Diane Boit: Mushik elected Morton County’s first woman legislator, 1970

“When last week’s prairie fire got through with Mr. Charles Kidd’s property on his Oliver county ranch, there was not very much left. His wife and five youngsters were safe except for the exposure experienced during the night, but his crop, hay, 40 cords of wood, barns, stables, machinery, harnesses, wagons, buggies and cutter were all destroyed by the passing flames. Miraculously, his house did not burn, thanks largely to the efforts of his hired man, young Edelbrock. At the time of the fire, Mr. Kidd was in Mandan, while his wife was in the house with her children when she saw the fire approaching. She quickly gathered her little ones and made for a safe, burned spot in an adjoining field, where they spent most of the night until the fire subsided. By dawn’s light, they were all thankful to be alive, as well as surprised to see their house miraculously spared from the flames.”