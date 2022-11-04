Diane Boit: State mill and elevator begin operations, 1922

25 Years Ago – 1997

The Mandan High School drama and music department presented the 1946 Broadway hit “Annie Get Your Gun” this past weekend at the MHS auditorium. In starring roles were Katie Friesz as Annie Oakley, along with Jason Landeis as Frank Butler, Annie’s love interest. This year’s drama coach was Dan Dammel, who replaced long-time, now retired, coach Dennis Haney. Others contributing to the production were: Andy Schaff, assistant director; Pat Pins, technical director; Michelle Stockert, choreographer, and Keri Hess, pit orchestra and choir.

Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Moltzen recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an “open house” celebration at the new Salem City Auditorium. Viola Fregien and Alvin Moltzen were married Oct. 19, 1947, at the Kulm Congregational Church. Her matron of honor on that day was Mrs. Florian (Miranda) Goldmann, Mandan; best man was Gordon Klusman, New Salem.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Nov. 4: a high of 40 degrees; 29 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

A former Mandan man, Col. James B. Myers, has been named base commander at the Air Force Special Weapons Center at Kirkland AFB, New Mexico. A 1941 graduate of Mandan High School, Col. Myers began his Air Force career as a member of the Army National Guard. In 1943 he graduated from flying school at Randolph AFB, Texas, and is currently a command pilot, navigator and bombardier with 7,000 flying hours to his credit. He recently directed plans and policy for the Defense Nuclear Agency in Washington, D.C. The native North Dakotan’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Myers of Mandan.

A master plumber at the State Industrial School at Mandan has been named the Employee of the Year by the North Dakota State Employees Association. Robert Eisenbeisz, who retired Nov. 1 after 28 years at the Industrial School, received the award from Gov. William L. Guy at the group’s annual banquet.

Wallace Joersz has been elected president of the Mandan Hospital board of directors, succeeding Lewis D. Shaw. Joersz is the manager and co-owner of Bill’s Super Valu in Mandan and was associated with his father, William Joersz, in the store for 23 years. Other elected board members are J.W. Morrison, vice president; H.G. Vander Vorst, secretary, and C.R. Hammond, treasurer. Hospital administrator is Marvin A. Bloom.

Temps recorded Saturday, Nov. 4: a high of 42 degrees; 26 for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Peter Assel has retired from the U.S. Northern Great Plains Field Station where he’s been employed since 1914 when the Station was originally established. He’s spent nearly all 33 years there, except for a short time in the early 1920s when employed by the Northern Pacific Railway in Mandan. While at the Station, Assel tended flowers and vegetables in the greenhouse and also cared for the surrounding lawns and flowers on the Station grounds. Mr. Assel is the father of Chris Assel, manager of the Red Owl Store in Mandan.

Seven grade pupils of School 5, Little Heart District No. 4 of St. Anthony, were awarded honor roll ratings for their scholastic efforts during the first school month, ending Oct. 17, according to Mrs. Elfreda Ziniel, teacher. Receiving awards were: Josephine Miller and Josephine Leingang, grade eight; John Miller and Helen Schwartzbauer, grade seven; James Schwartzbauer, grade two; Marlin Leingang and Darlyne Ziniel, grade one.

Marriage vows were spoken at the St. Vincent Catholic church, near Crown Butte, between Miss Rose Yantzer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Yantzer, and John R. Berger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Berger, all of rural Mandan. Bridal attendants were the Misses Betty Yantzer and Sally Zander. The groom was attended by Peter Fleck and Matt Berger. A wedding breakfast and dinner were served at the St. Vincent Hall, followed by an evening wedding dance at Mandan’s World War Memorial building. The couple will be residing in Mandan, where Mr. Berger is the owner of the Berger Texaco Service Station.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Norman Wiedmann, Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Porsberg and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Just, all of Judson. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. John Paul, to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Unser, to Mr. and Mrs. James Hanson, to Mr. and Mrs. Norman Siegfried, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Nov. 4: a high of 41 degrees; 35 for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“One week before the general election, Governor Nestos pushed buttons to officially start the State Mill and Elevator situated at the northern edge of Grand Forks. The governor had sold three million dollars’ worth of State Mill and Elevator bonds to ensure construction was resumed, with a completion date set for Jan. 1.

“Hallowe’en passed by with very little depredation from the younger element in Mandan. Very few articles were misplaced or gates ‘swiped.’ The youngsters devoted their time to ringing doorbells and soaping windows.

“About 35 masked and ‘painted’ couples attended a Halloween dancing party last weekend at the Masonic Hall, profusely decorated with orange and black streamers, witches and black cats. A chamber of horrors, where skeletons held court, beckoned couples to a ghostly room where bobbing for apples destroyed complexions.

“The Mandan Daily Pioneer is indebted to Mrs. Chris Fritz for a clever, unsolicited bit of advertising at a local Halloween party where her costume promoted the Pioneer’s campaign for official paper of the county. Mrs. Fritz, the wife of one of the striking employees of the NP Railway that the Pioneer hired during the strike, wore a pleated dress made entirely of copies of the Daily Pioneer with a ‘Vote for the Pioneer’ panel at the waistline.

“The Delmonico Café on Second Ave. N.W., conducted by G.G. Mowers since 1920, has been sold to C.H. Murphy, Dickinson, formerly of Mandan, and J.H. Bluhm, Hazen. Delmonico dinners are advertised at 35 cents.

“Gasoline prices dropped one cent on Oct. 31 in the territory served by the Standard Oil Company of Indiana. The Mandan price is now at 26.2 cents a gallon.

“Funeral services were held at the Presbyterian church for Margaret Sarah Bannister, 43, who died at her home, 206 Sixth Avenue N.W., following influenza that aggravated a heart ailment. She became ill after returning from a summer tour of the British Isles and Scotland where she visited relatives. Maggie Bannister came to Mandan from Scotland at age 16, to live with her uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. William K. McKendry who operated a boarding house. During the past 10 years of running the house, she had “mothered” and made a home for an ever-changing group of young, single men and women of the city, including schoolteachers, stenographers and others. Burial was at the Union Cemetery. Survivors include a brother and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. William Bannister, Seattle, Wash.; a brother and sister in Scotland; and cousins Fred McKendry and Margaret Shrink, both of Mandan.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Nov. 4: a high of 45 degrees; 40 for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, the thermometer recorded 37 degrees above zero; 19 degrees was the low.

“The October weather summary: highest reading, 89 degrees on the first; the lowest, 13 degrees on the ninth.

“Dr. Read is nursing a very painful felon on the thumb of his left hand from which has developed some blood poisoning. After seeing Dr. Smythe in Bismarck who succeeded in relieving the considerable pain, Dr. Read left for the sanitarium, at Brainerd, Minn., to enjoy the benefits of expert nursing. He was accompanied by Mrs. Read.

“The curfew ordinance passed last summer by the City Council amid a great blare of trumpets, seems to be what a great many people said it would be- a dead letter. The council should have appointed a man to enforce it.

“A notice posted at the Mandan railroad shops on Monday stated that working hours are now 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The change was made to conform with daylight hours and to avoid the trouble of lighting lamps. If the shops were lighted by electricity, the men would likely be working a full-time shift.

“The Mandan band has been fortunate in securing as their instructor, Mr. Richard W. Groom, late of Cornell. Mr. Groom was leader of the Cornell University band for some time and, under his guidance, it became one of the finest military bands in the country. Mandan apparently owes the appearance of such a celebrated musician to its fine climate, for his physicians ordered him to this section of the country to regain his health. Mr. Groom has big plans for Mandan, including an orchestra playing first class music at balls and dances, as well as a chorus.”