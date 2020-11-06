Diane Boit: Mushik elected Morton County’s first woman legislator, 1970

25 Years Ago – 1995
A sell-out crowd attended three days of performances of Mandan High School’s production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, “Oklahoma,” at the Mandan High School auditorium, featuring a cast of 66 talented students. Dennis Haney directed the all-student cast, assisted by Pat Pins, technical director; Keri Hess, vocal and orchestra director; and student director, Andrew Huovinen. The major roles of Curley and Laurey were played by Eric Piela and Katy Friesz, with Alishia Wurgler as Aunt Eller, Erika Lund as Ado Annie, Andrew Huovinen as Jud Fry; Clint Schaaf as Will Parker; and Jason Lord as the traveling salesman, Ali Hakim.
Shirley Dykshoorn of Mandan has been appointed to the board of trustees of the Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota. She is currently the director of North Dakota’s Office of Intergovernmental Assistance and has worked in state government for more than 20 years. Her husband, Bob, is the mayor of Mandan.
The Mandan police have promoted two officers. Lori Flaten, with the department for the past 18 years, has been promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, giving the Mandan Police Department its first female shift supervisor. She will supervise one of three patrol squads in the patrol unit. The other promotion is Bill Stepp who was promoted to sergeant. He has been with the department for five years and will be an assistant supervisor in the patrol unit.
50 Years Ago – 1970
The 1970 general election in North Dakota will go down in the state’s history as a victory for the Democratic-NPL party. With incumbent Sen. Quentin Burdick setting the pace by demolishing his Republican opponent, Rep. Thomas Kleppe, the Democrats captured a U.S. House seat with State Rep. Arthur A. Link in a tight race over Robert P. McCarney, Bismarck businessman.
Morton County’s final vote count resulted in Mrs. Corliss (Bill) Mushik being elected the first woman legislator from this county. Mrs. Mushik’s interest in government and legislation began in the 1950s as a stenographer for the House. For two legislative sessions, she represented the League of Women Voters as a lobbyist. Prior to this year’s election, she had been secretary to Congressman-elect Art Link. Mrs. Mushik led the ticket for District 34 followed by Democratic-NPL candidate Jim Gerl, and Republican incumbents William Kelsch and Duane Kuehn.
Prior to the election, state Legislature candidates James Gerl and Corliss Mushik, pitched in at District 34 Democratic-NPL headquarters in Mandan to make sausage for the sausage/pancake breakfast served at the Knight of Columbus hall. Other workers on the sausage making assembly line were: Frank P. Ressler, Ken Thomas, John P. Ressler and Joe P. Ressler. The entire group was supervised by Leo Ressler.
Andy Riehl, student at St. Gertrude’s High School in Raleigh, has won, for the second year, the individual crown in the Class B Division of the North Dakota State Cross Country Meet at Bismarck. Riehl set a Class B record for the two-mile distance with a clocking of 9:27.6, while his school amassed 40 points in a run-away for the Class B team championship. There were 24 schools and 165 runners entered in the Class B Division.
Fire caused an estimated damage of $250,000 in downtown Mandan on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and destroyed the building housing Greengard’s Clothing and Shoe Store, the Seven Seas restaurant and lounge, owned by Barry Davis, and the offices of Colin Cary, realtor, and Dr. H. A. Wheeler. The building was owned by Leon Greengard. It is believed the fire began in the kitchen of the Seven Seas, located in the basement of the building.
75 Years Ago – 1945
More than one-third of the 2.5 million servicemen deployed in the Pacific last August have been returned to the United States.
Mr. and Mrs. George T. Wetsch, old time residents of Morton County, celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary on Oct. 29 at the St. Anthony church. Following a high Mass, celebrated by three priests, more than 75 guests attended a dinner and supper served in honor of the couple and their surviving nine children (four are deceased) and families. Mr. and Mrs. Wetsch were both born in Russia. They were married in the Cannonball Catholic church in 1895 and homesteaded five miles south of St. Anthony.
Pfc. George J. Metzner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Metzner of Fort Rice, has cleared the separation center at Randolph Field, Texas, and has received his honorable discharge from the army air corp. He was entitled to wear the ETO ribbon with six battle stars. Metzner spent 21 months in the Eastern Theater Offensive with the 8th Air Force. Before entering the service, he was a farmer.
Three railway cars of German internees from the Fort Lincoln internment camp in Bismarck left this past week for Ellis Island where most internees will be deported to Germany. Japanese internees remain held at the fort.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“Senator Warren G. Harding, 55, of Ohio has been elected the 29th president of the United States in a landslide victory over his Democratic opponent, Gov. James M. Cox, also of Ohio, and his vice presidential candidate, Franklin D. Roosevelt of New York. Harding and vice president, Calvin Coolidge, carried 37 states, including North Dakota, for a total 404 electoral votes out of 531.
“North Dakota newspapers were reluctant to call the state election even by Nov. 6, as, despite all their negative advertising during the past months, a victory was looming for incumbent governor, Lynn Frazier, a Republican candidate backed by the Nonpartisan League, over J. F. T. O’Connor, Democrat.
“With this year’s passage of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote, thousands of women across North Dakota were eager to cast their first ballots. Mandan’s oldest female voter was Mrs. Mary J. Barnes, aged 85, who walked four blocks to the polls and climbed a flight of stairs in the Third Ward to cast her vote for Harding and O’Connor. The youngest voter in Mandan was Miss Rose Vosika who became of age on Monday, Nov. 1. A total of 1789 votes were cast in the city of Mandan, 747 were women’s votes and 942 men’s votes.
“Marriage licenses were issued last weekend at the county judge’s office to the following parties: Bernard Wolf, Rosebud, and Anna Kruger, New Salem; George Eckroth, Mandan, and Beada Kautzman, Sweet Briar; Florian Mosbrucker, Sweet Briar, and Monica Matz, Price; Ralph Berger, Flasher, and Theresa Lauinger, St. Anthony.
“Funeral services were held this week at the Kennelly parlors for J. A. McDougal, 61, pioneer resident of Mandan since 1881. In his early days, he was engaged in contracting and built some of the first buildings in Mandan, among them being the old InterOcean hotel. He was a county commissioner in 1885-86 and was one of the board members when the current courthouse was built. In 1889 he was elected state senator and later served as the mayor of Mandan for four years, 1892-96. Mr. McDougal never married. His body was sent to St. Paul for burial, upon request of his sister.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“The first snow of the season in Mandan began to fall late Monday evening, Nov. 4. By 7 o’clock Tuesday morning, it was snowing heavily, and the depth then was measured at seven or eight inches.
“One of Mandan’s many admirers of General Custer and his admirable wife, a week ago, forwarded by mail, a few leaves gathered from one of the trees planted at the fort by Mrs. Custer’s own hands. Her kind acknowledgement was received yesterday, and she expressed her appreciation of the memento of 20 years ago.
“When last week’s prairie fire got through with Mr. Charles Kidd’s property on his Oliver county ranch, there was not very much left. His wife and five youngsters were safe except for the exposure experienced during the night, but his crop, hay, 40 cords of wood, barns, stables, machinery, harnesses, wagons, buggies and cutter were all destroyed by the passing flames. Miraculously, his house did not burn, thanks largely to the efforts of his hired man, young Edelbrock. At the time of the fire, Mr. Kidd was in Mandan, while his wife was in the house with her children when she saw the fire approaching. She quickly gathered her little ones and made for a safe, burned spot in an adjoining field, where they spent most of the night until the fire subsided. By dawn’s light, they were all thankful to be alive, as well as surprised to see their house miraculously spared from the flames.”
