Diane Boit: Mandan’s baseball team named the Chiefs, 1971

Arthur Olson has been elected Grand Chef DeGare at the 51st annual convention in Minot of the ND American Legion. He was also installed as the Legion’s Seventh District Commander for the state. Olson served in World War II, has been a member of the Legion for the past 26 years and is a Past Commander of the Mandan Gilbert S. Furness Post 40.

Aggie’s Bar softball team walloped the Buckhorn Bar, 14-1, in Thursday action in the Mandan Softball Association League, with Loren Lee hitting a homer for the Aggies. Don Flemmer got the win; Don Gross took the loss for Buckhorn. In other Thursday games, Bill’s Super Valu lost, 16-7, to Foremost Fairy. Homeruns were scored by Dave Just of Super Valu and by Bob Derwin of the Foremost Club. Winning pitcher was Ed Leingang; Just took the loss.

In Legion baseball action, Mandan set out to defend its state title by powering its way to a 10-0 first round win over Dickinson in the American Legion Western Conference Tournament being held in Mandan. Gary Kincaid pitched a masterful three-hit shutout for Mandan, allowing only one runner as far as third base. Kincaid struck out ten batters on his way to the victory. The game’s hitting star, however, was Jeff Zwarych, who hit a pair of homeruns. The game ended by the 10-run rule in the eighth inning.

75 Years Ago – 1946