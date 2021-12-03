Diane Boit: Morton County 4-H Leaders Honored, 1946

25 Years Ago – 1996

Mandan voters said “no” by a 62% majority and rejected the $2.7 million bond to build a new library and a 4-mill increase to support the facility. Only a fourth of Mandan’s registered voters turned out to cast their vote in the special election on Dec. 3.

Huff Hills, 15 miles south of Mandan, has opened its fifth season to ideal winter conditions with nearly 21 inches of snow on the ground. Only 1993 conditions were better, when 28 inches of snow fell before Thanksgiving. All 21 runs are ready, said owner Jim Beck, including areas for the latest fad, snowboarding.

Mandan’s girls swimming team has closed its season with a No. 3 ranking after state competition. Lauren Little was named to the All-State First Team. Receiving “Honorable Mention” were Rachell Giese and Amber Friesz.

North Dakota’s Virgil Hill, 32, added the IBF light heavyweight title to his World Boxing Association crown, pounding out a 12-round split decision over Germany’s Henry Maske who lost for the first time in 31 fights. This was Hill’s 20th win since 1987.

Several Braves football players have been selected to the All-State team: First Team - Mike Crouse, defensive line, and Eric Schmidt, linebacker; Second Team - Jon Arenz, kicker, and Tim Krouse, running back.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 3: a high of 23 degrees; 6 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1971

Members of Mandan’s city crew, consisting of Tony Wald, John Kuntz and Al Meuchel, have finished fastening 44 lighted wreaths on the light poles of Mandan’s streets. The placing of the wreaths, along with the traditional lights criss-crossing many blocks of Main Street, is sponsored by the Mandan Chamber of Commerce.

Morton County 4-H leaders were recently honored at the county’s annual banquet held at the Mandan Elks Club for more than 100 leaders and their families. Special leadership awards were presented to four veteran 4-Hers, Willard Griffin, Mandan, and Harry Brandenberg, New Salem, for their 25 years of service and to Erwin Klusmann and Mrs. Carl Helbig, both of New Salem, for their 35 years of service.

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Keller, rural Mandan, were honored for their 25th wedding anniversary with a dance, given by their daughters, Frances, Anna Marie, Carolyn and Susan, at the Bohemian Hall, south of Mandan. The Kellers were married Oct. 24, 1946.

Mr. and Mrs. Matt A. Ressler, Mandan, were also honored on their 25th wedding anniversary with a supper and dance at the Mandan Moose Lodge. Hosts were the Ressler children, Mr. and Mrs. Alex (Jeannette) Fergel and Mr. and Mrs. Tim (Sandra) Boehm, both of Mandan, and Kevin Ressler, at home. The Resslers were married Oct. 22, 1946.

Births announced this week: Boys born to Mr. and Mrs. Florian Fleck, to Mr. and Mrs. Darwin Vander Vorst, to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hassler, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. August Ereth Jr., Glen Ullin. Girls born to Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Schaff, to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Leingang, to Mr. and Mrs. Bryce Hablutzel, all of Mandan, to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Held, Judson, and to Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Brandt, Almont.

News from Washington, D.C.: A proposed constitutional amendment to permit official praying in public schools has died in the House when backers fell 28 votes short of the two-thirds majority, 240-162, needed for approval. North Dakota’s Republican Rep. Mark Andrews, voted yes, while Democratic Rep. Arthur Link, voted no. A Supreme Court ruling initially halted school-sponsored prayer in 1962.

75 Years Ago – 1946

Mandan’s Presbyterian Church was filled to capacity for the funeral service of Dr. Bernard S. Nickerson, 70, who died following an operation to relieve a long-time gangrenous condition in his foot. A veteran of World War I, with the rank of major in the medical corps, and a practicing physician in Mandan since 1912, the flag-draped casket was carried into the church between ranks of American Legion honor guard. Survivors include his widow, Evelyn, and one son, Kenneth, a sergeant in the U.S. Army; plus a brother and sister, both of Minneapolis.

Kilroy, whose label has been seen on rural phone booths across the nation to the sandy beaches of Okinawa, has reached the end of the trail at the University of Minnesota. A group of students, most of them war veterans, tired of reading the inscription “Kilroy was here” on classroom boards, as well as on buildings and sidewalks, decided to conduct a funeral and bury his “ashes” in a small pine box in front of the Coffman Memorial Union building on the Gopher campus. Kilroy may have traveled around the world, but “Kilroy is here” in Minneapolis, for keeps.

Miss Ludmilla Fleck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Fleck, rural Solen, became the bride of George R. Ferderer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Ferderer, rural Mandan, at a fall ceremony performed by Rev. Amandus Studer at the St. Anthony Catholic Church. The bride was attended by her sister, Miss Hildegarde Fleck, and by Miss Marjorie Ferderer, sister of the groom. The bride’s niece, Miss LaDora Schmidt, was the trainbearer. Attending the groom were Roy Ferderer and Frank Fleck; Joseph Paul and John Jochim served as witnesses.

A breakfast and dinner were served to guests at the Flasher hall, where an evening dance was also held to honor the newlyweds. The couple are making their home on the bridegroom’s farm, nine miles west of Mandan. Mr. Ferderer is a veteran of World War II, having served three and one-half years.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“Although Fords and other light cars were used today by nervy drivers in crossing the frozen Missouri River, the past week’s unusually mild weather has forced all of the transfer companies to keep their heavy trucks off the river’s ice. The Mandan-Bismarck bus has also been hauled out of service as water still covers the ice nearly all the way across the river.

“Upper classmen at Mandan High School cannot poke fun at the freshmen as the first-year students have demonstrated their scholastic ability is better than their elders. The Freshmen class holds the lead in grade averages at 94.2, followed by the Juniors at 94, the Seniors at 90.2 and the trailing Sophomores, 89.4. Josephine Zahn, a junior, leads all classes with the highest average grade of 96 for the semester.

“Earl Presley, 28, holder of the U. S. Distinguished Service Medal for heroism during the war, arrived in Mandan several weeks ago after a five-month trip by horse and wagon from the home of his parents near Fulton, New York. He plans to take up farming where he left off over three years ago. Prior to the war, Presley had been a resident of Morton County for eight years and was drafted into the service by the Morton County Board in April 1918. He was mustered out in New York state. Prior to the war, Presley was employed on the Dieter farm and, for a time, on the J.G. Nead farm. He has currently pitched his tent at the Fred Motsiff farm, south of Mandan.”

125 Years Ago – 1896

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, the thermometer recorded 23 degrees above zero.

“At 6 o’clock last evening there was a rich display of Northern Lights.

“Stuck in a high snowbank opposite Theis’ dry goods store is a sign stating, 'This is the biggest bank in town.'

“The freight yards and depot platform here have been nearly cleared of the immense piles of snow which blocked up everything. Several trains of 21 cars each were hauled and emptied near the Missouri yesterday.

“Mandan post office officials are badly hampered for lack of room when four days’ delayed mail arrives in one consignment as was the case on Tuesday morning when four days of mails arrived in a heap from the east. Ex-postmaster Thorberg gave a helping hand and greatly expedited the delivery of the delayed letters and papers.

“The Stanton mail carrier is doing the best he can. Coming to Mandan on Tuesday, he gave up using his horses and covered sleigh and brought the mail sack in on a mule’s back. He returned during the day by the same means.

“Dispatches from Minneapolis say that Frank A. Briggs of Mandan, governor-elect of North Dakota, is sojourning in Arizona in the hopes of regaining his health. Mrs. Briggs is staying behind as their daughter, Miss Stella, is too ill to travel.

“According to the Bismarck weather station, the highest temperature during the month of November was 48 on the 16th; the lowest was 22 below zero on the 29th. The month’s total precipitation of 3.10 inches was greater than for any other November since 1874.”

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0