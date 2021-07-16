Diane Boit: Rothschillers celebrate 50th anniversary, 1971

125 Years Ago – 1896

“On Thursday, July 16, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 88 degrees above zero.

“Another good shower of rain here, early on Wednesday morning.

“Put up at the Union Hotel, opposite the bandstand on Main Street.

“Mandan has a new hotel. Foran & Company, the lessees of the Peoples hotel block, which has been re-christened Union Hotel, have a large force of hands at work renovating and altering the interior, ready for re-opening in mid-July. Mr. Foran will look after the general welfare of guests at the hotel. In the housekeeping department, Mrs. Foran will superintend the work as well as in the culinary department, in which she has considerable experience.

“The register at the Union hotel was opened for business this week, and the first name registered was Miss L.B. Stevenson, Cannon Ball.

“German lessons, twice a week, commencing next Monday, at 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson schoolhouse. Terms: $1 per month, in advance. E.R. Steinbrueck, teacher.

“Sad, indeed, is it to be called upon to record the death of engineer Fred Leonberger, 45, which took place last Tuesday. He was an old timer, one of the first residents of Mandan. He fired the first engine that crossed the Missouri River on the ice in 1879. Funeral services were at the Presbyterian church. Upwards of 80 carriages and vehicles followed the cortege to the Mandan cemetery where graveside services were conducted by local Masonic Lodge No. 8, led by Dr. E.W. Read, Master of the lodge. His sad death is another reminder of the uncertainty of life, and the surety of the arrival, at an inopportune time, of the dread destroyer.”

