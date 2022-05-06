Diane Boit: Schafers purchase Ohm’s Ice Cream Store, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

The United States Achievement Academy has announced their selection of two award winners from Mandan High School -- Ryan Brucker, son of Gary and Renee Brucker, and Joel Hunt, son of Terry and Jane Hunt. Brucker is an award winner in science and was nominated by his teacher, Mr. Coyle. Hunt is an award winner in mathematics and nominated by his teacher, Mr. Schroeder. The Academy recognizes less than 10% of all nominations of American high school students.

Dietrich Sanitary Services will be taking over the trash collection routes for Mandan. The service will increase from $4.18 to $5 per household per month. They will also be handling the newspaper pickup and recycling stored at the parking lot of Barlow’s Super Valu store.

Hundreds of area residents attended the 39th Annual Mandan Art Show held at the Community Center during the last weekend of April. Art demonstrations were provided by Stan and Bonnie Rothenberger, Craig Schmidt and Marsha Lehmann. Local artist Elsie Shaw and her husband, Lewis, were the 1997 Art Show Honorees.

Temps recorded Tuesday, May 6: a high of 74 degrees above zero; 36 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Alex Schafer of Mandan have purchased Ohm’s Ice Cream Store at 808 West Main, from Carl L. Ohm, who opened the store 25 years ago. Schafer is a native of Glen Ullin, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and has been a printer with the Bismarck Tribune Company for 20 years. Mrs. Schafer is the former Angeline Jochim of Flasher. The Schafers have 11 children. Their daughter, Sharon, will be managing the store which will retain the name, Ohm’s Ice Cream Store.

Robert W. Dockter, head basketball coach at Miller High School at Miller, S.D., for the past three seasons, has been named to a similar position at Mandan High School. He succeeds Gary Melling who resigned in March. Dockter was voted the 1972 Basketball Coach of the Year in South Dakota after leading his squad to the South Dakota Class A championship with an undefeated season.

During a break in this week’s Spring Band Concert, Don Willis, trumpeter with Cadet Band A at Mandan Junior High, was presented the John Philip Sousa Award by band director, Kenneth Karls, for outstanding leadership, musicianship, scholarship and performance of work in the band. He is the son of Dr. and Mrs. W. O. Willis and has been playing the trumpet since the sixth grade.

Mr. and Mrs. Osar Carlson has celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception in Mandan’s First Lutheran Church, hosted by their children, Raymond Carlson, Mandan, and Mrs. Loren Anderson, Julie Carlson and Waldo Carlson, all of Bismarck. Anna Anderson and Oscar Carlson were married at the Stone Lutheran Church, southwest of Mandan, on April 13, 1912, and farmed there until retiring in 1969 and moving into Mandan. Anna, a Minnesota native, is a former school teacher. Her husband, born and raised in Morton County, was clerk of the school board for 16 years, served as a county assessor, was president of the West River Mutual Aid Telephone Corporation, was a Morton County Commissioner and is currently the president of the Stone Lutheran Church Council. The couple has 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Robert Kelsch has been named valedictorian and Zoe Nelson, salutatorian, of the 1947 graduating class of Mandan High School. Although their selection is based on scholastic records, these two were also outstanding students in extra-curricular activities, such as mixed chorus, the Playmakers Club, and on both staffs of the Courier high school paper and Chieftain yearbook. The two honor students will deliver valedictory and salutatory addresses at commencement exercises, set for May 22.

Mrs. Victor O. Mattson has been elected president of the American Legion Auxiliary, succeeding Mrs. J.K. Kennelly. Other officers are Mrs. A.R. Very, vice president; Mrs. Joseph Schaaf, secretary; and Mrs. George Toman, treasurer. A highlight of the meeting was the formal initiation of 29 new members, increasing the total membership to 198, the largest in its history.

Funeral services were held this past week for Mandan’s honored senior citizen, 96-year-old J.D. Allen. He was born in New York state in 1851, arriving in Mandan 30 years later to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad, before opening a taxidermist shop that attracted nationwide attention, including requests from the Marquis de Mores, Theodore Roosevelt and European nobility. The family requested memorial checks to be sent to the local Boy Scout Council, as Mr. Allen was the first unofficial Scoutmaster in this territory. Burial was along side his wife, Nellie, at the Mandan Union Cemetery.

Births announced this week: Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. John Brucker, to Mr. and Mrs. Joe F. Steckler, and to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Popelka, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Just, New Salem. Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Froelick; to Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Barrios; to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Mormann; to Mr. and Mrs. George Sveen, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. John A. Gerving, Glen Ullin and to Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Olson, Almont.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Dr. Waldo Coe, early resident of Mandan, now residing in Portland, Ore., has arrived in Mandan to select a site for a copy of a Theodore Roosevelt equestrian statue which is currently on display in Portland. Dr. Coe commissioned sculptor A. Phimister Proctor to create the original statue as a gift to the city of Portland in 1922. Members of the new bridge committee are suggesting the statue be mounted near its west entrance, the gateway to the West. (The Portland statue was destroyed by protestors in October 2020.)

“Wayne Davidson, third grader at Central school sustained a badly sprained ankle this noon when he was run over by an automobile driven by Colin Cary. The boy had attempted to hop onto the moving automobile and fell, with one wheel passing over his ankle.

“The board of education has selected Roy C. Reis of Fargo as athletic instructor to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of coach Carl Ericson. Mr. Reis is a graduate of North Dakota Agricultural College, Fargo, and has been an assistant athletic director at Fargo high school.

“Frank O’Brien is now wearing the ‘Star’ as the new chief of police, replacing Charles Reynolds who has served for many years. Rob Huff replaced Mike Knoll as night policeman.

“Monday turned out to be a lucky day for Alvina Grenz of Hebron. A broken collar bone, a long gash over the eyes and other bruises and cuts were sustained by Alvina, aged six, when she fell from a wheat seeding drill on which she had begged a ride from her father Gottlieb Grenz, farmer near Hebron. She fell directly in front of the discs of the drill, which her father quickly stopped just as it was about to pass over her.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, the thermometer recorded 83 degrees above zero.

“Gardening has begun.

“Mosquitoes were a little bothering last night.

“All that appeared dead, but a few weeks ago, is again animated. In the trees alone, the leaves with their cheerful green and the sweet exhalations that embalm the air are reminders that nature is always at work.

“Appropriate Arbor Day exercises were held outside at the Mandan public schools today, but the high wind somewhat marred the proceedings. The first Arbor Day was observed with the planting of trees in Nebraska on April 10, 1872. The idea was fostered by J. Sterling Morton, who was secretary of the Nebraska Territory.

“Lt. Wilson of Fort Yates, with an escort of soldiers, left for the fort this morning with a strong box containing money to pay wages.

“Send in 50 cents and get a dollar law book, containing the laws passed by the recent session of the State Legislature. It is good reading. Have your boys and girls read the law. It’s half price to close out our stock.

“Morton county is gaining an enviable reputation in one important industry, that of stock raising. A few days ago, C.F. Massingham, who has been raising thoroughbred Herefords, sold nine head of registered animals, born and raised on his ranch north of town, to Albert Harrah, a well-known dealer of Newton, Iowa.”

