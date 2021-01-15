Diane Boit: Mary Stark School dedicated, 1971

All three of the city skating rinks have now been flooded and are ready for use, including rinks in the Girard addition, near the Syndicate school and on Fifth Avenue NW.

All Mandan bars today have complied with the new ruling recently passed by the city commission requiring that obstructions to vision on their windows and doors be removed.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“Effective Jan. 1, the name'“Reform School' in Mandan has been officially changed to 'State Training School.' The action began in 1914 when Superintendent Brown and his successor, Superintendent J.M. Devine, suggested the new title as a more fitting and appropriate name for the work the institution accomplished with the boys and girls entrusted to their care. With a diploma from the State Training School, young people will have a record of a good education and perhaps a trade. However, a record with a Reform School would begin a life with a handicap.

“Fifteen of the nurses at the Deaconess hospital enjoyed a marshmallow roast and a skating party on the Heart River, adjacent to the hospital, last evening.