Diane Boit: Resolution introduced to rename the state, 1923

25 Years Ago – 1998

The Mandan Braves, coached by Bob Dockter, broke a seven-game losing streak with an easy 81-62 victory over the Hettinger Black Devils. The victory was only the Braves second of the basketball season against 13 losses. Four Mandan players hit double figures. Cal Kopp led the Braves with 19 points, followed by Wayne Monzelowsky, 12, Terry Barnhardt, 11, and Terry Porter, 10. Lonnie Sandal led the Black Devils with 25 points; also in double figures were Mike Dahl and DuWayne Marthaller with 10 apiece.

Many local residents watched television on Sunday, Jan. 25, for Super Bowl XXXII, featuring the defending Super Bowl champions, Green Bay Packers, coached by Mike Holmgren, and the Denver Broncos, coached by Mike Shanahan. The Broncos defeated the Packers, 31-24. It was Denver's first league championship after four previous Super Bowl losses, Chosen Most Valuable Player: Terrell Davis, Broncos running back. Quarterbacks were John Elway, Broncos, and Brett Favre, Packers. The cost of a 30-second commercial was $1.3 million.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Jan. 27: a high of 45 degrees; 8 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

New elders, deacons and trustees have been elected by the First Presbyterian Church of Mandan. Elected elders were Mrs. Shirley Shaw, Mike Kremer and Stuart Shortt, for three-year terms. Bob Feickert will be filling the unexpired term of John Niles. Elected deacons were Donovan Eck, Erv Stark, George Reichman and Harold Peterson. New Trustees are Mrs. Joyce Dettman, George Bristol and James Stout.

Area residents went to the Bismarck Civic Center this past week to enjoy the country western music provided by singer Johnny Cash and guitarist Carl Perkins. Ticket prices ranged from $4.50 to $6.50.

Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th president of The United States, died of a heart attack on Jan. 22 at age 64 at San Antonio, Texas. Although Johnson enacted reforms for Civil and Voting Rights and had signed legislation establishing Medicare and Medicaid programs, he decided against running for another term in March 1968 after bearing the brunt of national opposition to his vast expansion of America’s involvement in Vietnam, which had begun under President Eisenhower during the 1950s and had accelerated under President Kennedy.

Temps recorded Saturday, Jan. 27: a high of 25 above zero; 12 above for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

The American Legion Independent basketball team, coached by Luke Leingang, came from behind to tie the ballgame, 33 all, at the end of four quarters, and went on to claim the victory in overtime, 36-35, over the City Services team from Bismarck. Jerry Knudson, Legion center, took top scoring honors with 15 points. The scoring for the Cities Service was evenly divided with Rich (Red) Gamble leading the team with 9 points. The game was staged as a fundraiser for the “March of Dimes” campaign against Polio but netted only $11.85 as bitterly cold weather conditions kept most people at home.

Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Livdahl has purchased from Mr. and Mrs. Ken Zeller, the Zeller Ice Cream store, located in the Mandan theater building, 212 West Main St. The new owners will continue to feature home-made pastries, lunches and ice cream and have adopted as their slogan, “Refreshments, as You Like It.”

More than 70 members and guests attended the initiation ceremony for 15 vocational agriculture students into the Mandan chapter of Future Farmers of America this past week. Becoming “greenhands,” as the first phase of their membership, were: Jack Barnhardt, Paul Eckroth, Johnny Gerhart, Ed Helbling, Lyle Hendrickson, Ray Hoffman, Wayne Huber, John Kalvoda, Leo Leingang, James Miller, Christ Schaff, Richard Schmidt, Warren Smith, Wayne Smith and William Zachmeier.

A bridal shower has been held in honor of Miss Joyce Hunke at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Hunke of Mandan. The 22 guests were entertained by playing bunco with the “high” prize awarded to Darlene Schwinkendorf and the “low” to Mrs. Henry Pope. Following the opening of gifts, lunch was served by the hostesses, Miss Patsy Hunke and Mrs. Edwin M. Hunke. Miss Hunke will become the bride of Albert Haugen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Haugen of Minnewaukan, on Feb. 1 at Mandan’s First Presbyterian Church.

Births announced this week: Girls, born to Mr. and Mrs. John Witkowski, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Geck, Glen Ullin, and to Mr. and Mrs. John Gustin, Flasher. Boys, born to Mr. and Mrs. Chester Sherman; to Mr. and Mrs. O.B. Gray; to Mr. and Mrs. M.N. Gronvold, and to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Renner, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Jan. 27: a high of 4 degrees; 26 below zero for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“A resolution to change the name of the state from North Dakota to just “Dakota” was introduced this past week by J. A. Kitchen, state commissioner of agriculture and labor. “North Dakota isn’t really such a cold place,” he argued, “but when people hear the first half of the name, they immediately begin to shiver and see visions of blizzards and ice fields. Even ‘southern Canada’ sounds warmer, and it’s farther north and colder.” The question of merging the state’s immigration department into the agricultural and labor department has been frequently discussed. Mr. Kitchen says that if the current legislature takes such action, a name change could attract more immigrants to the state, making his job a whole lot easier.

“North Dakotans bought a lot of automobiles in 1922, according to figures from the State Motor Vehicle Department. License fees were paid on 99,052 cars during 1922. An impressive figure compared to 1912 when just 8,997 vehicles were registered. The average 1922 license fee for each automobile or truck was $6.93.

“The first fatality in connection with the construction of the Missouri River bridge, which included the construction of a new highway from Mandan to Bismarck, occurred Jan. 15 at the Sylvester and Dailey gravel pit, three miles southeast of Mandan, when Andrew Falkenstein, age 21, an employee working in the gravel pit, was crushed to death beneath a heavy gravel bank which had caved in upon him. The young man had been employed by the Scott Brothers of Baldwin, subcontractors for the graveling of the highway from the bridge to Mandan. This is the first death to result from the bridge building project. A near fatality occurred in December 1921 when Ernest Pfleger, a riveter from Duluth, lost his balance while jumping from one beam to another, falling 65 feet from the top of the bridge to the frozen river below, narrowly escaping death.

“Young people of the city are anxiously awaiting the release of the latest movie, starring the sensational, 28-year-old Rodolph Valentino who plays a hot-blooded lover and fearless bullfighter in “Blood and Sand.” The weekend movie will be shown twice nightly at the Palace Theatre. Admission is 35 cents, adults; 10 cents, students. Real Spanish fighting bulls were transported from Spain to Hollywood via Mexico for the sensational bull ring scenes. Valentino was trained for the dangerous work by Rafael Polomar, a famous Spanish matador.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Jan. 27: a high of 19 degrees; 6 below zero for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, the temperature was 43 degrees above zero.

“The band gave an open-air concert Sunday afternoon.

“One of the soldiers who went west in the big railroad strike of 1894 is suing the Northern Pacific Railway for $500 at St. Paul. He was guarding a bridge near Dickinson when a train came along and, to save himself, he lay down near the ties, the train running over one hand.

“George H. Bingenheimer of Mandan has been appointed to succeed Major John W. Cramsie as Indian agent at Standing Rock. Cramsie is being removed due to charges of incompetence. The new man is an old timer on the Missouri Slope and has been treasurer and sheriff of Morton County for several terms. It is rumored that the Indians are secretly rejoicing at this change in leadership.

“The Northern Pacific has secured control of the Seattle and International Railroad, which will offer the most direct route towards reaching the Alaskan gold fields. It is a sore disappointment for competing lines.

“A Klondike company is being formed in Mandan for the purpose of sending men in search of riches in the gold fields of Alaska. It will soon be formally organized, stock issued, and men selected to make the journey in quest of the hidden wealth. The investors hope to reap a golden harvest on their investments.”