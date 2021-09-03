Diane Boit: Record attendance at Missouri Slope Fair, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996
Road construction crews are working to replace 2.9 miles of Mandan’s Main Street, some parts of which are more than 60 years old and are on schedule for the $9.1 million project’s completion by Nov. 1. The project, which began May 1, was originally opposed by some of Mandan’s 71 Main Street merchants but, by midsummer, even they were beginning to change their minds regarding the benefits of new pavement, water and sewer lines, and new curbs and gutters. Mandan’s share of the $9.1 million project is $2.6 million.
Temps recorded Tuesday, Sept. 3: a high of 87 degrees; 56 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
Amtrak, the new national railway passenger service, went into effect on May 1. Its cost-cutting services meant the closure of nearly 200 regional trains and their depots, including the passenger service along the southern railway route in North Dakota. The state’s rail service was revived on July 1 and is currently faced with a “use it or lose it” plan for the next 15 months. No one, so far, is willing to guess if the usage level will be enough to ensure permanent service for all North Dakotans.
The TurboTrain, leased by the Department of Transportation for a month-long endurance demonstration run, stopped at the Mandan Depot on Tuesday, Aug. 31, after rolling up more than 8,700 miles since its journey began at Providence, Rhode Island, on Aug. 11. The public was invited to view the interior of the train during a two-hour period on Tuesday evening. Its 31-state tour is the first major effort by Amtrak to revitalize intercity rail passenger service.
George Kary Jr. made a hole-in-one this past weekend, with a three iron, at hole number six at the Mandan Municipal Golf Course. The ball traveled a distance of 183 feet before dropping into the hole. With Kary at the time of the feat were: Jack Johnson, John Lanz and Charles Olmstad.
Bob Hammond of the Mandan Men’s Twilight Golf League carded a net 61 to win the Twilight League’s 1971 tournament championship at the Mandan Municipal Golf Course. Bob Just was the tournament medalist with a gross 75. More than 60 members of the men’s league participated in the tournament.
More than 3,100 public school students returned to classes on Tuesday, Aug. 31, according to August L. Spiss, school superintendent -- a net increase of 38 students over last year. Elementary schools dropped by 29 students, seventh and eighth grade were down seven students, but the high school showed a jump of 74 students over last year.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The wedding of Clementine Schlosser, daughter of Mr. and Mr. Jacob Schlosser, rural Mandan, and Leonard G. Schmidt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter M. Schmidt, also of Mandan, took place at St. Vincent’s church on Aug. 13 with a High Mass read by Father Galowitsch. The bride’s attendants were Mary Ellen Schmidt and Julia Zander with Norma Ann Vogel as flower girl. The bride, a graduate from Mandan High School, has been teaching in rural schools. The groom, also a graduate of MHS, served for three years in the Marine Corps as a mechanic turret gunner. He is currently employed in Mandan as a taxi driver.
Passing through Mandan this week enroute to the Grand Encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic, which convenes in Indianapolis, were 100-year-old General Hiram R. Gale of Seattle, Washington, and 98-year-old Major T. A. Penland of Portland, Oregon. The Civil War veterans were greeted by the Sioux Indians at the Mandan depot and had their pictures taken with the tribesmen.
According to Morton County Agent George H. Ilse, the prevailing wages for farm labor are from $2 to $3 per day. Some difficulty, however, is being met in securing regular hired men at those kind of numbers.
George T. Slezak, Water-tender First Class, has been discharged from the Navy and is staying with his mother, Mrs. John Sautner. Slezak served in the Pacific theater for two and one-half years on the ship, USS Manila Bay.
Chief Boatswain’s Mate, Robert L. Shaw, son of Mr. and Mrs. LaRue Shaw, Mandan, has received his discharge from the Navy. Shaw, who is married and lives in Maine, has been in the Navy for eight years and has been around the world seven times, serving most of World War II in the European and Mediterranean theatres.
Pfc. Louis J. Leingang has received his discharge from the army at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, and is now making his home with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John L. Leingang of Solen. Pfc. Leingang spent 20 months in the Army, eight of which were overseas in the Philippines and Japan.
Births announced this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Schlinger and to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Schaff, both of St. Anthony; and to Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Chittick, Flasher. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Anton J. Fleck, Flasher, and to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Usselman, Mandan.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“All records for attendance at the Missouri Slope Fair went by the boards yesterday when upwards of 6,000 people thronged the grounds, inspected the livestock and other exhibits, made merry along the Midway or packed into the grandstand or into cars, parked around the track, to watch the races. The seating capacity of the grandstand was wholly inadequate, and tickets were taken off the market by early afternoon after 1,560 had been sold. Thirty-eight hundred ticket for adults were sold at the gate entrance, along with more than 700 children’s half rate tickets.
“An estimated 2,000 Bismarckers turned out in force for the fair, the Northern Pacific ticket office selling 1,071 tickets to Mandan. Trains No. 7 and No. 1, and the “special,” were packed to the limit with merrymakers, and nearly all remained, to pack like sardines into the “special,” for its return at midnight.
“A traveling salesman, who was out in his territory south of Mandan, arrived at the fair saying that Flasher was nearly completely deserted as he only came across a crippled man and a few kids there. The same was true of Raleigh and Carson, he said, so he’s decided, hereafter, to cut the fair dates from his monthly rounds.
“Ferry service was also crowded to the extreme yesterday. At one time, 128 cars were counted on the Bismarck side of the Big Muddy, waiting for a chance to cross. A breakdown of the overworked boat tied up things for about two hours but was eventually repaired and continued to operate until 2 o’clock this morning. Many cars also boarded the ferry at Washburn, coming down the west side of the Missouri to escape the rush at Bismarck.
“Although the livestock barns, the women’s sewing and canning displays and the Midway drew huge crowds, the most popular feature of the fair were the daily auto polo races held in front of the grandstand, where specially equipped, stripped down Fords maneuvered in a bewildering manner by reckless drivers in the wild scramble for the ball. There were numerous mishaps, necessitating the carting off of wrecked cars, but the event was definitely a crowd pleaser. The hurdling automobiles, jumping off ramps, also gave the crowds a real thrill.
“The day after the fair ended, J.R. Falconer, one of the editors of the Minot Independent, declared, “I’m astounded at the good times you offer visitors to Mandan. I thought Minot was about the best entertaining city in the state, but we certainly take off our hats to Mandan. You have a wonderful town and a most wonderful fair.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, Sept. 3, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 72 degrees above zero.
“The smell of fall is in the air.
“The total precipitation for the month of August was 1.77 inches as against just 0.44 inches last year.
“At McGillic’s grocery: Washington plums, 60 cents a crate, four baskets to the crate.
“Another school year opened at the Mandan public schools on Monday morning, Aug. 31, at nine o’clock. The board of education has also accepted the low bid for a winter’s supply of 100 tons of lignite coal at $2.05 a ton, offered by H. R. Lyon.
“C.E.V. Draper, the electrician, is putting in his new home, every electrical domestic appliance he can think of. Behind the plastered walls is a veritable network of wires leading into every room in the house. Mr. Draper, by means of a series of little buttons in his own den, will now be able to call or converse with any member of the household, no matter what part of the house they are in.”
