Diane Boit: Schmeling receives Outstanding Award, 1995

25 Years Ago – 1995
Superintendent of Mandan School District Wally Schmeling has been recognized for his contributions to education at the administrative level by receiving the Outstanding Administrator Award for 1995. Schmeling, nominated by the Mandan Education Association, received the award at the Fifth Annual North Dakota Education Association’s awards banquet held at Fargo. He has been part of the school district as a teacher, principal and superintendent for 37 years.
A $50,000 irrevocable trust to guarantee the maintenance of the historic buildings at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park was established by the Fort Lincoln Foundation during its October Board of Directors meeting in Mandan. The buildings include the Custer home, the barracks and other reconstructed buildings, including the new Mandan Indian Council Lodge, currently under construction. Only the interest earned by the trust may be used through the year 2081, according to Foundation chairman Bill Shalhoob.
World Series, 1970: The Atlanta Braves took home their third World Series championship, defeating the Cleveland Indians, 4 games to 2. Most Valuable Player was pitcher, Tom Glavine. The Atlanta players each received a take-home bonus of $206,635; each of the Cleveland players received $121,946.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Oct. 30: a high of 44 degrees; 16 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
O. L. “Hoot” Harr of Mandan has been elected to the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Mandan, according to bank president, W. R. Tait. Harr is currently president of the western division of Twin City Roofing, Inc., vice president of its eastern division and vice president of Twin City Decking Co., a subsidiary of Twin City Roofing. He is an Army veteran of the Korean War and a Past Exalted Ruler of Mandan Elks Lodge 1256.
Anschutz Drilling and their partners, Sun Oil, are drilling a wildcat oil well, 6 miles south of St. Anthony in Morton County. The wildcat is also a half mile from the Cardinals bulk carriers' dry hole, drilled 10 years ago.
Renee Dailey, daughter of Mrs. Byron Dailey and the late Byron Dailey became the bride of Daniel Ulmer, son of Mr. and Ms. Leland Ulmer of Mandan at a ceremony held at Mandan’s First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Ben Dove and Rev. Richard Hagestuen officiating. Attending the bride were Patti Porsborg and Mary Albrecht, both of Mandan, wearing peacock blue velvet gowns and matching headpieces. The groom’s attendants were Peter Vanderhoaef, Jamestown, and Jim Jorde, Minneapolis. The bride and groom are graduates of Mandan High School. The groom currently is a junior at Jamestown College and is employed at the State Hospital.
“Ship Wreck” was the theme for the Reveler’s Club Dinner-Dance recently held at the Mandan Country Club where dance music was provided by the John Peffer orchestra. Chairman for the event were Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schulte. Other committee members, who decorated the clubrooms to create a ship wreck environment, were: Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Bair, Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm Brown, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Collins, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Feickert, Mr. and Mrs. Harland Junker, Mr. and Mrs. Ferd Ohlsen, Mr. and Mrs. Don Russell and Mr. and Mrs. Herb Simon.
World Series, 1970: The Baltimore Orioles, managed by Earl Weaver, won the 67th edition of the World Series, 4 games to 1, over the Cincinnati Reds, managed by Sparky Anderson. Most Valuable Player was third baseman, Brooks Robinson, who set a new record for total bases in a five-game series with 17. Baltimore’s players each received a winner’s bonus of $18,216; each of the Reds received $13,688.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Rev. Gilbert W. Stewart is observing his 20 years of service at the Presbyterian Church of Mandan. Rev. and Mrs. (Charlotte) Stewart were honored at a reception held by the Ladies Aid of the church where, following a short program, Rev. Stewart received a purse of money from the congregation and friends of the church, with D. C. Mohr making the presentation. Each of the Stewards were also given 20 silver dollars by the Ladies Aid, Mrs. Stutsman making the presentation. After graduating from seminary in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the reverend accepted his first pastorate at Wilton, where he also published a weekly newspaper. He was called to the pastorate in Mandan in 1925.
The class officers for Mandan high and junior high schools have been announced. Elected as president for the coming school year are: senior - Bill Rolshoven; junior - Donald Kasper; sophomore - Bob Kamstra; freshmen - Carl Laemmle; eighth grade - Sally Peters; and seventh grade - Donovan Jorde.
Mr. and Ms. Francis Grunenfelder have purchased the building, formerly known as “Betty’s Eat Shop” at 108 3rd Ave. N.W. The shop will be known as the “Jolly Coffee Shop” and will be a “short stop,” serving coffee, homemade donuts and pie, etc.
The largest crowd in the history of the annual Odense church fair was seen last Sunday, according to Rev. James Reilly. Four hundred fifteen dinner tickets were sold, and the bazaar was completely sold out. The dance held Monday evening was also well attended.
George Beehler has received his honorable discharge at Fort Custer, Michigan, and is back home in Mandan after serving three years overseas. He will make his home at 416 East Main. He is the owner of Beehler’s Bar.
World Series, 1945 saw the Detroit Tigers emerge as champions at Wrigley Field, Chicago, with a victory over the Chicago Cubs, 9 to 3, in the seventh and final game, which was completed in two hours, 31 minutes. Most Valuable Player was Eddie Mayo, Detroit’s second baseman. The winners’ share of the proceeds was $6,443; the losers’ share was $3,930.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“A marriage license was issued this past week at the county judge’s office to Clement Schaaf of St. Anthony and Clara Gerhart of Fallon.
“The North Dakota Federation of Women’s Clubs have elected Mrs. L. N. Cary of Mandan as their president during a three-day convention held in Bismarck.
“Saturday afternoon found the Mandan High School football team farther ahead of the State Training School at the end of the second game by a score of 69 to 0. Both teams showed much improvement since their first game two weeks ago when the score was 55 to 6.
“Fred Harm, 20-year-old son of Carl Harm of Odense, was brought to Mandan this past week for treatment of a badly crushed foot. While moving a wagon box, the box fell on his foot and a large bolt went halfway through his foot, causing an ugly wound.
World Series, 1920: The Cleveland Indians, the American League pennant winners, took the final game and the World Series champions title against the Brooklyn “Robins” Dodgers, of the National League, 5 games to 2, in a best of 9 series. The Series featured the only World Series triple play, the first grand slam homer and the first home run by a pitcher, all three occurring in game 5. Winning players received $4,168; losers’ share was $2,420.
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 62 degrees above zero.
“George Harmon has decided to move to town for the winter so that his children can enjoy the advantages of the Mandan public school. He recently purchased a home on the property, known as the old Van Vleck homestead, and is beginning to make improvements to the house and grounds.
“The hearing of custodian Gooding, of Fort A. Lincoln, who was arrested on the complaint of two Russians named Grasse, took place before U.S. Commissioner Hoskins at Bismarck this week. Gooding was charged with selling a load of the fort’s lumber, which is strictly forbidden, to an area farmer. Charges were dismissed after a cross-examination revealed that the complaints were based on revenge. Apparently, after Gooding had refused to sell these men wood from the fort’s building, he caught the two trying to load their wagon later that evening.
“The city council met in regular session on Monday night. The putting of the artesian well into good shape was discussed. Through the efforts of commissioner O’Rourke, upwards of $35 has been well spent in stonework to extend the surrounding barrier around the well several feet higher. The council has now authorized another $50 to complete the work, for a pipe and convenient watering trough, which will eliminate the freezing of the overflow of water in the vicinity of the city hall.”
