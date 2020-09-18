Diane Boit: Morton County Fair a success, 1920

25 Years Ago – 1995
Employees at George’s Bakery of Mandan earned recognition for baked goodies at this week’s North Dakota Retail Bakers Association Convention held in Minot. Virginia Marback won first prize in the decorated cookies category, while Bob Miller took first place honors with his chocolate M & M cookies. Receiving second place awards were George Marback and Mark Miller. Miller was also elected to a three-year term as a director of the association. George Marback formerly served 12 years as director.
The MHS Lady Braves, coached by Greg Amundson, ran their WDA winning streak to six wins in a 77-37 victory over the visiting Dickinson Midgets, with Jay Amundson scoring 21 points, followed by Jolene Gartner, 19, and Wendy Davis, 11. The Mandan girls also rolled over the Bismarck Demons, 80-46, last weekend. Top scorers were: Jolene Gartner, 27 points; Jaye Amundson, 20, and Wendy Davis, 16.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Sept. 18: a high of 69 degrees; 42 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Mandan postmaster, Donald Hertz, has presented service awards to three long-time postal workers who worked a combined 111 years for the U.S. Post Office. Two of the carriers, Minnie Ellison and Sig Syvrud, have served 33 years each, and the third, Alfred Schwartz, has been with the post office for 45 years, beginning in 1936.
Scoutmaster Russell Peterson presented the first Eagle Scout award to a member of Mandan Boy Scout Troop 54. Receiving the Eagle badge was Donald Heck, son of Mr. and Mrs. Val Heck, Mandan. Also present at the ceremony were Marvin Becher, council representative; Bill Engelter Jr., representing the Lewis & Clark district; and Rev. Charles Backes, Ed Axtmann and Norbert Presler of the sponsoring institution, Catholic War Veterans.
Mr. and Mrs. Louie Koch Sr., Flasher, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, followed by a reception at the Knights of Columbus hall where music was provided by Johnny Mosbrucker. The Kochs were married Oct. 25, 1920, and farmed at Shields, before moving to Flasher in 1953. All of the couple’s 16 surviving children (four are deceased) and their families were present for the celebration.
Army Specialist 4 Gerald D. Ripplinger, was an outfielder on the 516 Light Equipment Maintenance team which recently won the 1970 Korea Support Command company-level annual softball tournament. The 19-year-old is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Ripplinger, Mandan, and entered the Army in August 1969. The 516th breezed through the tournament, not losing a game, in the double-elimination event of eight teams and went on to take first place against the Second Division, 2-1, in the 8th Army Company Level Softball Tournament.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Funeral services were held at the Masonic Temple for Col. Alfred B. Welch, 70, longtime resident of Mandan and one of the northwest’s experts on Indian lore. Welch was born in Iowa, coming to Mandan in 1916. He was a veteran of four wars, was a former Mandan postmaster, a past commander of the local American Legion post and a member of all Masonic bodies, serving as a past potentate of El Zagel Temple. He was an organizer the Indian Shriners, known throughout the United States. He was also an adopted blood brother of the Sioux, adopted as a son by Chief John Grass and given the name, Charging Bear. Welch is survived by one brother, Eldred, of Portland, Ore. Mrs. Welch died in 1935. The colonel is buried in the Mandan Union Cemetery.
The Mandan Aerie of Fraternal Eagles was formally instituted at a meeting held in the Legion hall on Sun., Aug. 19. The local lodge begins with a charter membership of 211 and is headed by Earle Miller, manager of the Gamble Store, as president.
Pfc. Simon Ehlis has arrived in Mandan for a 30-day furlough, after two and one-half years of overseas service with the signal corps. Ehlis was on his way to the Pacific area when the Japanese surrender was announced. He will be spending time with his wife at Stanton and with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Ehlis of Mandan.
Mrs. Margaret Huddleson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Pierce, received word this past week from the War Department that her husband, Capt. Clyde R. Huddleson, 32, lost his life on Dec. 31, 1944, at Manilla, when an unmarked ship, on which he was taken prisoner by the Japanese, was torpedoed by a U.S. ship in Subic Bay. One thousand of the more than 1,600 prisoners on board were instantly killed; the remaining 600 were moved to camps in Japan. Capt. Huddleson is survived by his widow and son of Mandan, and his father, residing at Hudson, Wis.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“The fairgrounds today look as though a miniature cyclone had hit them as remains from the carnival tents and other concessions of the three-day fair are strewed all over the place, and scores of workmen are now busy cleaning up the grounds. A long caravan of departing Indian families, who had participated in various races and dances, also lined Main Street this afternoon, making last minute calls on friends and getting supplies from local stores, before beginning the long trip back to the Standing Rock reservation.
“Yesterday, the last day of the fair, an estimated 5,500 persons paid admissions onto the grounds to see the final aeroplane stunts, automobile races and Indian dancing exhibitions. In addition, another than 2,000 entered during the evening for the carnival attractions including the merry-go-round, the whip and the ferris wheel rides, plus scores of beckoning booths promising prizes. Fair goers also said their goodbyes to the exotic animals, such as leopards, jaguars and lions, including the largest boa constrictor in captivity, measuring 22 feet long.
“Although the aeroplane stunts were exciting, people in the packed grandstand were especially anxious to see the automobile races. First, they were treated to the Ford novelty race where four Henrys competed for prizes. The rules were: upon hearing the word “go,” drivers should get out of their cars, crank their engines, race around the half-mile dirt track, then kill the engine upon reaching the start line. Each of the next five laps were repeated -- the drivers again stepping out of their cars to crank their engines, then racing around the dusty track. One of the drivers was quickly eliminated after failing to stop at the end of the first lap. However, the remaining three successfully completed all six laps, and first prize was awarded to Mr. Smith of the Overland-Mandan Auto Co.
“There were four entrants in the “speedy” automobile race -- two Essex cars and two special built racers known as “Monroe Specials” -- basically rebuilt Fords. Both Essex autos were quickly eliminated due to mechanical failures, but the two little cars were in perfect control of their drivers, who were almost unseen in the tin can-like bodies. Speeds reached more than 60 mph, as driver Ed Moe of Valley City crossed the finish line to claim the $100 cash prize before the wildly cheering crowd in the grandstand.
“In a commentary of the fair in the Pioneer newspaper, the editor wrote: “It has been noticeable that mighty little in a political way has been going on here during the fair’s three-day run, and we are all mighty glad of it. North Dakota has seen too much of politics lately and too little of the friendly, get-together spirit. For a few, happy and relaxing days, we were all ‘just folks’ to one another.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 81 degrees above zero.
“Only 10 more days to the opening of the Morton County fair.
“Round trip train tickets from all points between Dickinson and Mandan will be issued at a 50% discount for people who plan to attend the Morton County Fair on Oct. 1, 2 and 3.
“Mr. Bronson of the Bismarck weather station has very kindly promised to supply the Fair association with a daily forecast, 36 hours in advance, which will be published in the daily programs.
“Rev. P. S. Davies will preach a sermon in German next Wednesday evening in the German Lutheran Church at New Salem.
“The public school opened on Monday, with an increased attendance in all departments. Teachers and pupils have gotten over their first fright, and all are now at work in earnest.
“In a few days, work will begin on changing the course of the Heart River between the second and third crossings. It now takes a bend north, east of the third crossing. This bend will be taken out of the river, and the second and third bridges will be removed. Owners of property, who will have their water rights cut off, have already agreed to a settlement.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!