Diane Boit: 'Old Dutch Garden' is MHS prom theme, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

David Bartz, a fourth-grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School in Mandan, has been elected as one of the 1997’s “coolest” teachers in Prairie Public Television’s KidZone Cool Teacher Contest. Beginning in March, the station began to encourage students across the region and into Canada to nominate their favorite teacher. Bartz, who was nominated by student Kyle Wanner, was selected by Prairie Public Television as a “cool teacher” from among 109 other entries. As a result, Prairie Public Television treated Bartz and his students to a pizza party.

Ringside Incorporated has ranked Joey Bartole of Mandan as number six in the nation in the 1997 National Silver Gloves, 105 pounds, 12- and 13-year-old division. He is a member of the Mandan Boxing Club and is trained and coached by Terry Pudwill. Bartole will be joined by 13-year-old T. J. Sauers, also from Mandan, when they travel to Rapid City, S. D., for the Region 10 Junior Olympics Tournament. Both are North Dakota state champions and are representing North Dakota in the four-state regional tournament.

Temps recorded Tuesday, May 20: a high of 62 degrees above zero; 28 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

More than 200 rural students attended the 39th annual Morton County Young Citizens League convention held Friday at Mandan’s Memorial building. This year’s convention theme was “Let’s Learn to Care for our Brothers.” The guest speaker during the morning session was Lester Kills Crow of the United Tribes Training Center. During the afternoon session, new officers were elected as follows: Roger O’Neil, president, Fort Rice School; Patty Graner, vice president, Fort Lincoln School; and Laurel Miller, secretary, Bonanza School at Huff. O’Neil and two newly elected delegates- Rita Payne, Sweet Briar School, and Keith Landeis, Square Butte School No. 3, will represent Morton County at the State YCL convention in Bismarck.

Hundreds of area residents attended Mandan’s 14th annual Art Show, sponsored by the Mandan Art Association, and held in the upstairs ballroom of the Mandan Elks building. This year’s show directors are Mrs. Clarice Ressler and Caroline Conrath. The show’s demonstrators included Mrs. Gertrude Mische, an elementary art instructor with the Hebron Public Schools. She demonstrated acrylic paints on velvet, plus watercolors in transparent wash.

A “get-acquainted” dinner for Dr. and Mrs. P.M. Ocampo was held at the Mandan Elks Club, attended by members of the Mandan Hospital board of directors and active staff members and their spouses. Dr. Ocampo was a staff physician, assistant superintendent and medical director at the Grafton State School before coming to Mandan as an associate in the office of Dr. P. M. Riisager.

Several hundred people attended the 36th annual banquet and program of the Mandan Chamber of Commerce with Mandan’s newly elected mayor, Dr. Donald A. Carlsen, as master of ceremonies. The evening’s guest speaker was Royce W. LaGrave, executive director of the Grand Forks Urban Renewal Agency. Following LaGrave’s comments, retiring chamber president Donald Hertz introduced the new president, L.F. “Bert” Gerhart. The program concluded with an appreciation plaque presented to retiring Mandan mayor A.R. Shaw, a resident of the city since 1948, a former Mandan High School principal and now a social studies teacher at MHS.

75 Years Ago – 1947

The Mandan Baseball Association has chosen Bill Krueger as its president to succeed Pete Volk. Other officers are John Baer, vice president, and Mort Bushee, secretary-treasurer.

According to officials of the National Beer Wholesalers Association in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Americans are drinking less beer- a million barrels less per month than in 1946. The sales decline is due to the public’s resistance to the 25-cent bottle of beer. Officials claim their prices to retailers had risen only a few cents a bottle since 1942. However, the prices charged to consumers have skyrocketed.

Taking advantage of good hiking weather, the local Girl Scouts and their leader, Mrs. Floyd Cantwell, took an all-day jaunt to Ft. McKeen on Sunday morning where they enjoyed a wiener roast and outdoor games, before inspecting the Indian mounds. The troop returned to Mandan by automobile early in the evening.

The World War Memorial building was transformed into an old Dutch garden last Saturday evening for the 1947 Junior-Senior prom, attended by more than 50 couples. Leading the grand march were Ray Rolshoven, junior class president, and his partner, Donna Kupper; they were followed by Jerry Kopp, senior class president, and Lorraine Mrnak. Behind them were the two class vice presidents August Katzke, junior, and Roger Lockbeam, senior, with their partners Shirley Tostevin and LaDonna Tavis.

The false ceiling and walls were covered by white, yellow and blue streamers. The prom theme, “In an Old Dutch Garden,” was spelled out on the stage curtain at the west end of the room, with the letters formed by masses of colored paper flowers. The east end was transformed into a garden with a flower-covered trellis separating it from the dance floor; a miniature wooden bridge formed the entrance. The garden also featured a large white windmill, a fountain spraying water and a wishing well from which punch was served by a group of freshmen girls dressed in Dutch costumes. Music for the dance was furnished by The Plainsmen, an orchestra composed of students from Bismarck Junior College.

Prior to the prom, the Junior-Senior banquet was held in the Presbyterian church basement where the Dutch theme was also carried out in the table decorations. Bouquets of red tulips and yellow calla lilies decorated the tables, and miniature Dutch hats marked the seating of guests. The banquet programs were also designed like Dutch wooden shoes and contained the menu, printed in the Dutch language.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“F.H. Waldo was elected chairman, Tom Sullivan, secretary, and John Racek, treasurer, of the Mandan Radio Club which was organized during an April meeting at the Commercial Club rooms with a charter list of 43 Mandan citizens. At that time, the membership voted to purchase a radio telephone receiving equipment and amplifiers capable of picking up messages from any part of the United States. To purchase the equipment, each member was assessed $10 to cover the expenses.

“The first four radio receiving sets in Mandan, two in private homes and two for public use, are being installed as the equipment arrives. At the home Supt. Of Schools C.L. Love on 6th Avenue N.W., sons Harold and Rodney are engaged in erecting an aerial on the hill at the rear of their house. A set has also been ordered by John Kennelly for his residence on First Avenue N.W. The set available to the public will be available to patrons of the Palace Theatre, with Joseph Maitland in charge. The remaining set will be at the Commercial Club where the Mandan Radio Club is currently installing the equipment.

“Funeral services were held Sunday at the Almont Lutheran Church for Miss Verna Bird, the 19-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Bird of Almont. Miss Bird, a 1921 graduate of Almont high school, was engaged in teaching school in one of the districts about 10 miles south of Mandan. She was attacked with jaundice as a result of a blockage in a gall duct. Although an operation was performed at the Mandan hospital, the disease had progressed too far, and she failed to rally. Survivors include her father, three brothers and two sisters, one of whom is Mrs. Oscar J. Olson of Mandan.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, the thermometer recorded 64 degrees above zero.

“Men’s all wool suits, $6.50; Men’s all wool pants, $2.60. At J.O. Sullivan’s store.

“Marten Bull is building himself a home near the old Mead residence and has it well underway. It is a one and a half story and will cost in the neighborhood of $600.

“A runaway farmer’s team of horses dashed into the Morck Bros. delivery wagon on Saturday morning and quickly reduced the whole thing into a small heap of kindling wood and scrap iron. The farmer blamed George Kasson for the accident. Kasson was riding his bicycle on Main street after the fashion of a scorcher -- all humped up with his back arched like a half moon. Young Kasson will be called upon to pay the damages.”

Diane Scharf-Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0