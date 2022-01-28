Diane Boit: Rayon Parachutes for sale, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

North Dakota weather continues to make national headlines, as a sixth blizzard since Nov. 1 roared through the Red River Valley, paralyzing all traffic and activities from the South Dakota border to Grand Forks and from Jamestown to Fargo, dumping another foot of snow on roads that were barely opened for traffic during the past week. However, it isn’t just the heavy snowfall that’s making the news, it’s the extreme cold and wind, driving windchills down to 40 and 50 degrees below zero for days on end.

The Kiwanis Club has presented the Mandan Park Board a check for $7,172 which the club raised this past year from local businesses for Little League sponsorships. The Kiwanis project keeps the cost of the Little League program very low, so all kids can participate. More than 800 children participated in Little League during 1996.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Jan. 28: a high of 8 degrees below zero; 20 below for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Gary Miller, Mandan’s nationally recognized artist of detailed North Dakota landscape paintings, has presented a one-man open house show at the Charles L. Welch home in Bismarck. More than 50 paintings were loaned back by area buyers for this show. Miller’s paintings also hang in homes throughout the United States and in Senator Quentin Burdick’s office in Washington, D.C. Miller is a past president of the Mandan Art Association and is currently employed as an operator with the ultra-former unit at American Oil Refinery in Mandan.

New officers of the Morton County Youth Council were selected to serve a one-year term during a recent meeting of the presidents of Morton County 4-H Clubs. They are: Rocky Bateman, president and son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bateman, New Salem, and a member of the Sedalia 4-H Club; Debbie Kovar, vice president and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Kovar, Flasher, and member of the Big Ben Beavers 4-H Club; Monty Hoerauf, secretary and son of Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Hoerauf, Hebron, and member of the Hebron Family 4-H Club; and Susan Nelson, treasurer and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Nelson, member of the Highlander 4-H Club. The youth council is active in helping plan recreational and educational programs for the 450 4-Hers of Morton County.

Governor William L. Guy has announced that he will not run for a fifth term as North Dakota’s chief executive. However, he is considering entering the 1974 U.S. Senate race, challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Milton R. Young. Guy, who is 52, has been North Dakota’s governor since 1961 and is the senior Democratic governor in the nation.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Brand new Army surplus Rayon Parachutes were listed for sale in an ad appearing in this week’s Daily Pioneer. The chutes are 24 feet in diameter, contain 45 yards of heavy rayon and are available in four colors: red, blue, yellow and green. According to the ad, the rayon is ideal for dresses, blouses, sportswear, scarves, pillow covers, curtains and bedspreads. Only $9.95 per chute, plus $1 for postage. Write to: Hugh Clay Paulk, Topeka, Kansas.

The stockholders of the First National Bank of Mandan held their annual meeting to select officers and directors for the coming year. Chosen as officers were: J.R. Madsen, president; F.B. Heath, vice president; Arthur Hagen. Cashier; A.I. Theisen, A.J. Fix and W.F. McClelland, assistant cashiers. The board of directors remains the same: J.R. Madsen, P.W. Blank, F.B. Heath, Charles D. Cooley and W.T. Cummins. The bank has given uninterrupted banking service to Mandan and surrounding territory for more than 65 years.

All existing records for Army recruits in this area were broken this past week when 50 youths were sent to Fort Snelling, Minnesota, for enlistment in the regular Army, according to Lt. J.A. Garrity, recruiter in Bismarck. Garrity said the large number is a result of men delaying enlistment until after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Enlisting from Mandan were: C. Dombrowsky, C. Bauer, E. Geier, J. Kopp, G. Kuntz, R. Reisenauer, F. Kupper, S. Luthander, G. Kary and A. Sinkula.

The stork delivered 369 babies, including 10 sets of twins, to Morton County parents during 1946, only a slightly smaller number than the 379 births recorded in 1945. Marriage licenses issued in 1946 were 104, compared to a record 134 issued during 1945.

Andrew J. Volstead, age 87, the man who personified prohibition in the United States, died this week at his Granite Falls, Minnesota, home after having been in retirement since the federal statute bearing his name was repealed in 1933. The western Minnesota country lawyer served 20 years in Congress and was chairman of the House Judiciary Committee when the 18th amendment received the support of nearly three-quarters of U.S. States in just 11 months. The Volstead Act passed in 1919, over President Wilson’s veto and went into effect, Jan. 17, 1920.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Nearly the entire Northwest experienced the coldest weather of the season this past week. The coldest spot on the U.S. weather map was 36 below zero at Williston, while at Mandan, the mercury paused at the 33 below mark, accompanied by a 20-mph wind that sought every crack in buildings.

“The funeral of the late John Ellison, aged 60, well-known farmer and former county commissioner, was held this week from his home, west of Huff. Ellison was born in Norway and arrived in North Dakota during the early 1880s, settling near Sims. In 1902, he homesteaded and purchased the farmland seven miles west of Huff where he had made his home. He served 16 years as county commissioner for his district and was a member of the Mandan Elks Lodge #1256, the Ancient Order of United Workmen and the Sons of Norway. Ten children survive. Burial was in the Dahl cemetery, next to his wife, who died in 1911.

“A marriage license has been issued by Judge Shaw to Joe M. Graner, Huff, and Amelia Rauchwater, Fort Rice.

“O.M. Larson, proprietor of the Arcade store, has been elected president of the Mandan Town Crier’s club, succeeding Major A.B. Welch. Vice president is H.L. Dahners.

“Soot from the chimney at the Heinrich Schmidt residence on 6th Ave. N.E., caught fire this morning. A fire alarm was turned in, but the blaze was extinguished by a neighbor, Joe Schweigert, before the firemen arrived.

“Last evening, 16 young people were guests of John Atkinson Jr. at his home on 3rd Ave. N.W., the occasion being his 18th birthday. A taffy pull, music and games were enjoyed, followed by a splendid luncheon.

“The North Dakota Supreme Court has handed down a decision affirming the holding of the lower court and a verdict of $4,000 in the case of T.G.C. Kennelly as administrator for the estate of Luigi Nardella against the Northern Pacific railroad company. Nardella was employed as a section hand in the NP local yard crew and was killed in January 1917 by some freight cars which were “kicked into a siding” as he was cleaning the track of snow and ice. Nardella’s nephew, a resident of Dilworth, Minnesota, had originally filed suit for $35,000 damages.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, the thermometer recorded one degree below zero.

“No one will be sorry when spring arrives.

“Churches and Sunday schools were closed in Mandan last Sunday on account of the inclemency of the weather. Only those who were obliged to be out, were out.

“Engineers and firemen have been kept as busy as bees on the Missouri and Dakota divisions this week. The cold snap, accompanied by high wind and snow, made railroading more difficult than usual.

“Joseph Hoff and Andrew Knoll received a 10-day jail sentence by Judge Packard for stealing coal from the Northern Pacific railway company, on complaint of Inspector Lash of Helena, Montana. The defendants will spend their time, between waking and sleeping, clearing away snow drifts on streets of Mandan.

“At a meeting held Dec. 28 of the William T. Sherman post No. 10, the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic) department of N.D., C.P. Thurston was elected as Commander. Other officers are: James Saunders, J.C. Denny, Thomas Utley, Zalmon Gilbert, S.P. Shields and J.S. Nelson. The post was formerly the John B. King post.

“George Barrie, a former saloonkeeper in this city, died at the Bismarck hospital on Monday. His body was brought to Mandan on Tuesday morning and was interred in the Mandan cemetery during that afternoon. Religious services were conducted at the Presbyterian church with Rev. Byers officiating.”

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

