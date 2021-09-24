Diane Boit: Moltzen receives national award, 1971

Eight young men have entrained for Minneapolis for pre-induction examinations at Fort Snelling under the new Selective Service regulations. They are: Raymond Mickelson, Fritz Doll, Donald Pulkrabek, Roy Ferderer, Robert Gauer, Edward McCann and Henry Eckroth, all of Mandan; and Mike Knoll and Grant Loehrke, both of Judson.

Births announced this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. D.F. Franciere, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. John Hoff, New Salem; and to Mr. and Mrs. Martin Mullner, Huff. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Helbling, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Olson, Almont; and to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Meuchel, Judson.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“The largest enrollment in the history of the city schools was established at the opening of the fall term on Sept. 6. This record comes even though school opened earlier than usual, and many of the older boys and girls were still needed at harvesting on their farms. The total attendance in all grades and high school was 673. The high school attendance was 200, but Principal Bergeim expects another 50 students within a week or two, after harvest is completed. To evenly distribute students between schools, the board of education has moved the dividing line between the two districts, eastward, from the middle of 1st Ave. N.W. to the middle of Collins Ave.