Diane Boit: Moltzen receives national award, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996
The Mandan Braves football team is having a banner season with a 3-0 winning record following the recent defeat of Bismarck Century, 22-14. Quarterback Sam Pulles passed for 176 yards and one touchdown, and also ran in another touchdown over the goal line. Eric Schmidt rushed for 74 yards and one touchdown, caught two passes and intercepted two Century passes. Tim Crous rushed 20 times for 97 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Braves amassed 292 yards of total offense and dominated the time of possession.
During the halftime of the Braves-Patriots game, officers of the Mandan Athletic & Recreation Club, secretary Rita Schneider and vice president Susie Buzick, presented a check for $8,000 to MHS Athletic Director Darryl Anderson. The check is a result of fundraisers and admission receipts from MAR events. “The MAR Club would like to thank the super booster patrons for making this donation possible,” said Buzick.
Mary Kautzman, a teacher at Morton County’s Sweet Briar Elementary School has received the Walmart Teacher of the Year Award and a $500 grant for the school. Kautzman teaches grades K-8 in the one-teacher school and currently has 11 students. The grant will be used for computer equipment.
Temps recorded Tuesday, Sept. 17: a high of 64 degrees; 34 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
Mrs. Alvin (Viola) Moltzen of New Salem has been awarded the Distinguished Service Citation of the Office of Civil Defense for her contribution to the nation’s civil defense effort during the past year as National Chairman for the Legion Auxiliary. The citation is the highest Defense Department award for civil defense leadership. National Director of Civic Defense John E. Davis presented the award to Mrs. Moltzen at the American Legion Auxiliary convention in Houston, Tex. Davis is a former North Dakota governor and a past National Commander of the American Legion.
The Mandan Braves football team’s season fell to 0-3, after being defeated by the Bismarck Demons, 28-6. Mandan pushed over its only touchdown on Tom Tooley’s 21-yard strike to Ron Crouse who was wide open in the Bismarck end zone. The Demons’ Mark Aide threw three touchdown passes as Bismarck scored in every quarter to pick up their second victory in three starts.
Bowling was a bit more exciting this week at Mandan’s Ten Spots Lanes where the old veteran Myles Knudson hammered out a 676 three-game set in the Mixed Couples League to take the early season honors in the single game category. Chris Boehm racked up a 265-line in the Keglers League, bowling for Foremost Dairy. However, he was nosed out by Bernie Weiland’s 266 game, bowling for the Swingers. In the women’s department, Lois Stenslie walked away with top honors in the Coffee Cup League, pounding out a 230-565 showing.
Navy Seaman Thomas R. Crouse, son of Mr. and Ms. Leonard V. Crouse, Mandan, has departed his home port of Long Beach, California, aboard the ocean minesweeper USS Fortify for duty with the U.S. Seventh Fleet in the Western Pacific. Crouse is a 1970 graduate of Mandan High School.
Army Spec. 4 Ken R. Schaff, son of Fred Schaff, Mandan, is home on a 25-day leave from active service. He has served one year in Germany and will return for another 18 months of duty. Schaff is a 1969 Mandan High School graduate.
More than 190 people attended a dinner in the St. Joseph’s cafeteria where the local Catholic Daughters of America entertained the priests, nuns and lay teachers of Christ the King and St. Joseph’s grade schools. Mrs. Logan Holm served as toastmistress, and Regent Mrs. Harry A. Kautzmann welcomed the guests. Following the dinner, a 50-year membership pin was presented to Mrs. Ralph Friesz.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Cheerleaders for the 1946-47 Mandan Braves were elected at a pep meeting this week held at the high school gym. The girls quartet includes Cerelle Helt, Sis Froelick, Cherry Barthel and Carol Bucklin.
The “Back to School” hayride, sponsored by the Wowaste Chapter, order of DeMolay, was enthusiastically attended by Mandan’s young people last Friday evening. The two large hayracks furnished through courtesy of the State Training School, were not enough to accommodate the 130 boys and girls, and it was necessary to supply additional transportation to the picnic grounds where barbecued hot dogs, potato chips and pop were served in abundance around a roaring bonfire. Chaperones for the occasion were Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hunke, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Young and Mr. and Mrs. Don Moore.
Eight young men have entrained for Minneapolis for pre-induction examinations at Fort Snelling under the new Selective Service regulations. They are: Raymond Mickelson, Fritz Doll, Donald Pulkrabek, Roy Ferderer, Robert Gauer, Edward McCann and Henry Eckroth, all of Mandan; and Mike Knoll and Grant Loehrke, both of Judson.
Births announced this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. D.F. Franciere, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. John Hoff, New Salem; and to Mr. and Mrs. Martin Mullner, Huff. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Helbling, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Olson, Almont; and to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Meuchel, Judson.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“The largest enrollment in the history of the city schools was established at the opening of the fall term on Sept. 6. This record comes even though school opened earlier than usual, and many of the older boys and girls were still needed at harvesting on their farms. The total attendance in all grades and high school was 673. The high school attendance was 200, but Principal Bergeim expects another 50 students within a week or two, after harvest is completed. To evenly distribute students between schools, the board of education has moved the dividing line between the two districts, eastward, from the middle of 1st Ave. N.W. to the middle of Collins Ave.
“Police officials have sent out notices to other cities to apprehend three minor boys, Emmanuel Knoll, John Ferderer and John Schlosser, all about 17 years old, who skipped from home the early part of the week. Schlosser recently returned from a “hitch” in the navy and is believed to have induced the other boys to run away and join the navy with him.
“The hunting season opened this morning with a damp, deep, dark, dank, dour, dismal despair for the Mandan hunters who had planned on a grouse or chicken shoot and, bubbling supreme, the joy for the first of the season duck hunters. However, the rain put all chances of good hunting beyond the realm of possibility and also brought ducks out of the clouds and kept them moving and flying low.
“Jack Hughes, known throughout the nation as the 'Human Fly,' arrived in Mandan this week with plans to scale the Nigey hotel building without the aid of ropes, hooks or any other mechanical devices. The stunt is being staged by the local American Legion Post. Last week Hughes climbed up the outside of the five-story Equity building at Fargo. Saturday, he scaled the walls of the Van Horne Hotel at Bismarck. The highest building climbed is the 32-story Dime Savings Bank at Detroit, Michigan, taking an hour and 15 minutes to make the ascent.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, Sept. 24, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 59 degrees above zero.
“Everybody is busy getting ready for next week’s fair.
“The woods around the fairgrounds, clothed with their coats of many colors, are just as pretty as they can be.
“The soaking rain of yesterday was just what the fair managers were wishing for. The rain was necessary to put the racetrack in good shape, and it also served in freshening up the grounds.
“Mayor Pilcher has very thoughtfully promised to have all the street lamps lighted every night during the fair.
“Prof. Koch will talk on the “Political Issues of the Day,” in German, at the opera house tonight at 8 o’clock.
“The startling news was wafted from one man to another on Monday evening, that Rudy Cunz was dead. It is believed the cause of death was a ruptured blood vessel in his head as he had been suffering from headaches lately. Mr. Cunz was in business as a cigar manufacturer, having moved here from Bismarck several years ago. He was also an accomplished musician and was a leading cornetist in the Mandan band. He was a native of Switzerland, was 26 years old and leaves a wife and two children. The funeral took place at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic church with Fr. Collins as celebrant. The band in full uniform, wearing mourning emblems, attended the funeral in a group and escorted the casket to its final resting place.”
