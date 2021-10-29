Diane Boit: Nestos declared governor in recall election, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996

Mandan High School’s drama department takes the stage Nov. 1 with the Broadway musical hit “Guys and Dolls,” based on the Damon Runyon short story. The director is Dennis Haney, who will be retiring next spring after 35 years of teaching. “This is the toughest musical I’ve directed,” said Haney, “and thousands of hours have gone into this production since work began last June.”

The story features an unlikely romance between a pure at heart missionary Sarah Brown, played by Sarah Franke, and Sky Masterson, a slick Broadway gambler, played by Andrew Huovinen. The show’s second romantic story line involves a couple engaged for 14 years - Nathan Detroit, played by Jason Lord, and Miss Adelaide, played by Erika Lund.

More than 60 students are in the cast, plus dozens more serve as the crew. A 31-piece orchestra adds to the spirit of the play. Pat Pins is the technical director, along with Keri Quarnstrom as musical director, Irene Richard as choreographer and Arlene Gray as accompanist.

Halloween is being observed in Mandan with a haunted quarter-mile forest walk behind the Community Center. Mandan Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the outdoor thriller at Sunset Park which features a haunted grove full of creepy creatures, along with excursions near a graveyard and several hangman’s nooses.

It’s Fall Festival time at the First Lutheran Church of Mandan where hundreds of crafts items and plants will be placed on sale, along with homemade kolaches and lefse. “Winter Wonderland” is this year’s theme for the bazaar, which includes a breakfast of coffee, rolls and doughnuts. A luncheon will also be served, featuring ham, scalloped potatoes, jello salad and pie. The bazaar chairperson is JoAnn Gaasland, assisted by Muriel Soule.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Oct. 29: a high of 49 degrees; 17 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1971

Frank Kuhn has retired after 42 years of service with Montana-Dakota Utilities Company in Mandan. Born and raised in Mandan and a graduate of Mandan High School, Kuhn began with the company in February 1930 as a fireman-operator. In 1950, when the company switched from steam service to gas, he was made a service dispatcher. Before joining MDU, he was employed by the Mandan Fruit Company during the summer vacation months. Kuhn and the former Katie Braun were married in 1929 and have five children. He is also the current president of the Mandan Horseshoe Association.

Mandan teacher Lee Fleischer has been named president-elect of the North Dakota Education Association during elections by some 5,000 teachers in Fargo during the 84th annual NDEA convention. Fleischer has six years of teaching experience in junior and senior high schools and is currently an eighth grade math teacher at Mandan. As president-elect, he will assume the organization’s presidency during the 1972 convention in Minot.

Three days of fishing and camping near the Missouri River, at a location north of Fort Yates, brought a load of luck in catching fish to friends from Mandan. In a picture published in the Pioneer newspaper, Flora Schmidt, along with Mr. and Mrs. Jack M. Schmidt, can be seen holding up 18 walleyes, weighing between one and seven pounds, plus a one-pound catfish and an eight-pound Northern.

Births announced this week: sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob T. Barnhardt, to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mitchell, to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Gross, all of Mandan, and to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Morrell, Solen. Girls were born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ferderer, to Mr. and Mrs. David Dirk, to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Pfeiler, and to Mr. and Mrs. Tony Schantz, all of Mandan; twin girls were born to Mr. and Mrs. Roger Kobs, New Salem.

75 Years Ago – 1946

Charles F. Ellis has been installed as president of the Mandan Rotary Club, succeeding Milton K. Higgins, who is moving his law practice to Washburn.

Funeral services have been held at Mandan’s First Presbyterian Church for Dr. A.O. Henderson, 77, resident of Mandan since 1913. Dr. Henderson was born in Kingsbridge, London, England, and came to this country in 1872, arriving in Mandan in 1913, after completing studies in the chiropractic profession. Dr. Henderson was active in Masonic affairs and served as grand commander of the Knights Templar, 1945-46. He also served as Mandan’s Mayor, 1924-1928. Survivors include his wife, Mary; his son, Dr. Claude Henderson and wife of Jamestown, one brother, one sister and one grandson.

In a recent report made by the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station, after studying Morton County land prices, it was found that the price of land had nearly doubled since 1941. Currently, Morton County land, with 60% or more of cropland, sold for an average of $21.76 per acre. Land, with 59% and less in cultivation, sold at prices ranging from $13.84 to a high of $15.82 per acre.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“According to the state’s major newspapers, R.A. Nestos has defeated Lynn J. Frazier for governor by a slim majority of only 4,093 votes in the North Dakota governor’s recall election, the first such recall election in the history of the United States. Voter turnout was heavy in all 2,041 of the state’s precincts. Of the 218,757 total votes cast, Nestos received 50.9% versus 49.1% for Frazier. The recall stemmed from a conflict between the Nonpartisan League, of which Governor Frazier was a member, and the pro-market Independent Voters Association. Frazier and his party supported state ownership of industries, while the IVA opposed it, specifically over government ownership of the Bank of North Dakota in Bismarck and the State Mill and Elevator in Grand Forks. (Frazier would go on to represent North Dakota in the U.S. Senate from 1923 to 1941.)

“Christian Baron and Miss Margaret Schmidt, daughter of the Rochus Schmidts of Fallon, were recently united in marriage at an 8 o’clock ceremony at St. Joseph’s church, with Father Leo officiating. Mr. and Mrs. Baron will temporarily make their home in Fargo.

“The traditional football game between Mandan and Bismarck high schools ended on a victory for the Braves, 24-16, before a huge crowd that lined both sides of the gridiron. With the score virtually a tie at 17 to 16 and with only 20 seconds left to play, Mandan’s Les McDonald whipped the ball to Lyle Gray who was tackled two yards from Bismarck’s goal line. By twisting and squirming, Gray made the few inches necessary and fell with arms outstretched over the goal line for a touchdown in the last second of play. Bismarck’s speedy fullback Kludt was the star of the Bismarck eleven and is credited with scoring 12 of their final 16 points.

“Prior to the game against Bismarck, the Mandan High school squad handed a terrific drubbing to the gridiron warriors from Ashley when they defeated the visitors, 162 to 0. The Ashley boys were as heavy as the MHS lineup; however, football ability, knowledge and speed were not in their makeup. Mandan scored a total of 25 touchdowns, with extra points kicked successfully 12 times.”

125 Years Ago – 1896

“On Thursday, Oct. 29, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 36 degrees above zero.

“It tried hard to snow on Tuesday all day. However, the wind changed direction, and fine fall weather returned to gladden the hearts of everybody.

“The demand for ‘McKinley for President’ buttons in this county is enormous. The county committee has distributed several hundred, and still the cry is for more.

“Don’t try to vote unless you have lived six months in the county, and three months in the precinct. If you do, you are liable to find yourself in the cooler at the top of courthouse hill.

“The women this year will not have to vote on a 19x38 inch ballot. Instead, they will have the pleasure of putting two dainty crosses on a narrow strip of white paper for the nominations for state superintendent of public instruction and the local candidates for county superintendent of schools. The ballots will then be deposited in a separate box, with a separate record in the official returns. It’s the first time it’s been done in a general election.

“The Mandan Band, directed by Prof. Peters, will give a dance at the opera house next Tuesday, election night. Arrangements have been made for receiving bulletins of the election returns which will be read from the stage and then posted near the door. Messengers will bring updated bulletins from the telegraph office as fast as received.”

