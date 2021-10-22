Diane Boit: Revelers Club has first homecoming, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996

The season’s first snowfall arrived Oct. 21. Although two to three inches of snow slopped down across the state, it was no record. In 1991, North Dakotans saw nearly two feet of snow during the month of October.

The Mandan Braves girls basketball team edged out the St. Mary’s Saints, 66-64, when sophomore, Shawna Emil, saved the game with a three-point play during the final seconds of overtime. The Braves’ high scorer of the night was junior Stephanie Dietrich who tossed in 20 points. The Braves are 10-0 in the WDA and 15-0 overall.

Rae Ann Kelsch, Mandan, has received the North Dakota Community Leadership Award by the Greater North Dakota Association The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service and leadership in their communities. She has served on the board of directors of Aid, Inc., is active in the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce and has served on the board of directors of the Mandan Hospital. Kelsch is currently the local sales manager for Cellular One and is a member of the North Dakota House of Representatives, elected in 1992.

World Series, 1996: The New York Yankees, managed by Joe Torre, defeated the Atlanta Braves to claim the 1996 World Series title, 4 games to 2. This was their first title since 1978, but 23rd overall. Although on the losing side, the Braves scored more runs than the Yankees during the six games, 26 to 18. Most Valuable Player was Yankees pitcher, John Wettland. Each Yankees player received a take-home bonus of $216,980; the Braves players each received $143,678.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Oct. 22: a high of 50 degrees; 18 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1971

A new slate of officers was installed at the Mandan Assembly No. 16 of the Order of Rainbow for Girls at the Mandan Masonic Lodge. The new officers included Margo Dougherty, Worthy Advisor; and Sandra Poppe, Worthy Associate Advisor. Mrs. William (Mildred) Block is Mother Advisor; Rainbow Dad is William Block.

Mrs. Don Moum has been elected president of the Mandan Ladies Golf Association, succeeding Mrs. Dennis Mongeon. Elected vice president is Mrs. C.R. Hammond; Mrs. Jack Napper is the secretary-treasurer.

Winner of the recent Men’s Country Club Association Golf Tournament is C.R. Hammond of Mandan; Marshal Just is the medalist. The Men’s Twilight League also completed its season with first place going to the Collins Department Store team consisting of Chris Boehm, Joe Fix, Malcolm Brown, Jim Collins and Julius Pfeifer.

The Mandan Revelers dinner- dance club held its first homecoming since it was organized by 12 women in 1953. Dr. Wayne Willis was the master of ceremonies for the reunion held at the Mandan Country Club, attended by 121 people. Receiving prizes were Mr. and Mrs. John F. Danz, Kansas City, Missouri, for coming the longest distance. Mrs. P.W. Blank won the prize for the longest marriage; Frank E. Wetzstein, the best-looking legs; Warren Buehler, the most interesting occupation (mortician); Postmaster Don Hertz, the best-looking mailman; Frank Gruye, the baldest; C.F. Ellis, the longest hair; and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Paris, most recent twin grandchildren.

World Series 1971: The Pittsburgh Pirates, managed by Danny Murtaugh, won the 68th World Series, defeating the defending WS and AL champions, the Baltimore Orioles, 4 games to 3. This was the first of three consecutive seven-game World Series, in which the winning team scored fewer runs overall. Game 4 at Pittsburgh was also the first World Series night game. Most Valuable Player was right-fielder, Roberto Clemente. The Pirates each received a take-home bonus of $18,650; each of the Orioles players received $13,906.

75 Years Ago – 1946

More than half of the 11,400 automobiles checked during one summer month by North Dakota’s Highway Motor Patrol were rated “defective” for several reasons. Poor brakes put 934 cars on the faulty list. Other factors were: 935 horns and 696 windshield wipers didn’t work; 1,453 cars had only one working front and back lights and in some cases, no lights working at all; and 1,453 cars were being driven on bald tires.

Twelve new members were initiated into the Mandan chapter of the Future Farmers of America at a meeting held at the high school, with more than 80 people present for the initiation, including parents of the boys. The new members are: Joe Kalvoda, Robert Slavick, Edgar Renner, Larry Swanberg, Lyle Dawson, George Norton, Herman Kuntz, Richard Tokach, Richard Rippel, Howard Ellison, Edward Ferderer and Charles Celley. Moving pictures were shown following the initiation ceremony.

World Series 1946 saw the St. Louis Cardinals, managed by Eddie Dyer, emerge as champions over the Boston Red Sox, 4 games to 3. Most Valuable Player was outfielder and first baseman, Stan Musial. This was also the first World Series, in which the final out in Game 7, ended with the tying run on third base. The Cardinals each received a take-home bonus of $3,742; each of the Red Sox players received $2,141.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“The White Face Ranch, better known as the Massingham Ranch, north of Mandan, embracing some 6,500 acres in which the town of Hensler is located, has been sold to Iowa parties by a group of heirs who also live in Iowa. The transfer includes a trade for three Iowa farms plus a big cash payment of $225,000. One of the buyers will arrive next spring and stock the ranch to its capacity of 1200 head of cattle.

“A truck containing 4,000 pounds of dynamite was found parked in front of the Mandan Daily Pioneer office yesterday morning. It would have wiped the city off the map had it exploded. Of course, it didn’t stay here over an hour, but the Pioneer’s compositors were nervous until the truck was removed, and that’s why so many errors crept into the newspaper last night. The truck was en route to Glen Ullin where the dynamite will be used in the Spring Valley coal mine. The driver parked the truck at the Pioneer front door while garage men at the nearby Western Auto Company worked on the engine.

“A pretty wedding occurred Saturday at the Catholic rectory when Miss Margaret Helen Kennelly became the bride of Claude Funden. The bride wore a brown suit trimmed in seal fur, along with a corsage of yellow and red roses. She was attended by the groom’s sister, Miss Tesse Fundun who wore a blue taffeta dress with a corsage of asters. Roy Kennelly, brother of the bride, was groomsman.”

World Series 1921: The New York Giants, managed by John McGraw, claimed the 1921 World Series title, defeating the New York Yankees, 5 games to 3. There was no MVP named. All eight games were played at the same site, the Polo Grounds of upper Manhattan, New York. The home run hit by Babe Ruth in Game 4 of the ninth inning was the first World Series home run of his career. It was also the last of four World Series to use the best-of-nine format, which had been in effect in the 1903, 1919, and the 1920 editions. This series was also the first to be broadcast on radio. Each of the Giants players received a take-home bonus of $5,265, while each of the Yankees players received $3,510. (This is correct, more dollars than in 1946.)

125 Years Ago – 1896

“On Thursday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 46 degrees above zero.

“The official ballot of Morton county measures 38 inches by 20 inches.

“In a few weeks, the people of Morton County will have an opportunity to vote for one of their own citizens for governor. If you have any local pride, give Frank A. Briggs a big send-off when voting day comes.

“A new post office has been established at a point called Shields, south of Stevenson, in this county. Nathaniel J. Shields is postmaster, and regular mail leaves Mandan every Monday.

“The funeral for Ziba Wickham, took place last Sunday afternoon at the Presbyterian church and was attended by a large number of associates in the railroad service; he is buried in the cemetery northeast of the city. The accident occurred when Wickham, in performing his duties as a brakeman, was fixing a bar to make the coupling on an engine during a stop at New Salem, when the locomotive backed down, crushing Wickham against the freight car. Although still conscious and able to tell his version of the accident, the company’s surgeon and a brother accompanied Wickham back to Mandan where he briefly spoke with his wife. He was then placed on a train to arrive at the NP sanitarium at Brainerd, Minn. but succumbed to his injuries when near Sterling. At Dawson, the body was switched to a west bound passenger train and returned to Mandan. The deceased was born at Athens, Ohio, about 38 years ago. Besides his widow, he leaves four children, three brothers and his father.”

(The modern World Series of baseball began in 1902 and became an annual event in 1905.)

