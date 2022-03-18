Diane Boit: Mandan High School swimmers are state champs, 1997

25 Years Ago – 1997

The Mandan Braves boys swimming team traveled to Grand Forks for the state swimming meet held at the University of North Dakota pool and, hours later, returned to Mandan with a firm grasp on the state championship trophy after accumulating 462.5 points, the most ever earned during a state title matchup. Who was the previous record holder of points? It was the 1995 Mandan Braves. This year’s team set the point record by having seven first place finishes, including performances by Robb Wagner, Joey Schneider and Ross Frohlich. Adding to the remarkable championship title, the Braves’ 200- medley and 200-freestyle relay teams stayed undefeated for the entire season. Robb Wagner also stayed undefeated for the season in the 200 individual medley and in the 200 freestyle and also broke two state records in the 100 backstroke.

Nominated to the All-State Team were Mandan’s Robb Wagner, senior, and Joey Schneider, junior. Receiving Honorable Mention were Andy Mork, Brett Donat and Chad Schuchard. The Braves coach is Paul Thompson.

Mandan High School Jazz II and III, under the direction of Gene Mosbrucker, recently participated in the Magic City Jazz Festival held at the Minot State University, where “Outstanding Musicianship” awards were given to Dan Meidinger, tenor sax; Jason Landeis, trombone; Kelli Nieskens, vibes; and Justin Bueligen, trumpet. Nieskens also received the “Myron Floren Outstanding High School Soloist Award” which resulted in a $185 scholarship to the International Music Camp and a commemorative plaque.

Temps recorded Tuesday, March 18: a high of 32 degrees above zero; 15 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Members of the Mandan American Legion Post 40, along with the Ladies Auxiliary, observed their 53rd anniversary this week with a dinner, dance and a special awards ceremony to honor seven people. Receiving Life Memberships were: J.P. Fleck, W.J. Sullivan and Walter J. Smith, all of Mandan; H. Claude Funden, Sarasota, Florida; Inga O. Kennelly, Canby, Oregon; and E.H. Kruger, Bismarck.

Forrest Noakes, blind since age 16, and a counselling psychologist at the United Tribes Training Center at Bismarck as well as an accomplished musician, has been named Mandan’s Outstanding Handicapped Citizen of the Year. The award was presented to Noakes by Mayor A.R. Shaw during the Mayor’s Committee on Employment of the Handicapped awards banquet. Recipients of the awards were introduced by Erv Huber, vice president of the mayor’s committee. Ken Hermanson serves as committee president.

Mrs. John Salveson and A.S. Brazda were also presented plaques as Mandan’s Outstanding Senior Citizens for 1972 by Frank Freezon, executive director of Liberty Heights and the Morton County Housing Authority. Mrs. Salveson is a former teacher and is serving a second term as president of the Mandan Golden Agers Club. Mr. Brazda, a Mandan resident since 1905, was employed by the Northern Pacific Railroad for 30 years and is a past Exalted Ruler of the Mandan Elks Lodge.

75 Years Ago – 1947

C.P. Dahl, president of the North Dakota Senate, used his gavel for the last time when it descended at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, March 8, to officially adjourn the 30th legislative assembly in Bismarck. The House adjourned at 1:27 a.m. with Rep. Halcrow of Pembina County, who’s served the longest, making the motion for adjournment. The final moments gave way to rounds of hand-shaking, back-slapping, singing and complementary speeches. The assembly also gifted watches to House Speaker Johnson of Richland and Rep. Smart of Ward, majority floor leader. Rep. Bubel of Oliver County, minority floor leader, was presented with a red-cushioned easy chair.

In an election of officers by the Mandan Girl Scout Leaders club, Mrs. C.G. Fristad was named president; Mrs. Wm. F. McClelland Jr., vice president; Miss Lucille Tostevin, secretary, and Mrs. Edward Toman, treasurer.

Twenty-seven babies were born at the Mandan Deaconess hospital during the previous month, a record number for the month of February. It is double the number of births for February 1946, when 12 births were reported.

Hollywood News: Fredric March was chosen as the Best Actor for his role in “The Best Years of Our Lives,” also honored as the Best Picture of 1946. The Best Actress award went to Olivia de Havilland, who starred in “To Each His Own.” However, it was ‘handless’ Harold Russell who stole the show at the 19th annual ceremony of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Russell, the veteran who lost both arms in the war and wore ‘hooks’ in “The Best Years of Our Lives,” went home with two Oscars under his arm. His role brought him academy acclaim as the Best Supporting Actor, as well as a special award by the academy’s board of directors.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Nearly three weeks ago the boys of the city presaged the arrival of spring when they got their miggs out of winter storage. However, the final signs of spring occurred today when box elder bugs crawled out of their hiding places, and the girls cut pieces off mother’s clotheslines for skipping ropes.

“Principal Bergeim has announced the leaders in grade averages at Mandan High School as of Jan. 31. The girls have a monopoly on the high marks as records show that of the 20 leaders in the four high school grades, there are only three boys. Ranked number one is Josephine Zahn, junior, with 96.25; ranked two and three are: Rose Hopfauf, freshman, and Marie McGinnis, junior, both with 95.75; ranked number four is Alice Wilkinson, freshman, 95.66; and number five is Margaret Stein, junior, with 95.5. The top three boys are: Everett Peterson, senior, 95.2; Michael Tokach, senior, 95; and Howard Shaw, sophomore, 90.

“A very pretty wedding was solemnized at high noon at the farm home of Henry Shrink when their daughter, Miss Nellie, became the bride of Mr. Hugh Houser of Mandan in a ceremony performed by Rev. H.A. Zeller of Rural. The bride, dressed in a beautiful gown of navy blue taffeta, was attended by her sister, Miss Flora Shrink, dressed in Harding blue messaline. H. Grant Unkenholz acted as best man. Immediately after the ceremony, a delicious wedding dinner was served to the wedding party and their relatives and friends.

“More than 100 people enjoyed the unique barn dance given last evening at the Masonic Hall, under the direction of the Blue Lodge entertainment committee. The evening’s music was provided by the Mandan orchestra. All chairs had been removed and were replaced with bales of straw along the sides of the hall. A half dozen horse blankets, several sets of harnesses, auction sales posters, political announcements, live chickens and turkeys and a goat, were used to create the barnyard allusion. Sweet apple cider and doughnuts were served as refreshments. Most dancers were also dressed in what they conceived to be the approved styles in Hicksville.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, the thermometer recorded 44 degrees above zero.

“Bishop Shanley of Fargo was an arrival at Mandan’s depot yesterday morning.

“In just one 24-hour period, from 8 a.m. Monday and to 8 a.m. Tuesday, the temperature rose nearly 40 degrees.

“This week’s thaw has reduced the snowbanks in the streets of the city, and the tops of the bluffs overlooking the city are close to being seen again. However, the snow up there is so deep and hard-packed that it will takes considerable warmth before they’re fully unveiled.

“The fifth session of the Legislature ended at an early hour on March 6. Although Governor Briggs warned the appropriation committees that he would veto bills if not cut down, legislators turned a deaf ear, and placed bills on his desk during the final hours that were $80,000 to $100,000 more than the prospective revenues. Governor Briggs vetoed nearly all of them. But, with no hard feelings toward the governor, and believing funds would become available through taxes on a growing population, both Houses re-convened and passed the bills again.

“Father Collins and a force of assistants are busy this afternoon putting into position the new Stations of the Cross which have just been purchased for St. Joseph’s church. They arrived this morning and will be blessed by Bishop Shanley on Saturday afternoon.

“The homage paid to Ireland’s patron saint on Wednesday was so quietly done in Mandan that the day would have passed unnoticed but for the wearing of the symbolic green by a few enthusiastic patriots. There was a high mass at St. Joseph’s church, and a sermon, dealing mainly with the life and work of the revered saint, was preached by Father Collins, who was born in County Cork, Ireland, in 1841.”

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

