Diane Boit: Morton County Fair a success, 1920

100 Years Ago – 1920

“The fairgrounds today look as though a miniature cyclone had hit them as remains from the carnival tents and other concessions of the three-day fair are strewed all over the place, and scores of workmen are now busy cleaning up the grounds. A long caravan of departing Indian families, who had participated in various races and dances, also lined Main Street this afternoon, making last minute calls on friends and getting supplies from local stores, before beginning the long trip back to the Standing Rock reservation.

“Yesterday, the last day of the fair, an estimated 5,500 persons paid admissions onto the grounds to see the final aeroplane stunts, automobile races and Indian dancing exhibitions. In addition, another than 2,000 entered during the evening for the carnival attractions including the merry-go-round, the whip and the ferris wheel rides, plus scores of beckoning booths promising prizes. Fair goers also said their goodbyes to the exotic animals, such as leopards, jaguars and lions, including the largest boa constrictor in captivity, measuring 22 feet long.