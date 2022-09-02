Diane Boit: Missouri Slope Fair has successful 4-day run, 1922

25 Years Ago – 1997

Mandan Public Schools opened for classes on Tuesday, Sept. 2, the day after Labor Day.

A new barber stylist has joined the Kent’s Hair Hut business in Mandan. Justin Steiner is a graduate of Scranton High School and the Moler Barber College at Fargo. He will be working under the shop owner, Kent Preble.

Dr. Dale Klein, family practice physician with Q & R Clinic of Mandan, has been elected president-elect of the North Dakota Academy of Family Physicians for 1997-98.

Mandan High School Athletic Director Darryl Anderson has been recognized by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association as a Certified Athletic Administrator. Only 1,050 administrators nationwide have attained this level.

The federal minimum wage was raised from $4.75 to $5.15 an hour, effective Sept. 1.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Sept. 2: a high of 71 degrees; 41 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Mandan Public Schools will open for classes on Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day.

The first-place steer at the Morton County Fair in New Salem was shown by Cindy Forster of New Salem. Second and third place steers were shown by Steven Eckroth, Flasher, and Karen Ressler, Mandan, respectively. The overall showmanship trophy was awarded to Gary Meyer of Hannover.

The Mandan Braves, ignited by Bruce Junker’s 75-yard successful punt return for a touchdown, after a key block from Chuck Zander, jumped to a 16-6 first half lead and held on to defeat the Fargo North Spartans, 16-14, in non-conference opening action for both teams. Mandan’s second touchdown was made by Don Syvrud. Extra points were scored by Tom Tooley. The Braves are coached by Dennis Johnson.

Karen Berger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Berger of Mandan, has graduated from the St. Joseph’s School of Practical Nursing at Dickinson. She was vice president of her class and a member of Nurses for Christian Unity.

Dana Barbie of Bismarck won his second straight golf tournament in two weeks as he captured the Mandan Elks Invitational Tournament, edging Bismarck’s Bob Huseby for the title. Barbie had captured the Tom O’Leary Golf Course championship in his previous outing. Other players in the Championship Flight were Bill Collins, Bismarck, and John Stenslie, Mandan. Fifty-four men were registered for the Elks Tournament.

The results of the ladies’ portion of the Mandan Elks Invitational Tournament showed Leona Junker, edging Marcene Donlin, Bismarck, followed by Lois Stenslie, Mandan.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Classes are to begin Monday, Sept. 8, in the Mandan Public Schools.

Replacing former Mandan High School principal F.A. Grunenfelder is Maurice E. Dahmus, currently a horticulturist at the Northern Great Plains Field station, Mandan. He is a native of Jerseyville, Illinois, and has taught in high schools and at colleges and has been superintendent and principal at several smaller schools before coming to Mandan.

Miss Colleen Hermanson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Hermanson, and John Wirtz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Wirtz, all of Mandan, were married Aug. 12 in the Lutheran Church of Billings, Montana. Attendants were Mr. and Mrs. Duane Murry of Mandan who were also married in the same church on July 19. Mrs. Murry is the former Lillian Mattson. Mr. and Mrs. Wirtz both attended Mandan schools. Mr. Wirtz is employed as a physical science aid with the Soil Conservation Service in Mandan.

The office girls of the Mandan Creamery honored their co-worker, Miss Miranda Harris, at a bridal shower this week at the home of Mrs. Rudy Weinhandl. The evening was spent in playing bridge with high prizes going to Miss Harris and to Miss Evelyn Dillman. A two-course luncheon was served by the hostesses at tables decorated with fresh garden flowers. Miss Harris received a beautiful gift of sterling silver from the ladies.

A gang of Bismarck and Mandan kids got an unexpected surprise at the Bismarck airport this past week when a famous baseball celebrity arrived at the Bismarck airport. Babe Ruth stopped briefly on a trip from Chicago to Billings, Mont., where he is to appear at an American Legion Junior baseball tournament. About 30 kids, armed with baseballs, bats and gloves, swarmed around Ruth when he stepped off the plane. He cheerfully signed his autograph for all the kids during the 10-minute stop.

This week’s births: Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. John Weber, and twin sons to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest McCann, all of Mandan. Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Smith, Almont, and to Mr. and Mrs. John Nagel, Glen Ullin.

100 Years Ago – 1922

The Mandan Public Schools will open for classes on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day.

The annual Missouri Slope Fair at Mandan closed on Aug. 29 with attendance numbers broken daily due to the opening of the new Memorial Bridge of just a few weeks ago, allowing motorists from the eastern side of the Missouri to come and enjoy the exhibits, the midway and the fantastic programs held each day in front of the expanded grandstand.

In the unusual auto gas contest, held at the grandstand’s racetrack, to determine which automobile was the most gas efficient, the pipes of four cars were disconnected from the gas tanks, with gas only being fed from a Mason quart jar held by an attendant accompanying the driver. Each auto then drove around the track until the gas was used up, and the car stalled. The results were: The Willys Knight car made 19.6 miles per gallon; the Oakland model, 21.6; the second Overland, 22.3 and a Chevrolet, 23.2. The Overland and Willy Knight were new cars, while the other two had an advantage of already being in use for the past season.

Horse racing and the Wild West Show were a crowd-pleaser for all ages. Thrilling rides were given by Joe Weekes on the wild horse “Blue Thunder” while Henry Fasthorse stuck like glue to a bucking mule. Other well-known riders were Henry Brown, Charles Shelltrack, John Elk and George Defender. Also impressive was Earle Bird, 14-year-old son of Ben Bird of Almont, who galloped around the racetrack in record time to take first place in the relay race, leaving five other men trailing in the “dust.”

Boxing matches were also held each evening in one of the pavilions. A preliminary for these nightly events included bouts featuring Gabe and Frankie Eckroth who staged four rounds of pillow fighting, much to the crowd’s amusement who showered them with nickles, dimes and a few half dollars.

Livestock experts were united in praise of the more than $500,000 worth of livestock that were paraded in front of the grandstand crowd during the final afternoon. The victory won in the Holstein- Friesian dairy cattle class by the Flasher Holstein circuit had Flasher folks “bursting with pride” after topping the entries from the New Salem circuit who congratulated the Flasher men, saying they would rather have the top exhibitor be from Morton County than elsewhere.

The Missouri Slope Fair is one of three in the state given state aid and is the state fair for the western half.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, the thermometer recorded 82 degrees above zero.

“The Mandan Public Schools will open for classes Tuesday morning, Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.

“Bicyclists who have been in the habit of taking an evening spin over to Bismarck were surprised a few evenings ago to find that a night watchman had been put in charge of the big train bridge so now, foot passengers, unless in possession of a 'pass' from proper authorities, cannot pass over the bridge, day or night.

“Scholars attending the Presbyterian church Sunday school, accompanied by teachers and friends, went for a trip up the Missouri River yesterday on the steamboat, Bachelor. The day was a fine one, and the outing, arranged by Mr. Heegard who is the superintendent of the school, was much enjoyed by the youngsters.

“According to U.S. Weather Bureau records for the past 23 years, Mandan’s warmest September was in 1891 with an average temperature of 62 degrees; the coldest September was in 1881, averaging 53 degrees. The highest temperature recorded was 96 on Sept. 3, 1893; the lowest temperature was just 10 degrees on Sept. 19, 1876. And the average date for the first 'killing' frost in autumn is Sept. 15.”