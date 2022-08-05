Diane Boit: Rodeo officials accused of breaking the Sabbath, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

The Almont High School Class of 1927 celebrated their 70th class reunion this week at the Bistro Restaurant in Bismarck. Although only half of the class is still living, the remaining four classmates gathered to reminisce the days when Almont had 300 residents, three lumber yards, two banks, five general merchandise stores, two elevators, a doctor and a hotel. Nowadays, Almont has a bar and not much else.

Of the four classmates, two are sisters -- Lois (Templeton) Kuntz and Lucile (Templeton) Frelleson, who both live in Bismarck. The other two are Mimi Hoger, 89, a retired teacher, of New Salem, and Sig Peterson, 87, farmer, of Almont. Although the 1927 class didn’t select a “Most Likely to Succeed,” these remaining four classmates did manage to live up to their class motto, “Don’t Try Dying. Die Trying.” (Excerpts from July 31, 1997, Bismarck Tribune)

Temps recorded Tuesday, August 5: a high of 89 degrees; 56 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Joe Hoovestol has decided to retire as the rural mail carrier at Almont after 46 years on the job. The 76-year-old man has been delivering mail since 1926 when horses were hitched to a sled for mail delivery during the winter months. “It sometimes took two days to make the 35-mile route, and many days I left Almont at 8 a.m. and didn’t return until 11 p.m.” said Joe, who also raised a family of Star Route carriers. His wife, Myrtle, the daughter of Jacob Harper who was one of the first carriers west of the Missouri, learned to handle Joe’s route while he farmed during the summer. Their three sons, Clyde Hoovestol of Bismarck; Burton and Glen, both of New Salem, all operate rural routes. “But for me, I think 46 years of carrying the mail is enough,” he said, with a smile.

For the second consecutive year, the same two teams met in the Western Conference championship game, with the same results. Bismarck again defeated the Mandan Chiefs twice on Sunday afternoon, 10-1 and 4-1, to claim the Western Conference American Legion Baseball Championship. Pitchers, Scott Hewitt and Gary Van Heuvelen collected the wins for Bismarck; Mandan’s Rob Lighthizer and Chris Assel were tagged with the losses.

Byren Birkholz of Mandan won the junior all-around 4-H cowboy trophy in the second annual western North Dakota 4-H Rodeo held at Raleigh on July 30. Cameron Bachmeier and Jim Volk, both of Mandan, and Farley Ternes of Raleigh, tied for the all-around trophy in the non 4-H division.

North Dakota has been chosen to furnish the national community Christmas tree for 1973 in Washington, D.C., according to Sen. Milton R. Young, R-N.D., who has been working with Elmer Worthington, Mandan’s city forester, and with the National Park Service for more than a year on the project. One of the specifications for the tree is that it be between 70 and 80 feet high after cutting and before placing it in the ground in Washington.

75 Years Ago – 1947

The mercury rose to a record 104 degrees on Aug. 3, the first time this year that the mercury passed the 100-degree mark. With no breeze, homes failed to cool off during the night and the mercury stood at 81 at 8 a.m. the following day. Two days later, a cold front swept over the state bringing the temps down to a cool 65 by 8 a.m.

Charges against two officials of the Mandan Rodeo Association, accused of breaking the Sabbath by staging a rodeo on Sunday, July 6, were dismissed this week at Bismarck on the motion of Defense Attorney C.F. Kelsch of Mandan. The Rev. Paul Hayes, pastor of the Bismarck Methodist church, claimed the state’s “Blue” laws had been broken and signed a complaint against William Cummins, president of the rodeo association, and John Rovig, association secretary. The charges were dismissed by Judge E.E. Salzman, as the word “rodeo” is not mentioned in the prohibitions of the state law, and the rodeo did not interfere with Sunday’s religious services.

Former owners T.P. Heisler and son have sold the Arcade Variety Store on 300 West Main St. to Russ Pfau and Donald Endres of Grand Forks. The new owners are both veterans of World War II.

A grain elevator, one of two, being moved nine miles north of Almont, to the site of the new Northern Pacific railroad line, was wrecked last weekend by high winds from a storm which swept western North Dakota. The wind knocked the elevator off the jacks on which it was resting, resulting in a total loss. It had a storage capacity of more than 25,000 bushels. The other elevator had been successfully moved the preceding day.

After 37 years of administering the Catholic faith at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Mandan, the Benedictine Order of St. John’s Abbey, Collegeville, Minnesota, is relinquishing its charge of the local parish. Hereafter, the church will be served by the clergy of the Bismarck Diocese, under the charge of the Most Rev. Vincent J. Ryan, Bishop of Bismarck. Leaving the St. Joseph’s parish are: Rev. Justin Leutmer, Rev. Humphrey Zdechlik and Rev. Ralph Eisenzimmer, all of the Order of St. Benedict.

Births announced this week: Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Siegel, to Mr. and Mrs. John McCarthy, to Mr. and Mrs. Ted Elhard, to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Karls, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Remfert, Hebron. Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Sinkula, to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Amundson, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Ding, Hebron.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Miss Frances Haviena, who has been the pianist for the silent movies at the Palace Theatre for nearly two years, has resigned her position and will leave within a few days for her home in Minot.

“Born to Mr. and Mrs. Steve Kidd of Mandan on July 28, a son.”

“Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Bollinger of Timmer on July 30, a daughter.

“Rain came as usual last Friday evening and put a stop to the weekly outdoor concert of the Mandan municipal band for the fourth time of the season. They will try again next Tuesday evening, weather permitting.

“Police officers last evening rounded up three speeders- Barney Garber, H.C. Kinzel and Alfred Shaw. They paid fines of $5 and costs, totaling $9 apiece, before the Police Magistrate this morning.

“Barn dance at Staudinger’s, four miles north on Red Trail, Saturday. Music by the Mandan Orchestra.

“Hulda, 17-year-old daughter of Herman Letzring, had the first finger of her hand torn off and two other fingers badly lacerated when her saddle horse suddenly reared, jerking the rope taut to a post as she was tying the animal.

“Flasher news: Ezra Stiles, farmer living near Shields, is in a local hospital in critical condition as the result of being dragged by his foot for nearly a mile by a runaway team of horses. Stiles was driving to his farm with a load of fence posts when the poles, sliding from the wagon, frightened the team. Going down a hill, the load of posts shifted forward into Stiles, pushing him from his seat onto the doubletree where his foot became lodged. Although he was dragged nearly to death, physicians declare he has a chance for recovery.

“The staff at Mandan Hospital and their patients wish to express their thanks to the people of Mandan who have, during the spring and summer, given so many beautiful flowers to the hospital. “It’s been possible,” said Miss Mueller, superintendent, “to keep flowers in the rooms of all patients during the past several months.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thurs., August 5, the thermometer recorded 81 degrees above zero.

“A boy, weighing nearly 10 pounds, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Theo O. Feland of Sims on Thursday, July 26.

“Jacob Knoll and wife, of Little Heart, have deeded 10 acres of land to Bishop Shanley for a church building.

“John D. Gruber of the Mandan Mercantile Company was awarded the contract for the erection of a wheat elevator at Glen Ullin to contractor Charles Kidd of Mandan. The capacity of the elevator is to be 12,000 bushels.

“Men, supposedly tramps, broke into Kennelly’s secondhand store on Main Street sometime during Wednesday night. They gained entrance at the back. Taken were a watch, $36 worth of scissors, seven revolvers, etc. - the whole valued at $80 to $100. Mr. Kennelly says he’s thankful it’s no worse.

“Repairs are being quickly made to the buildings on block 5 that were destroyed by a fire on July 30. The fire began at Cooley’s paint shop, and with the southeast wind, quickly jumped to adjoining buildings in both directions. While firemen were spraying water on roofs, nearby townspeople, along with a number of hoboes, did good work in carrying goods from burning buildings."