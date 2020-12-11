Diane Boit: Marine Victory Loan train arrives in Mandan, 1945

25 Years Ago – 1995
The season’s first winter storm howled across the state this week, bringing record-breaking cold temperatures and high winds with dangerous windchills of 45 to 60 below zero. Unlike the Red River Valley, which received the brunt of the storm, the Mandan area received only two inches of snow. However, subzero temperatures, coupled with strong winds, brought most traveling to a halt due to dangerous ground blizzard conditions.
Leaders and members of Morton County 4-H clubs were recently honored by the Morton County 4-H Council. The Club of Excellence for 1994-95 went to the Missouri Valley Bunch 4-H Club of Mandan who accumulated points for member participation in 4-H activities and events, community service and club projects. The 1995 Morton County Friend of 4-H was presented to Security State Bank of New Salem, which has supported 4-H by sponsoring awards and trophies, leaders’ pins, awards banquets and numerous other events.
Funeral services were recently held for Emil Dettman, 86, New Salem. He was raised and educated near Judson and married Clara Habener in 1937. Emil worked for the NP railroad, at area elevators, was a carpenter and loved fishing and baseball. In his younger days, he was accepted as a pitcher with a Cincinnati farm team, becoming a teammate of future American League players, Jay “Dizzy” and his brother, Paul “Daffy” Dean. Before returning to New Salem, he also pitched to the baseball legend, Satchel Paige. Survivors include his wife; one son, one daughter and their families.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Dec. 11: a high of 2 degrees below zero; 9 above zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Members of 4-H clubs, co-workers and friends recently gathered at the Mandan Country Club to honor Mrs. Walter J. Smith, who has retired after serving 37 years as leader of the Little Heart 4-H club. Her granddaughter Susan Smith served as mistress of ceremonies during the reception where Mrs. Smith was given flowers and gifts from her 4-H club, the 4-H Council, the Cloverleaf and the Go Getters 4-H clubs and her family and friends. Other speakers to the large gathering were Mrs. Harriet Toman, extension home economist, and Jack Stewart, Morton County agent.
An advertisement appeared in the Pioneer newspaper this past week regarding a new photography business opening in Mandan. “Ed’s Photo Shop” will be operating out of the home of Edwin Renner. Both Ed and his son, Jerry, will be available to take appointments for both wedding and family pictures.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Wetsch of Mandan recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a surprise party given by their friends and relatives, including their three sons - Delvin, Robert and Allen. The couple were married Nov. 19, 1945 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mandan. Also present to celebrate their own 49th anniversary were Mrs. Wetsch’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Reisenauer.
The Mandan Braves rolled to their third victory of the basketball season on some hot free throw shooting in the final minutes by Chris Assel as the team defeated the Williston Coyotes in overtime, 76-72. During the overtime period, Assel made four consecutive free throw shots to give the Braves a two-point lead, followed by another two points at the charity line by Gronowski as time ran out. Leading the Braves in scoring was Ron Crouse with 21 points, followed by Jim Gronowski and Chris Assel with 16 each. Larry Anderson rounded out Mandan’s double-figure scorers with 10 points. The Braves are coached by Gary Melling.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Despite the morning’s frigid temperature, more than 2,200 people visited the Marine Victory Loan special train that arrived at the Mandan Depot on Sunday morning. To be seen were hundreds of items used in modern warfare, from the big landing craft occupying an entire flat car, to the little parts of modern day guns- all used by the Marines during their bloody campaign in the Pacific of just one year ago. Arousing particular interest were the walkie-talkie radio sets and the compact pocket sets. Also included in the exhibit was a copy of the surrender documents, signed on the battleship Missouri in Japan on Sept. 2.
The Marine officers and enlisted men on the train were guests of the Mandan Elks Lodge at a breakfast served in the dining room of the Northern Pacific lunch room, along with members of the war finance committee and the directors of the Chamber of Commerce. L. C. Hulett, Morton County’s bond chairman, presided at the breakfast.
Members of the Mandan unit of the State Guard, under direction of Capt. Herman Uden, policed the crowd to insure an orderly movement through the train. Bonds sold at the Mandan Depot’s bond booth totaled $1,625.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“Go-to-Church Sunday was observed, following Thanksgiving Day, in all the churches in the city and brought out a large increased attendance, according to several gratified pastors. The weather during the day was dark and gloomy, with sporadic drizzling during the morning hours, which might have kept some of the very timid away. It might have been ideal weather for duck hunting, but who would think of going to church with a probable chance of getting wet? In any event, a lot of people did go to church, and the pastors are hoping some will get the habit.
“On Wednesday evening, the local Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen held their second annual dance at the Elks Hall, attended by the largest crowd since the outdoor dances held during September’s Slope Fair. The decorations included colored railroad lanterns and streamers which were placed throughout the hall and down the stairway to the street where a switch post also displayed a big lantern. However, the decoration’s main feature was a locomotive headlight which had been used during last summer’s moonlight dances.
“Last Saturday, while returning from a dance at the Roy Veeder farm, five miles south of the city, a double auto spill occurred on a slippery, muddy road leading to Mandan. The first in the ditch was a Dodge touring car driven by Walter Smith, who was transporting the orchestra back to the city. Close behind was a Ford car driven by Earl Schauss, with three passengers. The Dodge was badly damaged, while the Ford (as usual) came out luckier. Although the 10 passengers sustained minor injuries, the orchestra’s bass drum and a violin have played their last tunes.
“Due to extreme frigid temperatures and snow conditions, the football game was cancelled between Williston High School, North Dakota’s state football champions, and Montana’s state champs, Billings High School. Sources say Williston will now try to secure a December game with Bemidji, the Minnesota state champs.
“According to the Associated Press, 13 players died during the 1920 football season which closed with the Thanksgiving Day games. The deaths included four from college teams, six from high school, and three, under age 14, in a game of the “sandlot variety.” The record for football deaths was 18 reported in 1916.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 31 degrees above zero.
“The holiday season is very near.
“Merchants are reporting good business for this season.
“Engraved calling cards for ladies and gentlemen can be printed and purchased at the Pioneer office.
“Sittin’ still and wishin’ don’t make the country great. The good Lord makes the fishin’, but you’ve got to dig the bait.
“Mrs. William 'Birdie' Armstrong narrowly escaped a severe burning on Tuesday afternoon. Mrs. Armstrong had been using gasoline for cleaning a pair of slippers and then placed the vessel in the nearby woodshed where for some unknown reason, it caught fire. In her endeavor to extinguish the blazing fluid, the flames spread to her long skirt. She then raised an alarm, and, luckily, nearby people rushed to provide timely assistance, preventing serious consequences. Although no damage was done to the house, Mrs. Armstrong was burned about her hands and arms and one side of her face. Dr. Read dressed her wounds and reports that she will soon be entirely well.
“A chinook wind, which began to blow early Tuesday forenoon, has played havoc with the large quantity of snow, which fell earlier than usual this season. Before noon, there was running water in the gutters and ditches; pools of water lay in low places. Before evening, the bluffs surrounding the city were denuded in large patches of their coat of white. To none was the chinook and its balmy influences more welcome than in owners of livestock, for it bared the prairies and gave the horses and cattle a chance to do little more natural feeding.”
