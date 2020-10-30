Diane Boit: Schmeling receives Outstanding Award, 1995

50 Years Ago – 1970

O. L. “Hoot” Harr of Mandan has been elected to the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Mandan, according to bank president, W. R. Tait. Harr is currently president of the western division of Twin City Roofing, Inc., vice president of its eastern division and vice president of Twin City Decking Co., a subsidiary of Twin City Roofing. He is an Army veteran of the Korean War and a Past Exalted Ruler of Mandan Elks Lodge 1256.

Anschutz Drilling and their partners, Sun Oil, are drilling a wildcat oil well, 6 miles south of St. Anthony in Morton County. The wildcat is also a half mile from the Cardinals bulk carriers' dry hole, drilled 10 years ago.

Renee Dailey, daughter of Mrs. Byron Dailey and the late Byron Dailey became the bride of Daniel Ulmer, son of Mr. and Ms. Leland Ulmer of Mandan at a ceremony held at Mandan’s First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Ben Dove and Rev. Richard Hagestuen officiating. Attending the bride were Patti Porsborg and Mary Albrecht, both of Mandan, wearing peacock blue velvet gowns and matching headpieces. The groom’s attendants were Peter Vanderhoaef, Jamestown, and Jim Jorde, Minneapolis. The bride and groom are graduates of Mandan High School. The groom currently is a junior at Jamestown College and is employed at the State Hospital.