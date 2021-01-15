Diane Boit: Mary Stark School dedicated, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996
Members of First Lutheran Church in Mandan held the dedication of their nearly $1 million addition this week with special services, followed by a meal. The addition began as a renovation of the original 1957 building, but, with the congregation’s approval, a decision was also made to expand the building which was done under the direction of a building committee, chaired by Gordon Berge. According to senior pastor, Rev. Richard Hagestuen, 4,300 square feet has been added to the entire church complex for a total of 26,422 total square feet. Church members have already pledged $411,000 toward the cost. The remainder will be paid off on a 20-year timetable.
As of Jan. 1, many area residents were surprised, and upset, to see prices at area gas pumps jumping 5 cents, from $1.20 to $1.25. Gasoline retailers say the change is due to an increase of the gasoline tax approved last year by the Legislature to supplement federal highway funds. However, according to Tax Commissioner Bob Hansen, the fuel tax increase, passed by Legislature, was only 2 cents, not 5.
The 74 people who died on North Dakota roads during 1995 represents the lowest number of fatalities since 1944 when 73 people died. The good news: the reduction is a result of enforcing the new seat belts law. The bad news: 60 of the 74 fatalities were not wearing seat belts.
Temps recorded Monday, Jan. 15: a high of 18 degrees above zero; 6 above zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
Ronald M. Heinz, principal of Mary Stark School, served as master of ceremonies at the dedication services at the new school, located at 405 8th Ave. SW, Mandan. The school, built in 1970 at the location of the “old Syndicate school,” was dedicated to Miss Stark for her years of service in the Mandan Public School system. Miss Stark died April 25, 1960. A highlight of the dedication ceremony was an annual scholarship established by Mrs. Elsie Stark Martin in memory of her sister, to be given annually to a graduating senior who had completed the sixth grade at Mary Stark School.
Icicles hung from the remains of a Mandan home at 210 2nd Ave. NE, following a blaze on Jan. 12 which drove Mrs. Roberta Wahl and her five children into subzero temperatures. The owner of the 70-year-old house, George J. Kary, estimates the damage at nearly $30,000. Mrs. Wahl and her children are temporarily staying with relatives in Mandan. Cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to Fire Chief Frank J. Lockbeam.
An estimated crowd of 150 people attended a public hearing at the Legislature in Bismarck this week regarding the proposed repeal of the Sunday Closing Law which was eventually defeated by a voice vote. Among those testifying in favor of Sunday openings, were the managers of the state’s Tempo stores, a pastor of the Bismarck Seventh Day Adventist Church and a representative from Fargo.
The Mandan Braves, ranked second in the state, pulled out another victory, 55-50, over the Bismarck Demons basketball team this week. The Mandan crew was led by their 6-foot-7 center, Ron Crouse, who racked up a total of 25 points, followed by Jim Gronowski, 11, and Jeff Zwarych, 9. The Demons’ lead scorers were: Gary Van Heuvelan and Mark Swanson, with 12 points each, followed by Tom Petrik, 9. The Braves now sport a 9-2 record, with their two losses coming at the hands of the still-unbeaten Fort Yates Warriors.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Three Mandan servicemen are listed by the army as receiving their honorable discharge this week at Fort Lewis, Washington. They are: Stephen Morman, Clement J. Knoll and Erasmus P. Leingang.
Sgt. John A. Barth, air operations specialist, and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Barth, rural Mandan, has received his honorable discharge at Wisconsin’s Camp McCoy. Barth entered the service in February 1942 and served four years in the army, two years of which were spent overseas.
Also discharged at Fort Lewis, Washington, after four years of service, is T/Sgt. Eugene Stoltz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Stoltz of Mandan. He arrived home this week after serving in the Pacific theatre for 21 months.
Births recorded this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Petrasek, Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. George Toman, Grand Forks; a son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Joe J. Leingang, Solen.
All three of the city skating rinks have now been flooded and are ready for use, including rinks in the Girard addition, near the Syndicate school and on Fifth Avenue NW.
All Mandan bars today have complied with the new ruling recently passed by the city commission requiring that obstructions to vision on their windows and doors be removed.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Effective Jan. 1, the name'“Reform School' in Mandan has been officially changed to 'State Training School.' The action began in 1914 when Superintendent Brown and his successor, Superintendent J.M. Devine, suggested the new title as a more fitting and appropriate name for the work the institution accomplished with the boys and girls entrusted to their care. With a diploma from the State Training School, young people will have a record of a good education and perhaps a trade. However, a record with a Reform School would begin a life with a handicap.
“Fifteen of the nurses at the Deaconess hospital enjoyed a marshmallow roast and a skating party on the Heart River, adjacent to the hospital, last evening.
“A new precedent was established this week when the Red Trail Transfer Co. began using two of their big trucks for hauling ice from the Missouri River to the houses in the city. These two trucks are working with several wagons and are each hauling as much as four wagons. It’s been noted that the ice this year, although not as thick as that secured last season, is much clearer.
“At a well-attended meeting of the Mandan Chapter of War Mothers held at the Commercial Club rooms, new officers were elected for 1921, as follows: Mrs. M.J. Hunke, War Mother; Mrs. Charles Kidd, Vice War Mother; Mrs. James McDonald, secretary; Mrs. G. Conyne, treasurer; Mrs. F.L. Dow, historian.
“The jury this afternoon, in the case of the State versus Andrew Anderson, returned a verdict of guilty. Anderson comes from Almont and was charged with shooting a neighbor’s horse that had strayed onto his yard.
“Before the largest crowd that ever witnessed a basketball game in this section of the state, the Mandan High team gained an early lead and defeated the Bismarck High quint by a score of 15 to 11 at a fast game held in Bismarck. There were more than 750 paid admissions, and over 100 turned away. This game was the first meeting of the two teams this year and was the eighth straight victory for Mandan this season.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 4 degrees above zero.
“At 2 o’clock this afternoon, it was snowing with appearances that the fall was going to be a heavy one.
“Several Leap Year parties are being talked about.
“Butterick patterns are available at J. H. Theis & Co.
“The Bismarck Land Office informs the Pioneer that the Fort A. Lincoln reservation, 6 miles south of the city, is now open for settlement and filings can be made. Plats can be seen at the land office.
“People who entertain in Mandan are rarely, if ever, at a loss for novelties, and two parties given last Saturday evening were decidedly novel. From appearances, the hosts and hostess had evidently compared notes.
“At the residence of her brother, Miss Voss gave a 'spinsters' party to 12 of her friends. Everyone came dressed in antique maiden attire, complete with ringlets, spectacles, aprons, caps and very serious looks. After a friendly chat about times long ago, over a cup of tea and dainty sandwiches and cakes, the ladies proceeded to amuse themselves with cards, the game being 'Old Maid.'
“In a companion entertainment was a 'bachelors' party, given by Messrs. Peterson and Reeder, in their cozy apartments in the Pioneer block. This was designed as a typical 'stag' party, and the guests played cards and puffed choice Havana cigars to their hearts’ content and, of course, some time was given to story-telling. After partaking heavily of refreshments, served in true bachelor style, the guests betook themselves to a rendezvous with the 'spinsters' and happily escorted them to their homes.”
