Diane Boit: Mandan Jaycees present annual awards, 1972

50 Years Ago – 1972

The Mandan Jaycees paid tribute to several outstanding young men in the community and named their choice for Boss of the Year at its annual DSA banquet held at the Mandan Elks building. The evening’s master of ceremonies was Dick Schmidt, with Jaycee president Norm Eggers welcoming the guests and congratulating award winners.

Mel Beckler, co-owner of B & M Auto Supply, and an active Jaycee member since 1962, was named winner of the Distinguished Service Award; the Boss of the Year Award was presented to Ron Thiel of Thiel Utility Construction Company. Named Outstanding Educator was John Peffer, assistant band director at Mandan High School. The Outstanding Young Farmer Award was given to Jack Pulkrabek, who farms 11 miles southwest of Mandan, and for the first time, the Jaycees presented the Outstanding Young Police Officer Award to Howard Moldenhauer, a member of the Mandan Police Department since 1969.

And, finally, to honor one of its own, Mandan Jaycee member Larry Schafer was awarded the coveted Key Man Award which is the highest honor that can be bestowed on a Jaycee member whose dedication and work during the year was a key to the growth and success of the Mandan Jaycees organization.

North Dakota made the national news when a landline telephone service was implemented for the first time in the western part of the state. A local independent telephone exchange was inaugurated on Dec. 15 with an NBC television broadcast of a first phone call from a remote 1,000-square mile area, midway between Williston and Beach, to U.S. Agriculture Earl Butz in Washington, D.C. The community, numbering 93 ranch families, was one of the last areas to obtain landline telephone service in the continental United States. The unincorporated village, located 46 miles north of Beach, consists of a one-room school house, a trailer where the teacher lives and a community center.

The new service required a $4,200 investment per telephone, but each ranch family pays a $50 per month membership fee, plus the maximum charge of $12 a month for one-party service with extra charges for long distance calls. Service to this area was made possible through a long-term two percent interest loans from the federal government, with the Reservation Telephone Cooperative of Parshall as its base.

75 Years Ago – 1947

North Dakota motorists will be noticing brighter-looking license plates in 1947 as the new colors are now black numbers and letters on a yellow background. The 1946 plates were red on silver, and in 1945, plates were white on black. In a cost-savings plan, four states have adopted the permanent type of plates which, instead of tossing the old metal plate, has a small slot to insert the new “year” tab at the beginning of each year.

Twenty-nine students were recently initiated, with Pat West as president, in the Future Homemakers of America (FHA) in a candlelight ceremony performed at Mandan High School. This is the first initiation held at Mandan by the national affiliate. Mandan’s club replaces the former home economics organization, known as the Kraft Club.

Dr. H.A. Wheeler of Mandan has been elected president of the Missouri Slope Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America when members gathered for a dinner meeting in the dining room of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Bismarck. Other officers are: Frank Cave, Bismarck, and Dr. H.E. Stish, Mandan, first and second vice presidents, respectively; and Russell Reid, Bismarck, secretary- treasurer.

“The Mandan Elks basketball team, wearing their new purple and white uniforms, answered a challenge by the agile Korner Bar squad, with a resounding victory, 77-16, at the Mandan Memorial building Sunday afternoon. Beginning to end, it was all the Elks game as the Korner Bar’s orange and blue team were unable to push through the Elks stellar defense. Finishing as the Elks top point men were: Paul Valder, 21 points, followed by Stan Hoffman and Bill Heisler tied for second, with 11 apiece. Three men on the KB squad were tied for top scoring honors with four points each: Ed Cadell, Ed Steckler and Pete Jensen.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“E. Ray Griffin, commander of Mandan’s Gilbert S. Furness Post No. 40 of the American Legion, has received a splendid photograph of Marshal Ferdinand Foch of France who had visited several North Dakota legion posts last November. Sent to the Mandan Legion by Marshal Foch is an enlarged photograph, 18 x 24, inscribed in the Marshal’s own handwriting: “To the American Legion of Mandan, a souvenir of my trip. 27 Nov. 1921 -Signed, F. Foch.” The framed picture is being displayed in the window of the Victory Candy store, 106 West Main.

“Burglars, last night, netted $2.50 and a small number of treats from the O’Rourke Grocery store, which had been entered by way of the coal chute at the rear of the building. In their haste, the thieves overlooked a package containing a dollar’s worth of pennies wrapped for deposit in the bank. Nothing else of value was taken.

“William Kunkel, 14, son of James E. Kunkel of the Vallancey Bros. store, will most likely never play around an ice house again. Yesterday, he entered an ice house out of curiosity, while workmen were walking in and out, hauling and stacking several loads of ice blocks hauled from the Missouri River. Kunkel was still in the ice house, when the crew left at noon, closing and bolting the heavy doors. The afternoon deliveries continued to other areas, as usual, but, at 5:30, a workman decided to return and retrieve forgotten tools. When the door was unlatched, the workman was astonished to see a half frozen, “chilled to the bone” boy in light winter clothing, stumble out, ending the frantic search that had been made by his parents and friends during that afternoon.

“Miss Rosella Hendrickson of Mandan and Joseph Olson, formerly of Almont, were united in marriage this past week at the Lutheran parsonage by Rev. C.J. Fylling. Following the ceremony, a wedding dinner was served by Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Peterson at their home on 9th Ave. N.W., where the bride had made her home.

"Joseph Olson, the groom, is the Almont man who, following his return from France and discharge from the army in 1918, went west to visit an aged, bachelor uncle living alone in a small cabin overlooking a valley in California. When his uncle was taken ill, Olson cared for him and did maintenance work around the cabin for several months until his uncle’s health improved. After the old gentlemen died, the estate was probated, and Olson, who had returned to farm in Almont, was notified that he was the sole beneficiary of his uncle’s will and the heir to his estate, which included tracts of valuable land in an irrigated valley of California, appraised at more than $100,000. The newlyweds will be returning to their California home within a few days.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, the thermometer recorded 33 degrees above zero.

“A baby boy arrived at the home of Anton Olson on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 9.

“A good resolution for the new year is to subscribe to the Mandan Pioneer. It’s still a good purchase at the same price- just $1 a year; 50 cents for six months.

“The flag on the public school building was placed at half-mast on Wednesday out of respect to Stella Briggs, daughter of the governor, whose death occurred at Minneapolis on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

“Governor-elect Frank Briggs took the oath of office on the opening day for the fifth Legislative Session of North Dakota. It was a sad coincidence that the telegram, announcing his daughter’s death, was received just as her father was taking the oath at the Capitol. Following the ceremony, Gov. Briggs boarded the first east bound train to Minneapolis where he would travel by automobile to Howard Lake for the funeral services. His daughter, Stella, only 19 years of age, suffered from the effects of consumption and had been an invalid for many years.

“The Rev. James Byers of the Presbyterian church was tendered a reception at the church on Tuesday evening by the Christian Endeavor society, led by president Miss Isabel Clark, for the purpose of giving the “called’ pastor an opportunity of meeting the members and friends of the congregation. Among the callers were representatives of every church of the city, including Rev. Archibald Durrie of the Presbyterian church in Bismarck. Having been without a pastor for a long time, it can be said that the Presbyterians of Mandan are delighted once again to announce regular services and society meetings.”

