Diane Boit: Morton County Young Citizens League meets at New Salem, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

A Stutsman County jury has found Brian Olander of Mandan, guilty of manslaughter in last summer’s death of Nick Bullinger. A murder charge was filed against Olander last August after he and Bullinger had a deadly confrontation on River Road in Oliver County, resulting in death by strangulation and heart failure allegedly brought about by Olander. The conviction came after a week-long trial in Jamestown. Olander, a former agent for State Farm Insurance in Mandan, is free on a $100,000 bond until sentencing. Olander and his attorney, Irv Nodland, plan to appeal the verdict.

Temps recorded Tuesday, May 13: a high of 65 degrees above zero; 43 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Mrs. Fred Conrath Sr. has been elected president of the Mandan Art Association, succeeding H. Glenn Sims. Other officers are Janice Bethke, vice president; Mrs. Al Ressler, secretary, and Mrs. John Suchy, treasurer.

For the second year, after the end of the wrestling season, members of the Mandan High School Varsity Wrestling team were again treated to a spaghetti and meatball dinner at the home of Mrs. Richard Sagmiller. Assisting the hostess were two other mothers of varsity wrestlers, Mrs. Fred Sandoval and Mrs. M.G. Syvrud. Bill’s Super Valu also assisted; they provided the ingredients.

According to Gloria Feickert’s column “Mandan Sideglances,” a sign in the narthex of Mandan’s First Presbyterian Church greets worshippers with “For Christ’s Sake, Do Something!”

Herb Bender has been elected commander of the Mandan American Legion Gilbert S. Furness Post 40. Other officers are Eugene Dauenhauer, vice commander; Jacob Leingang, Jr., second vice president; Bill Krueger, finance officer; Leo Jablonski, historian; and Carl Keidel, chaplain.

Joe Leier has been elected president of the Mandan Park Board. He has served on the board since 1963 and was recently re-elected to another six-year term. Other officers are Virgil Seerup, vice president; Mrs. Olga Vogelpohl, treasurer; and Pete Hoffman, temporary clerk. Marvin Miller is the park supervisor.

Fellow members of the Mandan Park Board presented retiring president George Heidt with a silver tie clasp during his last official meeting. Heidt has been a member of the board since 1957 and did not seek reelection. He is currently the assistant superintendent at the State Industrial School near Mandan.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Lloyd B. Thompson and Francis E. Beach, both of Minot, are in Mandan this week to make final arrangements for erecting a building and establishing a new Mandan business, to be known as the Mandan Foundry and Manufacturing Company. The new foundry is to be erected near what is known as “Crying Hill" in the northeast outskirts of Mandan, near Third Street and 13th Avenue Northeast.

Numerous ads appeared in the Pioneer newspaper this past week, congratulating Carl Ohm, senior and junior, upon the completion of their new Potato Chip factory and lunch counter at 808 West Main St. The business began at the Ohm’s home in 1941, but increased business and demand necessitated larger modern quarters which was delayed until Carl Ohm Jr. returned from his service in World War II.

The Morton County Selective Service board, in operation since 1940, has closed its doors. According to Miss Cecile Porter, clerk of the local board, the county’s records will be re-located to the Office of Selective Service at Bismarck. Morton County’s board occupied office space on the second floor of the Hulett building since 1943, and, prior to that, was located in the Mandan post office basement.

One hundred and fifty members of the Morton County Young Citizens League assembled in New Salem last Saturday for their first convention since 1942. Highlights of the convention included a “Welcome” by Gena A. Jensen, County Superintendent of Schools, and an address by Professor W.M. Wemett of Valley City, national president of the Young Citizens League. A luncheon was served at noon by the girls of the New Salem school’s home economics department. The afternoon’s entertainment featured songs from the fourth and fifth grade boys of the New Salem school, movies, tonette music by the 4th and 4th grade students under the supervision of Miss Christine Nelson, and concertina selections by LeRoy Lennie, New Salem. The day concluded with the election of new junior officers: Garnet Moos, New Salem, as president; Agnes Hopfauf, Flasher, vice president; and Ida Friesz, also of Flasher, secretary-treasurer.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Members of the park commission, including newly-elected president, Fred W. McKendry, are delivering more than 100 free elm trees to Mandan citizens who had applied for them. The boulevards have been staked out for proper places to plant them, and citizens are asked to set the trees at the earliest possible moment. If residents desire park board employees to plant their trees, the cost for each tree will be 30 cents.

“Mrs. John L. Bowers has returned from Washington, D.C., where she had attended the annual convention of the Daughters of the American Revolution as a member of the North Dakota delegation. Mrs. Bowers represented the Mandan chapter of the D.A.R. and traveled with Mrs. B.K. Skeels, Bismarck; Mrs. J.J. Nierling, Jamestown; and Mrs. Haggart, Fargo. While in Washington, the three ladies were guests of Mrs. George M. Young, wife of Congressman Young, and were at receptions at the White House and at several Congressional Club luncheons.

“Born this past week to Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Lidstrom of Glen Ullin, a daughter. Mrs. Lidstrom, a niece of the French General Petain, is one of the state’s recent war brides, having met her husband while he was in the service.

“The women of Mandan are invited to a demonstration of the Laun-Dry-Ette, a washing machine that washes, rinses and dries the clothes - all without a wringer. The demonstration will be held Wednesday at the office of the Mandan Electric Company, 203 West Main St. Ladies are also urged to bring their husbands.

“Funeral services were held this week for Asle J. Gronna, aged 64, former U.S. Senator from North Dakota. He was born and raised on a farm in Iowa, moving to Dakota Territory in 1879, settling in the Lakota area where he was in the mercantile business, along with extensive farming operations. He was a member of the Territorial Legislature in 1889 and was in the U.S. Senate from 1911 to 1921, where he served as chairman of the national agricultural committee. Survivors include his wife, Bertha, and two sons, three daughters. Burial was at Lakota.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, the thermometer recorded 57 degrees above zero.

“The new spring attractions for men at Kennedy & Armstrong’s store includes a line of men’s Fedora hats in all the new colors.

“Engineer Blanchette is aching to have a bicycle race with Conductor Ed Nichols, so that he can show that gentleman how gracefully a heavy man can ride a bicycle.

“People are wondering when the city council is going to act in putting Main street in a better looking condition that it is at the present time.

“Married at the Presbyterian church yesterday, by Rev. James Byers, were W.F. Marsh of Fort Rice to Mary Harm, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Harm of Mandan. The bride was attended by Miss Rose Breiner, Mandan.

“The passenger depot is undergoing a thorough repairing from one end to the other. The plaster ceilings have all been replaced with a wood ceiling, a new floor has been laid in the telegraph office, and the building, both inside and outside, is to be repainted.

“The bathing season in Mandan opened last Friday, and the way the boys enjoyed the placid waters of the Heart was evidence that the water had warmed up rapidly during the last week or two.

“Notice is hereby given that the city dumping grounds have been established along the east bank of the Heart River, between the trees and the stream where the old dike was prior to 1893, south of the county bridge in the Third Ward. All parties dumping refuse in any other part of the city will be prosecuted. By order of the City Board of Health.”

Diane Scharf-Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

