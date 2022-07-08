Diane Boit: Morton County celebrates the Fourth, 1922-97

25 Years Ago – 1997

Born on the Fourth of July, a girl, to Ben and Renee Stumpf of Mandan.

Thousands of parade spectators along Mandan’s Main Street celebrated this year’s Independence Day, complete with sunny skies, by watching a long line of parade entries, numbering more than 160. Not everyone, however, wished to sit along the curb without shade to view the two-hour long parade. They made a bee-line to the Art in the Park festival to view the crafts booths and food stands. Parade winners this year were: first prize to Emmanuel Christian School, second prize to Dakota Star Gymnastics and third prize to M & H Gas company.

The new Prairie West Golf Course clubhouse was dedicated on June 28. Three plaques honoring corporate and individual donors to the building and the course were on display for the first time. A short presentation was given by Jeannette Sagmiller, representing the Mandan Park District, and by District Director John Gartner. The ceremony was followed by a grand opening golf tournament.

Temps recorded Tuesday, July 8: a high of 87 degrees; 55 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Born on the Fourth of July, sons - to Mr. and Mrs. Don Buckmiller, Mandan, to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Doll, Solen.

It was a rewarding “Fourth” for Rod Prewitt of Fairview, Montana. He was the top winning cowboy who received a check for $448.84 at the conclusion of the three-day Mandan Jaycees Rodeo. Sandy Luger, Fort Yates, was second in total earnings with $337.61 for his first-place score of 71 in bareback competition and for his third-place tie in the dolly roping event. Local winners in other events included the winning bull rider, Jerry Weinberger of Carson, who won $250.88. The first-place spot in the barrel race rankings was split three ways, between Lori Jo Chesrown of Carson, Virginia Eck, Bismarck, and Linda Haas, Elgin.

Pat Backhaus, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Al Backhaus, Linton, was crowned the 1972 Miss Rodeo North Dakota by last year’s queen, Bonnie Kuntz, Bismarck. Queen Backhaus was also awarded the Miss Horsemanship trophy.

The smoke from the Fourth of July firecrackers had barely cleared the air, when the Mandan City Commission met and decided to ban the future sale of fireworks within the city limits. Although a few commissioners opposed the action, the ordinance passed with a majority vote, following a report of fireworks accidents and injuries from Pete Gartner, city fire chief. After approving the ban, the commissioners went on record as backing the North Dakota Firemen’s Association in its efforts to have the Legislature ban the sale of fireworks in the entire state.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Born on the Fourth of July, Mandan - girls, to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Backsen and to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Doll.

It’s estimated that more than 20,000 people saw the 1947 rodeo performances at Mandan, thanks to perfect weather all three days, no mosquitoes (due to more than a dozen DDT bombs blown over the rodeo arena and grandstand); and top cowboys and livestock who produced some of the fastest times in the history of Mandan’s shows. Leo Cremer, 55, who has been in the rodeo business for more than 25 years and owns a 64,000-acre ranch near Big Timber, Montana, furnished six carloads of rodeo stock for Mandan’s rodeo, which is the first of nine that he’s staging this year. Among the cowboys to arrive to take part in three-day performance is Frank Autry of Enid, Oklahoma. He is a cousin of Gene Autry, noted movie cowboy and singer.

The parades, winding through Mandan’s business district on both the fourth and the fifth, exceeded any similar attempt of other years. Led by city and state police cars, the procession began with Mayor T. P. Heisler and rodeo officials on horseback carrying the colors, followed by the purple uniformed Mandan Elks band. Then came a line of more than 30 colorful floats representing a variety of businesses in both Mandan and Bismarck, interspersed by horses and buggies of all sizes, rodeo clowns on mules and the ever-popular VFW drum and bugle corps.

The home of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Fairaizl Sr. was the scene for the Sunday afternoon wedding of their daughter, Miss Gladys Alice Fairaizl, who became the bride of Roy F. Isakson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Olaf Isakson of Everett, Washington, in a ceremony performed by Rev. Paul Kuehl, pastor of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. The couple will be making their home near Ketchikan, Alaska, where Mr. Isakson, a World War II Army veteran, is an aircraft communicator with the Civil Aeronautics Administration. The bride was employed at the Firestone Store in Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Although the city of Mandan did not organize any celebrations this year, more than 4,000 area people attended the Fourth of July celebration and roundup at the Steve Weekes ranch on the Heart River, 10 miles northwest of Flasher. Weekes and his sons, along with Don Stevenson and Max Thiele, were in charge of the various events. More than 25 riders took part in the bucking broncho contests and the roping and steer bulldogging events. Remarkably, the only accident reported came when a bucking horse broke his neck by running into a wire fence while trying to dislodge a rider. Automobiles from every point of the compass were parked around the great ring where the wild west stunts were staged. The gate receipts, $4,200, indicated the number in attendance. An attempt will be made to build a grandstand for next year’s celebration.

“Although Mandan’s July Fourth celebration was low-key, there was no rest for the Mandan police officers who were kept on alert throughout the evening trying to corner and catch speeders who were cruising noisily down Main Street. The officers eventually stopped three cars from a group of a half dozen and gave out speeding tickets. John Sakariessen paid a $5 fine for speeding, while Frank Wetzstein was assessed $10 for the same offense. However, Carl Kolbeck, also arrested for speeding, has pleaded not guilty and demands a hearing. In other action, the evening’s new jail occupants included six boys, ages 14 to 16, who were promiscuous with their fireworks. They were arrested for throwing lighted firecrackers into passing automobiles and under the feet of women pedestrians; one landed in a woman’s hair. The boys were released to their unhappy parents at midnight.

“More than 300 people helped make merry a few weeks ago at a wedding feast at St. Vincent, 18 miles southwest of the city, when Margaret Steckler was united in marriage to Liberatus Zander. The wedding was solemnized in the St. Vincent church by Rev. Fr. Lorenz, after which a dance was held in a nearby vacant store building. The party lasted all day and until early the following morning. The groom is the son of Frank Zander, and both families are well known in the Crown Butte and Mandan districts.

“Another Morton County pioneer has died- Fred Dettman Sr., aged 80, who lived near Judson. The original Dettman farm, three mile east of New Salem, was established in 1876. Dettman, who was born in Germany, is survived by his wife, 10 children, 47 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All 10 children live in the New Salem area, except for Fred Dettman, who resides in California.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, the thermometer recorded 78 degrees above zero.

“On Sunday, a Russian living south of town, was in the act of stealing a part of the hospital building at the abandoned Fort Lincoln site, when the porch which he was trying to secure, fell on him and broke his thigh. Dr. Read was called to attend him and says he will be laid up for six or eight weeks.

“Mr. Richard Borden took up a couple of horses that strayed to his place, and, after placing them in what he considered a safe place, he advertised them in the Pioneer. However, the horses apparently did not like their quarters, as they stepped down the bank into the Missouri River, swam across and visited another rancher.

“Dean Collins has changed the date of his blessing of the mission church at Crown Butte to Sunday, July 11. German-speaking members of St. Joseph’s church are urged to also attend the services.

“The Bismarck Fourth celebration was a hummer, and the gentlemen who managed the different features on the day’s program are feeling proud of their achievements. The afternoon races at the racetrack also proved highly entertaining. In the trotting and running races, Mandan horses carried off the principal prizes as usual. However, it is a pity that Bismarck has not some other location for a racetrack than the one out on the open prairie. Mandan did not organize a celebration on the Fourth, due to the ongoing preparation for hosting the state fair this fall.”