Diane Boit: Record attendance at Missouri Slope Fair, 1921

Births announced this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Schlinger and to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Schaff, both of St. Anthony; and to Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Chittick, Flasher. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Anton J. Fleck, Flasher, and to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Usselman, Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“All records for attendance at the Missouri Slope Fair went by the boards yesterday when upwards of 6,000 people thronged the grounds, inspected the livestock and other exhibits, made merry along the Midway or packed into the grandstand or into cars, parked around the track, to watch the races. The seating capacity of the grandstand was wholly inadequate, and tickets were taken off the market by early afternoon after 1,560 had been sold. Thirty-eight hundred ticket for adults were sold at the gate entrance, along with more than 700 children’s half rate tickets.

“An estimated 2,000 Bismarckers turned out in force for the fair, the Northern Pacific ticket office selling 1,071 tickets to Mandan. Trains No. 7 and No. 1, and the “special,” were packed to the limit with merrymakers, and nearly all remained, to pack like sardines into the “special,” for its return at midnight.