Diane Boit: MHS celebrates first homecoming, 1945

Following the game, a victory dance, sponsored by the Rainbow Girls, was held in the World War Memorial building for all students, alumni and guests from Bismarck. Miss Mary Stark was the homecoming chairwoman.

100 Years Ago – 1920

“A special city election will be held Nov. 9 to fill the caused by the recent death of Commissioner William McDonald.

“Charles Smeder of Mandan, well driller, was killed this past week when working on a well on the John Kuntz farm, nine miles northwest of Flasher. Smeder had gone down into the well, about 58 feet, to break up a rock when he was overcome by gas oozing from the ground. Smeder, about 35 years old, has lived in Mandan for the past 10 years. He leaves a wife and four young children.

“A report has been received regarding Mrs. Harry Voss who was injured while with a hunting party, west of the city. One of the small pellets from a shotgun shell entered her right eye when a gun was fired at close range, and she was rushed to Mandan for treatment. An operation was performed, resulting in the removal of her eye.

“Statistics show births are ahead of deaths in the city of Mandan during the quarter ending Sept. 30, with a total of 40 births against 24 deaths. For the year, ending Sept. 30, there have been 114 births against 54 deaths.