Diane Boit: Stock named principal at Mandan High School, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996
Final results of Tuesday’s election confirmed Mark Bitz as Mandan’s new city commissioner, replacing incumbent Bob Christensen. Staying on the commission for a second term is Dan Ulmer. Mayor Bob Dykshoorn, running unopposed, will be serving a third term as Mandan’s mayor.
Incumbents Bill Faris and Jan Pratt, both having completed their second three-year term, were reelected to the Mandan School Board in Tuesday’s June 11 primary election. Newcomer Perrie Schafer also joins the board.
In a close race, voters chose two Mandan City Park Board commissioners in Tuesday’s election. Incumbent Tom Bair lead in the votes over Ron Otto and Brad Pratt. New to the park board is Jeanette Sagmiller, who will be filling the position for the retiring Roger Arenz.
Due to the renovation of Mandan’s Main Street, the third annual Buggies-n-Blues event was held in the parking lot of the Mandan Community Center. The popular event brought out more than 8,000 spectators on a hot Sunday afternoon to admire the more than 200 pre-1970 cars on display.
Temps recorded Tuesday, June 11: a high of 91 degrees; 57 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
Leonard Stock has been named the principal of the Mandan Senior High School to succeed A.R. Shaw, mayor of Mandan, who announced his resignation in May. Tony Engelhardt, rural school principal and supervisor of transportation, was named as the Junior High School and Central Grade School principal, succeeding Stock. Prior to coming to Mandan in 1957, Stock was the superintendent of schools at Steele for five years.
Pete Gartner of Dickinson has been named fire chief of the Mandan Fire Department, succeeding Frank J. Lockbeam. Gartner has been head of the fire prevention bureau in Dickinson for the past three years and is president of the North Dakota Fire Prevention Association.
Cadet David L. Kopp, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Kopp, Mandan, has graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York. Kopp received a Bachelor of Science degree and a second lieutenant commission. A 1967 graduate of Mandan High School, he was appointed to the academy by representative Rolland Redlin.
Graduation exercises were recently held at Flasher High School where both the seniors and eighth grade students received diplomas. Valedictorian was Ronald Wright; salutatorian was Jule Ann Keller.
Lucinda Weekes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Weekes, Raleigh, was crowned Miss Rodeo Mandan during the recent Little Britches Rodeo and Horse Show. She is a 1970 graduate of McIntosh High School and will be a sophomore at Bismarck Junior College this fall.
More than 95 contestants from a four-state area recently competed for $2,000 in trophies and saddles, donated by Bismarck-Mandan merchants, in the first nationally approved Little Britches Rodeo in Mandan. All-Around saddles were won by Linda Haas, 13, Elgin, and Freddie Berger, 13, Mandan, in the junior division. Receiving saddles in the senior division were Pam Hall, 17, Mandaree, and Rob Erickson, 15 Glendive, Montana. Queen of the Little Britches event was Joleen Berger, Mandan. Princess honors went to Pat Carlson, Bismarck.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The first steps toward the building of an outdoor swimming pool in Mandan were taken this past week when members of the Mandan Elks met to spearhead the drive for funds. Members of the committee are Art Olson, chairman; and J.J. Murray, secretary, along with volunteers, John K. Kennelly, C.F. Kelsch and M.N. Gronvold.
The honor of making the first contribution to the swimming pool project goes to the Mandan Homemakers Club, who authorized a gift of $10. Mrs. Walter Smith is president of the club, Mrs. Frank Mrnak, vice president, and Mrs. Harry Jencks, secretary and treasurer.
Sanitary Plumbing and Heating, 204 4th Ave. N.W., is the name selected by Mandan businessmen who have purchased the business, formerly known as the T. Keller Plumbing and Heating. Business manager will be Edward Toman, who was discharged from active military service in December, after three years with the amphibious engineers’ corps.
Leland Ulmer has been named special representative of the Provident Life Insurance Co. in Mandan. Ulmer is the son of Mr. and Mrs. E. Ulmer and was recently discharged from the army following a year and a half service overseas, most of which was spent in Germany. He will be associated with the Langdon Agency.
More than 8,000 persons have been killed in the nation’s traffic accidents during the first three months of this year, an increase of 44 percent over the corresponding period in 1945. The increase is due to the large number of returning servicemen., along with the end of gas and tires rationing. The National Safety Council estimates up to 38,000 fatalities on the nation’s highways by the end of 1945. Fatalities could even surpass the all-time high of 39,969 traffic deaths set in 1941.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“According to a census bulletin of the United States government, North Dakota’s population is 646,872, an increase of 12.1 percent over 1910. The 1920 population of the state’s largest cities are: Fargo- 21,961; Grand Forks- 14,010; Minot- 10,476; and Bismarck- 6,627. Mandan’s population is listed at 4,336.
“The 24 graduates of the Mandan High School were guests at the annual Alumni gathering held in the dining area of St. Joseph’s church, where 85 were seated at a splendid banquet, served in four courses by the Ladies Altar Society of the church. Miss Gertrude Ritchey, alumni president, welcomed the members of the class of ’21 into the association, with a response given by Ralph Countryman of the senior class. Dancing was later enjoyed at the high school gym until a late hour. The Alumni Association was organized in 1919.
“MHS Alumni officers for the 1922 gathering are: Cecile Porter, president; Mrs. Arnold Renden, vice president; William Furness, secretary; and Miss Marguerite Reynolds, treasurer.
“A train ticket currently costs $7.76 for a trip from Mandan to Fargo as against the $5 rate prior to the World War; this is a 50 percent increase within just five years’ time.
“All mail clerks on the main and branch lines out of Mandan, as well as elsewhere, are to be armed with Colt 45 automatic revolvers with orders to get in plenty of practice and “shoot to kill” in the event of any attempted mail car or post office robberies. According to a directive from Postmaster General Will Hays, the order is in response to numerous postal robberies occurring during the past six months in the nation.
“Geologists are predicting the oil supply of the United States will be exhausted within 15 years, by 1937, if the present rate of production continues. Oil production currently averages 440 million barrels each year.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, June 11, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 70 degrees above zero.
“Born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Bechtold, on Wednesday, a boy.
“Cummins, Thorberg & Co. have been advised that the new band and fire department uniforms were shipped yesterday and will be here in time for next week’s state tournament in Bismarck.
“According to Mr. Thorberg, Mandan’s band uniforms, just ordered, will be a navy-blue sack coat, trimmed with gold braid, with trousers having a black stripe.
“Remember the band concert at the fairgrounds next Sunday afternoon. The proceeds from the sale of ice cream, cake and lemonade will be devoted to the purchase of band uniforms.
“The men of the Mandan fire department who are going to compete in the contests at the State Firemen’s Tournament next week are putting in lots of hard work practicing, especially for the hose cart race.
“Mr. and Mrs. H.R. Lyon, on Monday night, entertained a party of friends in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary. The evening was spent in playing duplicate whist. There were 10 boards which went the round of the tables once. First prize was awarded to Mrs. G.H. Bingenheimer who gathered the most points, 22, obtained at any table over her opponents. After the card playing, everyone enjoyed refreshments before returning home.”
