Diane Boit: Rothschillers celebrate 50th anniversary, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996
The Morton County Commission has chosen Ernest Fitterer from a list of 12 applicants to complete the unexpired term of Michael Schaaf, who died in office on June 14. Fitterer, a farmer from the Glen Ullin area, will serve until November when a special election is held to fill the remaining two years of Schaaf’s unexpired term.
The Prairie Prose Toastmasters Club of Mandan have elected new officers for the 1996-97 year. They are: Dave Ingstad, president; Dave Schaaf, vice president of education; Norleen Conitz, vice president of membership; Dave Stephens, vice president of public relations; and Darlene Kautzman, secretary-treasurer.
Funeral services were held this past week for Caroline M. Lutkat, 77, at the Messiah Lutheran Church of Mandan. Lutkat was born at Hebron, moving to Mandan in 1945. She was a mobile homeowner, church organist, an avid African violet enthusiast and was instrumental in the establishment of the Immanuel Christian School in Mandan. Burial was at the Mandan Union Cemetery.
Temps recorded Tuesday, July 16: a high of 93 degrees; 57 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
Ratification of the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution has elevated more than 35,000 young adults in North Dakota to the status of qualified voters. The amendment, lowering the voting age to 18 in all elections, went into effect June 30 when Ohio became the 38th state to ratify the measure.
More than 300 friends and relatives gathered at the Mandan Country Club to honor Mr. and Mrs. Frank Rothschiller at their 50th wedding anniversary celebration. The open house was part of a three-day reunion of the Rothschillers and their 11 children and their families. The couple married in 1921 and are members of Christ the King Church, Mandan. Mr. Rothschiller was a Grand Knight of the local Knights of Columbus group in 1953 and was also self-employed at Frank’s Produce, 200 East Main, retiring in 1960. Mrs. Rothschiller is an artist.
Markle’s Bar, Foremost Dairy and the Buckhorn Bar picked up victories in Wednesday’s fast pitch softball league play in Mandan. Foremost Dairy blasted 12 hits, including a triple by Ed Leingang and a home run by Don Friesz, in stopping the Jerry’s Educated Minnows team, 17-7, via the 10-run rule route. Winning pitcher is Ed Leingang; Mark Gerl, Minnows pitcher, took the loss.
More than 250 persons attended the picnic given by the Local 229 American Federation of Musicians held last Sunday in Mandan’s Jaycees Park. A baked ham dinner was served, followed by the musicians’ jam session during the afternoon. Bob Dolajak, Don Hopfauf and Dolores Engesser were picnic committeemen. Leonard Brilz and Vincent Schanandore were in charge of the children’s entertainment.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Several thousand acres of cropland in the Judson-St. Vincent area, west of Mandan, were completely wiped out by a Wednesday night hailstorm, according to Simon Vogel, who lives 12 miles west of Mandan. Everything on the Vogel place was completely destroyed by hail, accompanied by a 60- to 70-mph wind and torrential rain amounting to more than three inches. Other farmers claiming 100% hail damage include: Adam Stein, Wacek Stein, Ralph Miller, Peter Gress, Val Schafer, Tony Stein and Joe Stein.
The St. Joseph’s School Braves defeated the Syndicate Sluggers, 21-5, at the St. Joseph’s diamond this week. However, the Sluggers catcher, E. Staudinger, knocked in two home runs in the four times that he was at bat.
The Catholic Order of Foresters gave up only four hits to the American Legion this week to down the Legionnaires, 15-4, Sunday afternoon, under a drizzling rain at the Dogtown diamond. Forester pitcher Buck Eckroth struck out 11 of the Legion players, while Eckroth and relief pitcher, “Peanuts” Stumpf, each gave up two hits. Legion pitcher Harold House gave up 14 hits in their loss. The afternoon’s lone home run was smacked by Forester, “Peanuts” Stumpf.
M.J. Reichert has been installed as Grand Knight of the St. Thomas More Council of the local Knights of Columbus. Others installed were: Herbert McCann, deputy Grand Knight; Ed W. Steinbruck, chancellor, A.J. Fix, financial secretary, and Robert E. Ford, recording secretary.
Births announced this week: sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Nelson and to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Kautzman, all of Mandan; daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. George Doll, to Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Larson, to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Schmidt, to Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Conrath and to Mr. and Mrs. Roger Jensen, all of Mandan.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Born to Mr. and Mrs. Emil Stoltz on July 10, a son.
“Mrs. Emma Lohstreter and Jacob Hertz were united in marriage by Rev. Fr. Clement and were attended by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lohstreter. The couple left for a short honeymoon trip to Dickinson.
“The poll tax list has been turned over to the Chief of Police for collection, beginning this week. He’ll be knocking on doors soon, so save your pennies.
“Members of the Mandan Municipal Band are planning for a pavement dance near the Lewis & Clark Hotel, to be held on Friday evening, following their regular weekly concert.
“Corn and oats for sale at the Mandan Farmers Elevator. 1000 bushels of corn and one car of oats. Both priced at 50 cents a bushel.
“All heat records for this section were broken last Saturday when at three o’clock, the government station thermometer displayed a reading of 109 degrees. This, accompanied by a grilling hot wind, made outdoor activity intolerable for both man and beast.
“The railroad company has begun improving the condition of the approaches to the Eighth Avenue viaduct. A shipment of scoria, a splendid road material from the Badlands region, is being used. Repairs will also be made in the planking of the structure.
“Henry Knoll of St. Anthony was brought to the Deaconess Hospital this week, suffering with a broken leg received when thrown from a “header” while at work in the fields. Another hospital patient was Jacob Vogel Jr., who was severely injured after a pitchfork, in the hands of his brother, flew off from the handle, resulting in one of the tines piercing his cheek, just below the eye. Unless infection sets in, the boy should recover quickly.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, July 16, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 88 degrees above zero.
“Another good shower of rain here, early on Wednesday morning.
“Put up at the Union Hotel, opposite the bandstand on Main Street.
“Mandan has a new hotel. Foran & Company, the lessees of the Peoples hotel block, which has been re-christened Union Hotel, have a large force of hands at work renovating and altering the interior, ready for re-opening in mid-July. Mr. Foran will look after the general welfare of guests at the hotel. In the housekeeping department, Mrs. Foran will superintend the work as well as in the culinary department, in which she has considerable experience.
“The register at the Union hotel was opened for business this week, and the first name registered was Miss L.B. Stevenson, Cannon Ball.
“German lessons, twice a week, commencing next Monday, at 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson schoolhouse. Terms: $1 per month, in advance. E.R. Steinbrueck, teacher.
“Sad, indeed, is it to be called upon to record the death of engineer Fred Leonberger, 45, which took place last Tuesday. He was an old timer, one of the first residents of Mandan. He fired the first engine that crossed the Missouri River on the ice in 1879. Funeral services were at the Presbyterian church. Upwards of 80 carriages and vehicles followed the cortege to the Mandan cemetery where graveside services were conducted by local Masonic Lodge No. 8, led by Dr. E.W. Read, Master of the lodge. His sad death is another reminder of the uncertainty of life, and the surety of the arrival, at an inopportune time, of the dread destroyer.”
