mrs.” column the following commentary: “Just what age will history classify the '40s? I don’t know. But if it were to be named now, it would undoubtedly be called the “Short Age.” It seems as though we’re still short on most everything, including, at present, Rain.”
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Three federal prohibition officers made a raid on Mandan this past week and located five stills operating in the Dogtown section of town. Along with Sheriff Brady, the stills were loaded on trucks and brought to the courthouse which, today, resembles a full-grown distillery. For the past 10 days, two strangers have been scouring Mandan for evidence, and when the feds arrived, they had search warrants and were in possession of names and addresses of the suspects. Stills confiscated were from: Peter Froelich, Sam Flink, John Kopp and Albert Heinz who had two stills on his property. The parties all furnished bonds and will appear before the U.S. District Court at Bismarck at the next term of the court. Six others were also arrested for the possession of ‘moonshine’ liquor.
“When federal officers were in the process of raiding people suspected of harboring stills in Dogtown, one local man decided to best the ‘cleaner-uppers’ by burying his own still and brew-making supplies. However, the next morning, when he went to check on his hidden supplies, he found nothing. Since the federal men had yet to call upon his house, he’s now trying to guess which one of his ‘friends’ is hiding the stuff.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, Aug. 20, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 75 degrees above zero.
“Rained yesterday.
“Lately, the evenings have been giving one an autumnal feeling.
“Last week’s crop report says that the New Salem grain is nearly all cut, and stacking has begun.
“August Timmerman is down from Sims today and is the guest of his brother, C.L. Timmerman of the First National Bank.
“Today, a Glen Ullin correspondent sends word that harvesting is about finished, and that threshing will begin next week. He also says that the mill machinery is being quickly installed in the mill so as to be ready for this year’s new crop.
“By a provision of the last legislature, local hunters are required to pay to the county auditor a license fee of 50 cents for a permit to hunt within the boundaries of the state. Non-resident hunters must pay a $25 fee.
“At least one member of our John B. King Post will attend the National Encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic at St. Paul on Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and that will be J.S. Nelson, clerk of court.
“Charles Miller and Mary Lange were married last Monday afternoon by A.M. Packard, justice of the peace, which, civil act alone, did not please the parents and friends of the bride. To please all concerned, a religious rite of matrimony was solemnized at St. Joseph’s church on Wednesday by Rev. Collins.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.