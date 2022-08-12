Diane Boit: Missouri River bridge opens, 1922

25 Years Ago – 1997

The Bismarck Governors Legion team, coached by Gene Severson, won the North Dakota Class A American Legion baseball championship for the first time in 11 years with an 11-9 win over Grand Forks.

The Mandan Chiefs, coached by Owen Stockdill, exited the first day of the tournament. The Chiefs committed 10 errors in a seven-inning, 18-7, loss to the Fargo Patriots in a loser-out game on Aug. 8. The game wasn’t pretty, as together, both teams combined for 15 errors, 10 wild pitches, six hit batsmen and 17 unearned runs. Mandan finished the season, 22-45, while West Fargo improved 8-30.

Thirteen-year-old Tom Koch used a 9-iron to ace the 155-yard, 12th hole, at Mandan’s Prairie West Golf course on Aug. 9. The hole-in-one was witnessed by Barry Koch, Jim Stewart and Mike Stumpf.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Aug. 12: a high of 74 degrees; 54 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Funeral services were held this week for three Morton County youths who were killed this week when the motorcycle, which the three were riding, collided head on with a car as each reached the top of knoll on a county road, 17 miles south of Mandan. The driver of the car was not injured. The fatalities include: Rebecca Renner, 15, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Renner, and Terrance Johnson, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Johnson, all of rural Mandan; and Kevin Butler, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Butler, Parktown Trailer Court, Mandan.

The TL Simmental Ranch of Almont swept the top two slots in the carcass beef show at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot. The grand champion, a Simmental-Hereford cross, was entered by Jake and Virginia Larson, while Janie Larson entered the reserve champion. They were awarded top honors in a field of 45 entries.

Forrest Schmidt of New Salem showed the Grand and Reserve Champions in the Holstein division of the open class dairy cattle show at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot.

Although the Grand Forks team, coached by Jim Koch, lost the first game of the Legion State Baseball tourney at Williston to Mandan, they came back to win five straight, defeating New Rockford, Mandan, Bismarck and the Fargo team twice, 4-0 and 6-5, to claim this year’s State Championship title. Mandan defeated Grand Forks in the opening game, 2-1, but was eliminated after losing to Bismarck, 6-1, and then to Grand Forks, 4-2. The Chiefs, coached by Tony Engelhardt, completed its season with a 27-28 record.

75 Years Ago – 1947

The St. Anthony Saints sweated out (it was 101 in the shade) a return game with the Mandan Co-op softball team at Mandan on Sunday, taking home a 16 to 15 victory. For the visitors, David Tokach garnered three circuit clouts; Eugene Weber and Joe Bender each had home runs. For Mandan, Bill Chyles and John Haider each had homers. Pitchers and catchers were: Anton Wetzstein and Marvin Tokach for the Saints; James Very and Bill Chyles for the Co-Op store.

Russell Kruger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lubke of Mandan was injured on Friday, Aug. 1, when he fell out a moving car. The accident happened outside of Mandan when the Lubkes were driving to a farm. The boy is a patient in the Mandan hospital. His injuries are believed to be not serious.

More than 1,000 parishioners of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church gathered at the World War Memorial building this week to express appreciation for the Benedictine priests who are soon to leave Mandan for new missionary posts. W.L. Neff acted as master of ceremonies at the farewell program which included a speech by C.F. Kelsch, church trustee, who outlined the progress made by the Benedictines during the past 37 years of service to St. Joseph’s parish, followed by remarks from the Very Rev. Vincent J. Ryan, Bishop of Bismarck.

North Dakota’s barley, oats and rye harvest is about to begin in the southern two-thirds of the state by the end of this week, according to H.W. Herbison of the State Farm Labor Office at Fargo. An estimated 50 to 60 thousand farm workers will be employed during the peak wheat harvest period, to begin Aug. 10-15. A mass movement of more than 2,000 combines from the southern states is also expected. The labor supply is booming in North Dakota, chiefly because of good wages and because of the good reputation farmers of this state have built up.

Births announced this week: Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Archie Watson, to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Zachmeier, to Mr. and Mrs. Christ Ressler, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Schaff and to Mr. and Mrs. Lucas Weinhandl, all of Glen Ullin. Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Moser, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Ted Toepke, Judson; and to Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Watson, Glen Ullin.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Cars -- big, little, old, new, of every make and every vintage -- more than 1,800 of these vehicles carried happy folks over the newly-completed Mandan-Bismarck bridge, spanning the great Missouri River on Sunday, Aug. 6. From 7:15 o’clock in the morning until 7:15 o’clock in the evening, more than 1,100 automobiles crossed the bridge - 475 of which were Fords. There were also 12 trucks, two motorcycles and 77 pedestrians. Another stream of vehicles continued to cross back and forth over the bridge from early evening until nearly midnight, totaling 1,846 for the day. Miss Sarah Jennings at Bismarck was also the first lady to cross the bridge on horseback.

With the opening of the long-awaited bridge, the ferry boat Marion will go out of commission tomorrow morning, according to the officers of the Red Trail Ferry Company. Vehicle owners will not mourn the loss of waiting in line to board the ferry over the Big Muddy to Mandan and points beyond.

“With the rail strike still ongoing, the Northern Pacific Railway at Glendive, Montana, has placed an ad in the Pioneer, reading: Men Wanted. Willing to pay Machinists, Blacksmiths, Sheet Metal Workers, Electricians and Passenger Carmen, 70 cents per hour. Apply to any Roundhouse or Shops.

“Mrs. A.C. Whaley of Bismarck is the new pianist at the Palace Theater, succeeding Miss Frances Haviena who left this week for her home in Minot. Mrs. Whaley was, for several years, a pianist and organist in one of the leading theaters of Duluth and, more recently, in a Bismarck theater.

“More than 3,000 men have come into North Dakota during the past week to help with the heavy harvest taking place within the state. According to R.G. Catron, deputy commissioner of agriculture and labor, a good class of men are being attracted by the special $5 railway fare going from the Twin Cities, Duluth and Superior. Requests for help have made by county agents, farm clubs, bankers, as well as by individual farmers.

National news: Dr. Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone, died early Wednesday, Aug. 2, at his summer home and laboratories near Baddeck, Nova Scotia, at age 75, due to complications arising from diabetes. All flags on Bell telephone buildings throughout the country are being placed at half-staff.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 12, the thermometer recorded 88 degrees above zero.

“The first new wheat was marketed on Wednesday by Anton Knoll who brought in a load to the Mandan mill. It was graded No. 1 hard, and he was paid 68 cents a bushel for it.

At St. Joseph’s church next Sunday, there will be Mass at 8 o’clock. At 10:30 a.m. Dean Collins will say Mass at St. Anthony’s mission chapel out at the Little Heart German settlement.

“A very desirable dwelling for sale is that of Mrs. Turnbull on Stark (Collins) Ave., adjoining Thurston’s hotel. Two lots, large shade trees, fenced, water indoors. Price: $1,050.

“$100 cash will buy a new Deering harvester and binder. It is the last we have got, and we don’t want to carry it over. Mandan Mercantile Company. Call quick.

“Yesterday, when the weather was hot, and Nature indicated that it would never rain again, the weather flagman had a rain flag out. People, who saw it, wondered what had taken possession of him as a hot south wind was blowing all day. But, sure enough, during the night, a good steady downpour came and freshened things up. Thus, the weather bureau finally scores one success.”