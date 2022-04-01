Diane Boit: Mandan native named Michigan top mat coach, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

Keith Ulmer, a vice president for business banking at First Bank-Bismarck, has been named chairman of the Fort Lincoln Foundation for 1997-98 during the group’s annual meeting. He has served on the Fort Lincoln board of directors since 1992, the last two years as vice chair of the foundation. The full roster of other board members includes Marv Erdmann, Wally Joersz, Paul Trauger, Cherie Harms, Dan Ulmer, Jon Von Rueden, Cornelius Grant, Ric Glaser, Dr. Kermit Lidstrom, Steve Barlow, Ginny Corwin, Donna Richter and Bill Shaloob.

The Montana-Dakota Utilities office in Mandan, 308 1st St. NW, closed this week and services have been transferred to the Bismarck office, at 122 East Broadway. According to an MDU spokesman, the move was one of consolidation, not reducing or downsizing. No employees were laid off or fired but were relocated to the Bismarck office. Currently, Mandan has nearly 7,800 customers and less than 5% actually walked into the Mandan office to pay their bills. Most customers utilize the drop boxes located in various Mandan businesses.

The Mandan Athletic and Recreation club has announced their selections for the March Athletes of the Month as Rob Wagner, a senior on the Braves swim team, who was nominated by Coach Manley. Representing the girls was Kristen Feist, a sixth grader on the Marlins swim team; she was nominated by her coach, Mike Moldenhauer.

Temps recorded Tuesday, April 1: a high of 56 degrees above zero; 39 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

It took a tie-breaker to determine the winner in both the Mandan City and Morton County spelling bees. Marcia Zachmeier, 14-year-old eighth grader at Mandan Junior High and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Zachmeier, won the city bee when she finally out-spelled 10 other contestants. She received $25 each from the Mandan Lions Club and the Mandan Chamber of Commerce to defray expenses to the Minneapolis “Bee” in April. In the county contest, Grace Morman, 13-year-old eighth grade daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Morman of Hebron, out-spelled 17 other competitors. She was awarded $50 from the banks of Morton County.

Gary D. Darling, a 1962 graduate of Mandan High School and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Darling of Mandan, has become the first C-D (small schools) wrestling coach to be named Michigan Interscholastic Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s “Coach of the Year,” twice. He is also the first C-D coach to be named Michigan High School Coaches Association “Coach of the Year” for the state of Michigan in all classes, which includes nearly 400 schools sponsoring wrestling.

The 27-year-old Darling has been a biology teacher and wrestling coach at Shelby High School, Shelby, Michigan, for six years. When he began teaching in 1965, there was no wrestling program at the school, but by 1969, when he was first named “Coach of the Year,” his team won the state wrestling title and broke a state record with 57 points. They were also undefeated in duals with a 15-0 record. This year, before 4,000 fans in Lansing, Michigan, Shelby High won the state championship and again set a new state record in points. Shelby also has a career record of 70-10-1 in dual meets. Shelby High School has an enrollment of 487 students.

(Gary Darling became Michigan’s 2021 Inductee into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.)

75 Years Ago – 1947

More than 3,500 cups of coffee and 300 sandwiches, in addition to doughnuts and other food, were served to men engaged in emergency work to strengthen Mandan’s dikes during the recent flooding, according to Capt. E.W. Bailey of the local Salvation Army. Lunches were served in three-hour intervals, beginning 10 o’clock Tuesday evening and continued until Saturday afternoon.

The Big Muddy reached its high point of 21.8 feet early Saturday morning, March 29, just 1.3 under the 22.83-foot mark recorded in the 1943 flood. Highway 10, between Mandan and Bismarck, which had been covered with several feet of water at the height of the flood, opened to traffic at 10 Monday morning, resulting in a constant stream of cars traveling the intercity road in both directions. Great cakes of ice were strewn on both sides of the road, but the ice was reported out of the Missouri all the way to the South Dakota line. Mandan residents who evacuated their homes in Syndicate and had been temporarily housed with family and friends or in the Red Cross room in the Memorial building during the weekend, were returning to their homes by Sunday afternoon.

Births announced this week: Sons born to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Broxmeyer, Solen; to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Koch, Mandan. Girls born to Mr. and Mrs. John Zueger, Ft. Rice; to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bauer, Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Bert L. Ament was the first to phone the Daily Pioneer announcing the arrival of robins in the city. A.H. Peterson also reported seeing robins this morning.

“Softened by the recent warm weather, the Missouri River ice has finally begun to break at Mandan and at Fort Clark this week. However, ice jams at Sibley Island, near Bismarck, is causing the Heart to back up, resulting in water spreading into the Syndicate, the fairgrounds and Dog Town.

“More than 500 fans, including dozens from Jamestown, Dickinson and Glendive, Mont., jammed into the arena at Mandan’s fairgrounds this week for a night of boxing, organized by John K. and Bernie Kennelly. The preliminaries featured Johnnie Miller and Jack Hoffman, both of Mandan, who worked four fast and furious rounds to a draw. In the next bout, Jack Fleck proved unusually fast with Lyle Gray, but it was also judged a draw. Next on the program was four rounds that featured Leonard Meilecke, Mandan, and Al Shaw, Dickinson. But, after the second round, the two were hauled off the floor as no blows had connected. “They can’t pull that chicken fight stuff in this club. We don’t want any stalling.” said the referee. The main bout of 10 rounds was cut down to just two when Jack Krause of Beulah quickly knocked out Sailor Billy Peoples of Glendive.

“Hebron High School is the first basketball champs of the new Consolidated League, formed for small schools to play others of equal size. Hebron defeated Balfour, Erik and York for the title in games played at Valley City.

“The Fargo High School basketball team took the high school championship honors last weekend from the Egeland team, 25-10, in the final game of the state tournament held at the N.D. Agricultural College. The Egeland quint from the Sixth District represented a high school in a town of less than 400 population and proved the surprise of the tournament. The dark horse team defeated Bismarck and Valley City, last year’s champs, in the preliminaries, before losing to Fargo due to injuries of two of their 'star' players.

(Only one basketball class was recognized in the state from 1914-32, according to the ND High School Athletics Association. However, some small schools did play in the State Tournament under that format, and three of them won state titles: Tower City in 1915, Michigan in 1917, and Petersburg in 1919.)

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, the thermometer recorded 47 degrees above zero.

“Several efforts of 'April fool' nonsense by boys were neatly nipped in the bud today.

“The first rain of the season began to fall soon after 9 o’clock on Monday night.

“Even though the Bismarck Tribune says the Heart 'started out' on Wednesday night, nobody in Mandan knew anything about it. But then, those Bismarck reporters are wonders on imagination.

“A season of Forty Hours Devotion began at 10 o’clock at St. Joseph Church this morning with Fr. Collins as celebrant, accompanied by Rev. Father Clement of Bismarck, deacon, and Rev. Father Ambrose of Glen Ullin, subdeacon. Father Ambrose will preach in German this afternoon; Bishop Shanley will preach tonight. Masses will continue tomorrow morning at 7, 8 and 10 o’clock, along with another 7:30 evening service. This schedule will continue for 10 days or until 40 hours of services are completed.

“During the final days of the Legislative Session, the House passed Haggart’s senate bill prohibiting the use of convict labor in any industry which would bring it into competition with free labor. The labor unions at Fargo were in favor of the bill, and they had some good lobbyists here for it. As a result, the harness factory at the penitentiary will be closed up as soon as the current contract expires. Now there will be absolutely no work for the convicts and what to do for them is a serious problem.”

