Diane Boit: State Elks Convention held in Mandan, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

This year’s fourth annual Buggies-N-Blues event attracted an estimated 10,000 people who strolled along Mandan’s Main Street to view more than 500 vintage cars and pickups, from a 1909 Model T to the Muscle Cars of the '60s and '70s and the sleek vehicles of the 1980s, plus a 1940s motorcycle equipped with a side car. According to coordinator Dennis Nieskens, this “colorful view of chrome, metal and glass” continues to be successful due to the cooperation of the city of Mandan, the press coverage and the local car clubs.

Renae Thomas, 17-year-old daughter of Kenneth and Carol Thomas of Mandan, has been crowned the North Dakota High School Rodeo Association Queen during the state championship competition in Bowman. She will now be taking part in the National High School Rodeo Association finals held at Pueblo, Colorado, where she will compete against 40 other young women. In addition to earning the state title, Thomas received awards in the horsemanship, speech and appearance categories and also qualified for the national finals in the girl’s cattle-cutting event after capturing the reserve state championship in Bowman.

Temps recorded Tuesday, July 1: a high of 80 degrees; 57 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

More than 2,000 members of the state’s Elks members attended the three-day State Elks Convention held in the Mandan Elks Lodge 1256. New state officers were elected at the final session. Succeeding Darwin Vander Vorst of Mandan as state president is 31-year member Walter Stine of Valley City. Featured banquet speaker was Homer Huhn Jr., Chicago, the Elks national grand secretary. The evening concluded with Dennis Haney, the current exalted ruler of the host Mandan Elks, presenting parting gifts of a fishing rod to Huhn and an electric drill to Vander Vorst for their work put into the convention and in heading the state association.

Mr. and Mrs. Victor Mattson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a gathering hosted by their two daughters and nine grandchildren at the St. Joseph School Cafeteria. The Mandan Catholic Daughters and members of Mrs. Mattson’s bridge club were in charge of the reception. The couple was married in 1922 at Jamestown; they moved to Mandan in 1924 when Mattson was promoted to water service foreman for the Northern Pacific Railroad. Mattson retired in 1958, ending a 44-year career with the railroad.

75 Years Ago – 1947

A 3-year-old boy, Tim Norman McKendry, has been registered as a student at North Dakota Agricultural College, Fargo, to fulfill the wish of his father who died in World War II. The boy’s grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. F.W. McKendry of Mandan, attended the college memorial service honoring 200 former students and instructors who died in the war. After the services, the McKendrys went to the office of the Registrar A.H. Parrott and explained the wishes of the boy’s father. Tim’s dad, Capt. Norman Jarvis McKendry, was killed in Germany on Nov. 16, 1944. He had been a student at NDAC and then graduated in electrical engineering from Texas A&M.

The local Lions Club has honored their retiring secretary, Leonard J. Hughes, with a Senior Master Key for securing 25 new members since the club was organized.

Ernest George, superintendent of the Northern Great Plains Field Station, has been elected president of the Mandan Rotary Club. He succeeds Charles F. Ellis.

Diplomas were presented to 136 Morton County eighth grade graduates at exercises held at the World War Memorial building in Mandan. A half hour concert by the Mandan Elks band, under the direction of Arnold Larson, preceded the afternoon’s program. Mrs. Gena A. Jensen, Morton County Superintendent of Schools, presented the diplomas to the graduates. The principal address was given by Dr. J.H. Longwell, president of the North Dakota Agricultural College, Fargo.

The Lewis and Clark hotel lunchroom is now under the management of George Psomas, who has taken over the lease from Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Olson, operators of the lunchroom since 1942. Psomas operated the New Palace Cafe in Mandan for 20 years before selling to Sam Rosenau in 1942.

Births announced this week: Sons born to Mr. and Mrs. Glen Finck, Mandan, and to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Gietzen, Glen Ullin. Daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. James Lanz, to Mr. and Mrs. John P. Leingang, to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Valder, to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Barth, to Mr. and Mrs. Wilmer Richter and to Mr. and Mrs. Alphonse Meuchel, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Kasper Berger, New Salem.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“E.A. Ripley of Mandan has been elevated to the rank of Grand Master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of North Dakota during their annual convention held in Fargo. Ripley will be succeeding H.E. Boyrum of Minot.

“The Kennelly brothers who have installed a radio outfit in the T.G.C. Kennelly residence, had it working last Friday evening for the first time. They received very clearly a concert broadcast from the Great Falls Daily Tribune office and today, were listening when the North Dakota Agricultural College broadcast for the first time.

“Sam Storey of Valley City is in the city making plans to open a first class, up-to-date, billiard parlor in the basement of the Storey building, corner of Main Street and Second Avenue N.W. The building, owned by his father, William Storey, will have four pool tables and a billiard table. A complete line of tobaccos, candies and soft drinks will also be sold there.

“Thousands gathered at the State Capitol building in Bismarck for the funeral of Alexander McKenzie, 72, one-time political dictator of North Dakota. Born in New York of Irish parents in 1850, he arrived in Dakota Territory 17 years later and soon joined a Fargo railroad construction crew who were laying track to Bismarck, where he settled in 1872 and where a friend taught him to read and write. At six feet tall, 220 lbs., he was an imposing figure and successfully served as a Territorial Sheriff for 12 years and then as Deputy U.S. Marshal. During the 1880s, McKenzie formed a political group responsible for removing the Territorial Capitol from Yankton, South Dakota, to Bismarck and then took part in the making of North Dakota as a state and in guaranteeing the State Penitentiary be located at Bismarck. McKenzie served as the Republican National Committeeman from North Dakota for 21 years, before retiring in 1908. He is buried in St. Mary’s cemetery, overlooking Bismarck.

“In North Dakota, the towns of Alexander and McKenzie are named after him, as well as the county of McKenzie; and in Bismarck, the Patterson Hotel, 422 East Main Avenue, which opened in 1911, was originally named 'The McKenzie' by its builder, Edward Patterson, to honor his good friend.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, the thermometer recorded 88 degrees above zero.

“Charming weather for the farmers.

“Philip Blank has been appointed postmaster at New Salem.

“The Missouri division railway employees held their 8th annual picnic at the Morton County fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. A huge crowd attended the afternoon’s program which included: foot races, a pie eating contest, a wheelbarrow race, a bicycle race, a tub race, a three-legged race, wood sawing and nail driving contests, a sack race, a baseball game - Mandan vs. Bismarck (visitors won, 21-15), and, as in the past, several horse races. Dancing was also available all day in the pavilion, with music provided by the Mandan band.

“In the matter of celebrating the Fourth this year, Mandan is leaving that business in the hands of her close neighbor, Bismarck, and to other towns up the line. Mandan has a big state fair on its hands this fall and already it has demanded a great deal of the time from our citizens and businessmen. Mandanites will need to look elsewhere for extra fun on the Fourth by joining their friends at Bismarck, or by riding the train to New Salem and Glen Ullin and help those people make the eagles scream once again.

“At St. Joseph’s church on Tuesday morning, Bishop Shanley led the rite of confirmation on 75 boys and girls who have been under special instruction of Dean Collins. The bishop was assisted by Rev. J.A. Lemieux, Fargo, a former pastor of St. Joseph’s, and by Rev. Clement of Bismarck, and Dean Collins. The young people also took a pledge to forever abstain from the use of intoxicating liquors and the use of profane language.”

