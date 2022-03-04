Diane Boit: Morton County claims 4 leap year babies, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

The Mandan Junior High math team placed first at the Math-Counts Morton County competition held recently at Bismarck State College. Members of the team are: Miranda Bernhardt, Cole Strandemo, Mary Schuh and Kent Leben. Members of the Christ the King team, placing second, are: Matt Morrison, Kayla Schlosser, Alicia Schlosser and Noah Schafer. Miranda Bernhardt and Cole Strandemo from MJS were also the top two individual winners from Morton County and will advance to the State Math-Counts contest during March.

Mandan High School’s Kachinas Dance team were among the 29 Dance and Pom teams that attended the ND State Dance and Drill Competition held at the Bismarck Civic Center. Only a few teams took home trophies, and the Kachinas were able to claim two of them. They placed fourth in the Pom category and second in Dance. The Kachinas coach Barb Liebl was also named the 1997 Dance Coach of the Year.

According to the 29th annual Magnet Sales Report issued by Allied Van Lines, North Dakota has reclaimed the top spot for 1996 as the place most people want to leave. More people per capita moved out of North Dakota than from any other state in the nation. In the previous year, 1995, North Dakota ranked second, behind New York.

Temps recorded Tuesday, March 4: a high of 20 degrees above zero; 0 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Morton County claimed four Leap Year babies this week. Making a 3 a.m. appearance on Tuesday morning, Feb. 29, was baby boy Eckroth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Eckroth of Flasher. A second baby boy, named Bruce by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Peltz of New Salem, arrived nearly three hours later, at 5:50 a.m. Two others were born later that day: a son to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Heinert of Solen and a girl to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Miller, Route 1, Mandan. For the record, six infants from Mandan and Bismarck areas were born Feb. 29.

Styling and engineering won’t change much, but the 1972 cars now have one of the most noticeable new features in the history of the automobile industry. At government orders, the industry has installed seat belts in all 1972 cars. When the driver gets into and starts a new car, a light on the dashboard will not only signal to fasten the seat belt, but an annoying buzzer will continue until it’s fastened. According to studies, only one-third of drivers use their lap belts, and a smaller fraction use the shoulder harnesses now required in all new cars.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Miss Lois Mae Heinle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Heinle of Mandan, has been named the North Dakota Good Citizenship Pilgrim in the Daughters of the American Revolution Pilgrimage contest and will represent the state at the National Congress of the DAR when it meets in Washington, D.C., in May. Miss Heinle, a senior at Mandan High School, will be one of a group of pilgrims, representing every state in the union who receives a free trip there as a guest of the National Society. There were 21 candidates in North Dakota chosen by their classmates as the outstanding girls in their schools based on their scholastic and community achievements.

Surrounded by six of their children, 24 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, Mr. and Mrs. John F. Chyle of Mandan observed their 63rd wedding anniversary Feb. 28 at the home of their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bruggeman of Mandan. Mr. and Mrs. Chyle were married in Iowa and came to North Dakota in 1908, farming near Mandan until 1941 when the couple retired and moved into town. Mr. Chyle is 86 years old; Mrs. Chyle is 84.

Charles H. Lohstreter of the Mandan Dairy Company has announced that his partnership with his brother, John G. Lohstreter, has been dissolved, and that he, along with his two sons, Lloyd and Kenneth, have purchased the interests of his brother in the business. The dairy operation began in 1910 as an ordinary farming operation by their father, the late John Lohstreter, Sr. The Lohstreter brothers later switched to dairying and now has one of the largest dairy farms in the area. Their herd consists of 130 Holsteins, of which 70 are milked daily to supply the customers on the milk route in Mandan.

The six-week sale of surplus Army airplanes ended Friday at Fargo, with 138 of the 249 planes brought down from Canada being sold for a total of $143,452. Unsold planes have been ferried to Omaha, Nebraska, for another sale.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Even though it’s March 1, winter has not left us,” wrote the Pioneer editor. However, some youngsters in Mandan think that spring has arrived. While driving to his downtown office, editor Tostevin stopped his car and approached a small group of grade school youngsters kneeling at the edge of a clear space at the Central School playground, and, with chapped knuckles resting on the frozen ground, were busy using their shooters, aiming at the miggs in the familiar circle. Asked if perhaps, it was a bit too early to begin the marbles season, one youngster replied with a grin, “Naw, we ain’t fudgin’ on the season. “Spring has came!”

“The monthly summary of the U.S. Weather Bureau for February shows the heaviest precipitation in North Dakota since the bureau was established in 1875. The total snowfall during February was 17.8 inches. There were only four days during the month when the thermometer did not register below zero, the coldest day being 26 below zero on the 25th. The average temperature for the month was only two degrees above zero.

“Robert Beck, 35, farmer-rancher living south of Carson, was instantly killed last weekend when crushed by a great mass of coal from a blasting accident. Beck had placed a heavy charge of dynamite to loosen coal in the Flibach mine, six miles south of Carson. After lighting the fuse, Beck quickly left the mine, but returned within 10 minutes, believing the fuse had gone out. It hadn’t. When the dynamite exploded, he died instantly after being buried beneath 10 tons of coal. He is survived by his widow and four children.

“Morton County commissioners and County Agent George Ilse have been utilizing every available cent of money and every facility in getting hay and feed to the county’s distressed farmers whose cattle are starving due to this winter’s heavy snow, preventing stock from getting at grass. Last week, 135 cars loaded with 1,600 tons of hay were placed at a cost of nearly $25,000, all paid by the county. The county agent estimates another 2,000 tons will still be needed. Hay is currently being delivered at $15.50 per ton. The distribution of 81 carloads was completed this week to areas in the county: Mandan, 12 carloads; Fort Rice, 11; New Salem and Huff, 9 carloads each; Almont and Sims, 8 carloads each; Judson, 6; Flasher and Glen Ullin, 5 carloads each; Sweet Briar, 4; Timmer and Solen, 2 carloads each. Farmers, who have submitted applications with the county commissioners, can get their hay at their nearest station. Others can buy it outright at cost from their local bankers.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, the thermometer recorded 26 degrees above zero.

“The season of Lent began yesterday.

“The weather bureau’s monthly summary for February says the highest temperature was 33 degrees above zero on the 16th; the lowest was 25 degrees below zero on the 25th. Total precipitation for the month was 1.3 inches.

“The principal’s report for the month ending February 26 shows the following school attendance: monthly enrollment, 324; average daily attendance, 295.

Doings at Glen Ullin: “Last Tuesday evening, Mr. and Mrs. Livingston gave an entertainment with their gramophone as a benefit for the Congregational church. Admission fee was 25 cents. Coffee and cake were also furnished at a reasonable cost by the church ladies. The day ended with the church treasury increased by $31.50.

“Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kidd of this city were pleasantly surprised last week when they were escorted to the Presbyterian church for a celebration in honor of their fiftieth wedding anniversary. The church was already filled to capacity with their friends and relatives who raised cheers and clapped their hands as the couple entered through the front doors and soon found themselves marching to the joyous tune of a wedding march towards the pulpit where Rev. James Byers, performed a 're-marriage' ceremony. Light refreshments followed. A gift of a purse containing $35 in gold was then presented to the surprised couple by Mr. B. W. Shaw as a token from their Mandan friends. The festivities closed with a beautiful and touching rendition of the hymn, “Blessed Be the Ties That Bind” by a quartet of local singers. Mr. and Mrs. Kidd were married Ash Wednesday, March 3, 1847, in the parish of Woolwich, in the county of Kent, England.”

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0