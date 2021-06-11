Diane Boit: Stock named principal at Mandan High School, 1971

75 Years Ago – 1946

The first steps toward the building of an outdoor swimming pool in Mandan were taken this past week when members of the Mandan Elks met to spearhead the drive for funds. Members of the committee are Art Olson, chairman; and J.J. Murray, secretary, along with volunteers, John K. Kennelly, C.F. Kelsch and M.N. Gronvold.

The honor of making the first contribution to the swimming pool project goes to the Mandan Homemakers Club, who authorized a gift of $10. Mrs. Walter Smith is president of the club, Mrs. Frank Mrnak, vice president, and Mrs. Harry Jencks, secretary and treasurer.

Sanitary Plumbing and Heating, 204 4th Ave. N.W., is the name selected by Mandan businessmen who have purchased the business, formerly known as the T. Keller Plumbing and Heating. Business manager will be Edward Toman, who was discharged from active military service in December, after three years with the amphibious engineers’ corps.

Leland Ulmer has been named special representative of the Provident Life Insurance Co. in Mandan. Ulmer is the son of Mr. and Mrs. E. Ulmer and was recently discharged from the army following a year and a half service overseas, most of which was spent in Germany. He will be associated with the Langdon Agency.