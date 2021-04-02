Diane Boit: Mandan soldier killed in Vietnam, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996

Winter has left North Dakota with a final message -- another 3.1 inches of snow in the Bismarck-Mandan area, increasing this season’s snowfall to 77 inches. A slick mix of rain, sleet and snow fell across much of North Dakota, and, once again, regreased roads and slowed traffic to a white-knuckled crawl on many state highways. On the bright side, winter sports, including snowmobiles, sleds and building snowmen, are popular again, and the Huff Hills Skiing Resort can stay open another weekend.

Two 11-year-old Mandan girls, Brittany Reemps and Brooke Wehri, gymnasts of Dakota Star Gymnastics will travel to regionals in Kansas City. They are among the top eight finishers at the State Meet in Fargo on March 30 at the optional level. According to their coach Paul O’Neill, it’s the first time anyone from Mandan has ever gone to a regional meet.

Kent Hjelmstad has accepted a contract from the Mandan School Board for the position of superintendent of schools for the 1996-97 school year. According to Jan Pratt, school board president, the board unanimously approved the motion to hire Hjelmstad at a salary of $70,000 a year, plus benefits. Hjelmstad has been the superintendent at Parshall-Plaza School District since 1994 and was chosen over seven other candidates. He replaces Wally Schmeling, who retires at the end of the school year.