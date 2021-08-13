Diane Boit: Mandan’s baseball team named the Chiefs, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996
Mandan High School Activities director Darryl Anderson has announced the naming of Greg Amundson as the interim coach in boys basketball for the coming year. Amundson, who coached Mandan’s girls basketball team to its first State Class A championship in 1995, takes over for Greg Limke, who is taking a one-year leave of absence to further his education at Northern State University, Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Regina Schanandore, known as “Feather Woman,” did the honors of cutting the ribbons for the grand opening of the reconstructed Council Lodge at On-A-Slant Village, built on a site near the Heart River at Fort Lincoln State Park. Work crews from Bitco Construction of Bismarck have been working since Jan. 11 on the ceremonial lodge, whose circumference is 60 feet, using the same materials as were used by the people living here 300 years ago, including cottonwoods growing along the Missouri River. The construction was under the supervision of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department.
Temps recorded Tuesday, Aug. 13: a high of 85 degrees; 60 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The Mandan Braves of fall, winter and spring have become the Chiefs of the summer in a “Name the Legion Baseball Team” contest, sponsored by KBOM radio. Mandan’s High School athletic teams perform under the nickname “Braves” throughout the school year, but the Legion baseball club operated without benefit of a nickname until the winning entry in the contest was revealed. Fifteen entrants submitted the name “Chiefs,” and the contest winner was determined in a drawing that gave the credit to Mrs. Ray Gronowski, whose son, Jim, plays center field on the team.
Arthur Olson has been elected Grand Chef DeGare at the 51st annual convention in Minot of the ND American Legion. He was also installed as the Legion’s Seventh District Commander for the state. Olson served in World War II, has been a member of the Legion for the past 26 years and is a Past Commander of the Mandan Gilbert S. Furness Post 40.
Aggie’s Bar softball team walloped the Buckhorn Bar, 14-1, in Thursday action in the Mandan Softball Association League, with Loren Lee hitting a homer for the Aggies. Don Flemmer got the win; Don Gross took the loss for Buckhorn. In other Thursday games, Bill’s Super Valu lost, 16-7, to Foremost Fairy. Homeruns were scored by Dave Just of Super Valu and by Bob Derwin of the Foremost Club. Winning pitcher was Ed Leingang; Just took the loss.
In Legion baseball action, Mandan set out to defend its state title by powering its way to a 10-0 first round win over Dickinson in the American Legion Western Conference Tournament being held in Mandan. Gary Kincaid pitched a masterful three-hit shutout for Mandan, allowing only one runner as far as third base. Kincaid struck out ten batters on his way to the victory. The game’s hitting star, however, was Jeff Zwarych, who hit a pair of homeruns. The game ended by the 10-run rule in the eighth inning.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Mandan’s newest addition to the grocery and meat market businesses is the Mandan Super Market at 104 East Main Street, successor to the O’Rourke and Fitzsimmons store. John V. Brown, Ralph C. Brown and Eddie Oster are the store’s new owners with each managing a department. Oster and Ralph Brown are both veterans of World War II. Oster was a former manager of the Piggly Wiggly stores; Brown got his start at the Central Meat Market in Bismarck and John Brown was with Brown and Tiedman Grocery, Bismarck, for 15 years.
The St. Anthony Catholic Church was the scene of the wedding of Miss Emma Leingang, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Leingang of St. Anthony, and Eugene Stegmiller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Stegmiller of Fallon. The bridesmaid was Irene Friesz, cousin of the bride; Richard Schmidt attended the groom as best man. Following the wedding ceremony, a dinner and supper were served at the St. Anthony auditorium for more than 90 guests. An evening dance was also held at Mandan’s Memorial Building with Tom Guttenberg and his orchestra furnishing the music. The newlyweds are making their home with the groom’s parents at Fallon.
A.L. Watt, who has been superintendent of the Northern Great Plains Dairy Station in Mandan since opening in 1927, has announced his resignation to accept a position as manager of a Wisconsin dairy farm specializing in Guernsey cattle. When Mr. Watt first came to Mandan, the dairy station’s herd consisted of 12 females and a bull, plus a half section of land. The herd now numbers 70, and the station is operating 800 acres.
Joe Wicks, Cannon Ball horse buyer, has gathered 500 more horses for shipment to Europe for use by the United Nations Relief & Rehab Administration. Including previous shipments, this will make 1100 horses that Wicks has purchased for the UNRRA.
Capt. Lloyd Dietrich has been discharged from the army after four years of service, during which time he was in both the European and Pacific theaters and served in the occupational forces in the Philippines. Dietrich received his discharge from Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and has joined his wife and six-year-old daughter in Mandan.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“A violent cloudburst has caused an estimated $250,000 in damages in Mandan and surrounding areas when 1.98 inches of rain fell within 45 minutes and filled the Mandan streets with rushing water from the surrounding hills through the downtown streets to a depth of more than three feet. Business basements along Main Street were badly flooded, with water even rising into the lobby of the Lewis and Clark Hotel. The volume of rainfall coming down from the courthouse hill also blew out manhole covers and washed huge boulders out of the hill that rolled down the pavement to Main Street. The following morning, the Heart River had risen four feet, as the creeks between Mandan and Glen Ullin were pouring great volumes of water into the river.
“Jack Hintgen of Mandan has won the state golf championship from William Kostelecky in the final match of the tournament held at Dickinson, with a score of 2 up and one to play.
“It has been suggested by many of the music lovers of the city that the drivers of automobiles who park their cars in the streets during the weekly outdoor band concerts, kindly wait until there’s a break between the musical numbers before cranking up their engines and leaving.
“With much of the building materials now on the ground, the actual construction work on the Methodist church has finally begun. The new edifice should be completed early this coming winter.
“Threshing is in full operation in the southern part of the county, but local elevator men have received little information from the threshers. In the St. Anthony section, a few fields showed crops from three to five bushels per acre, with one or two reporting as high as eight bushels. Threshing started up in the Square Butte country a few days ago, and a better crop is expected there, to run from six to 12 bushels per acre.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, Aug. 13, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 82 degrees above zero.
“Harvest has begun.
“Commissioner Engleter of New Salem was in town last night and reported that a good many binders are at work in the fields.
“Eight short weeks and the fair will be right here. What are you doing for it? Bring that colt and calf or your fine crop of garden vegetables or samples of grain, and they may be prize winners.
“A Bismarck baseball team had the presumption on Tuesday to face nine players from Fort Yates, and got a thorough licking for being so foolish, the score being 13 to 1.
“Word has been received that our nominee for governor, State Auditor Briggs, has placed himself under the care of a physician at Minneapolis where he is taking rest and treatment.
“Rev. W.D. Reese, of Fort Totten, was in Mandan this morning, enroute to the Cannon Ball country, where he will conduct an Episcopal service in the Indian Mission church there next Sunday. Rev. Reese is quite proficient in the Sioux language and can conduct the whole of the morning and evening services in that language.”
