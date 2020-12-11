Diane Boit: Marine Victory Loan train arrives in Mandan, 1945

Members of the Mandan unit of the State Guard, under direction of Capt. Herman Uden, policed the crowd to insure an orderly movement through the train. Bonds sold at the Mandan Depot’s bond booth totaled $1,625.

100 Years Ago – 1920

“Go-to-Church Sunday was observed, following Thanksgiving Day, in all the churches in the city and brought out a large increased attendance, according to several gratified pastors. The weather during the day was dark and gloomy, with sporadic drizzling during the morning hours, which might have kept some of the very timid away. It might have been ideal weather for duck hunting, but who would think of going to church with a probable chance of getting wet? In any event, a lot of people did go to church, and the pastors are hoping some will get the habit.

“On Wednesday evening, the local Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen held their second annual dance at the Elks Hall, attended by the largest crowd since the outdoor dances held during September’s Slope Fair. The decorations included colored railroad lanterns and streamers which were placed throughout the hall and down the stairway to the street where a switch post also displayed a big lantern. However, the decoration’s main feature was a locomotive headlight which had been used during last summer’s moonlight dances.