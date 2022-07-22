Diane Boit: Mandan High School student first governor of Girls State, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

A section of Highway 1806, which went through Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, six miles south of Mandan, has been permanently closed due to extensive cracks in the pavement, including one with a vertical drop of nearly five feet. The highway damage was caused by the normal spring thaw and flooding on the Heart River. The park’s former main entrance has been transferred to the park’s southern boundary, and temporary highway signs have been erected by the state’s Department of Transportation to direct visitors to the new entrance, using the Highway 1806 bypass road that skirts the west side of the park. There are no plans to repair the “old” highway for vehicular traffic through the park.

Temps recorded Tuesday, July 22: a high of 86 degrees; 60 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Robert L. Weiler, a shift foreman and relief night supervisor at the American Oil Refinery in Mandan, has retired from the company after more than 32 years of service, the past 18 at Mandan. Weiler was honored at a retirement party at Jaycees Park where he received a set of golf clubs from his fellow employees and a wristwatch from the company. Weiler began his career with the Standard Oil Company of Indiana in February 1940 as a pipefitter at its Sugar Creek, Missouri, refinery. Following service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, he returned to the Missouri plant and was transferred to the Mandan refinery in 1954.

The Mandan Chiefs halted a three-game losing string and picked up the team's first win in the Billings Invitational American Legion baseball tournament, defeating Williston, 10-3. Tony Engelhardt’s Mandan crew, now 11-16 for the year, completed play in the three-day tourney with a 1-2 mark and winds up a five-game road swing with games at Miles City, Mont., and Rapid City, South Dakota. Chris Assel’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly, Craig Stenslie’s run-scoring single, Blaine Hohbein’s two-run hit and a throwing error, gave the Chiefs a comfortable four-run lead in the first inning that was never threatened. Assel and Hohbein each finished with three RBIs in support of righthander Bob Lighthizer who balanced his record at 4-4.

Sgt. Major and Mrs. Eugene Ellsworth, Flasher, have been named officers in charge of the Mandan Salvation Army Corps, according to Thomas C. Lewis of the Bismarck Corps. Mrs. Ellsworth, the former Agnes Lewzader of Valley City, is a 1940 graduate of the Salvation Army School for Officers Training in Chicago. Sgt. Major Ellsworth is a native of Flasher and served in the air corps during World War II. The couple were married in Valley City, began farming at Flasher in 1946 and have been active in the Mandan Corps since that time.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Patricia West, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Elmer West of rural Mandan, has been elected Governor of North Dakota’s first Girls State convention held at Jamestown College. Miss West was chosen by her classmates at Mandan High School as their delegate to Girls State. She was sponsored by the Mandan unit of the North Dakota Department of the American Legion Auxiliary, which inaugurated the state’s citizenship program. Mrs. Art Olson is Girls State chairman for the Mandan unit. Miss West and Patricia Ruud of Fargo, the Girls State Lieutenant Governor, will be the North Dakota delegates to the Girls State national convention held at Washington, D.C.

The Most Rev. Vincent J. Ryan, bishop of Bismarck, officiated at the religious profession and reception for two young ladies entering the Benedictine Sisters of the Sacred Heart convent at Minot. Sister Mary Eve, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alex J. Leingang of Fort Yates, made her perpetual profession of religious vows, while Sister M. Kathleen, formerly Irene Kuntz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kuntz of Fallon, received the Benedictine habit.

Funeral services were held July 21 for Dr. Frank E. Bunting, age 83, longtime Mandan physician and dean of Western North Dakota Physicians and Surgeons until retiring in 1941. Dr. Bunting came to Mandan in 1897, nine years after graduating from the University of Michigan. He served as the Morton County health officer for more than 40 years and was a life member of Mandan’s Masonic Lodge. Services were conducted at the Bunting home, 203 4th Ave. N.W., with Rev. G.W. Stewart of the First Presbyterian Church officiating. Survivors include his widow, Margreta, and two children by a former marriage. Burial was in the Mandan Union Cemetery.

Births announced this week: sons to Mr. and Mrs. William Karls, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Mosbrucker, to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kuntz, and to Mr. and Mrs. William Kastner, all of Glen Ullin. Daughters to Mr. and Mrs. Milton Kollman, Glen Ullin; to Rev. and Mrs. Paul Kuehl, Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Emil Kepplin, Hebron.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“It appears that the railway strike won’t be ending soon. Northern Pacific officials are reluctant to approve the July 1 wage increases as was proposed by the various unions. Instead, pending negotiations with union chairmen, they offered to pay all employees the same scale of wages that were in effect prior to July 1, if they will return to work and agree to place their grievances before the U.S. Railway Labor Board for a settlement of the differences.

“Mandan has 50 shop men and 62 car men on strike. The shop men face a cut of 7 cents an hour, from 77 to 70 cents, and the car men, a cut of 9 cents an hour, from 72 to 63 cents. This amounts to a cut of $14.56 per month for the shopmen, and a cut of $16.28 per month for the car men.

“Tensions are rising today in Mandan as the strike continues. Someone took a shot at 3 a.m. today through the window of the Joe Tokash home, who had accepted employment as a special night guard for the Northern Pacific. His job is to be on the lookout for troublemakers who could damage the trains during the night as had been reported in other states. After an investigation, police, city officials and strike leaders have all agreed that it was most likely a stray bullet, shot by a passing inebriated transient.”

Background history: The Great Railroad Strike of 1922 was a nationwide strike of railroad workers, employed in shops and roundhouses, who revolted against a 12% wage cut. Launched on July 1, by seven of the 16 railroad labor organization, more than 390,000 workers walked off their jobs.

When World War I began, the nation’s railroads were nationalized with an executive order by President Wilson, and the railway operation was turned over to the U. S. Railroad Administration. A period of labor harmony followed, marked by increased wages and the establishment of the eight-hour day across the railroad industry.

In 1920, following the return of the railroads’ control to private hands, a nine-member panel, known as the Railroad Labor Board, was given the power to oversee the wages and working conditions of more than two million American railway workers. Due to inflation and higher operating expenses, profits had diminished, and the board looked for ways to cut costs, beginning with reducing the wages of the bottom tier of workers. Unaffected were the conductors, engineers, firemen and brakemen.

As the strike continued, railroad companies replaced the skilled and semi-skilled workers with 300,000 strikebreakers, which resulted in violence and death, requiring the National Guard to be on duty in seven states.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, the thermometer recorded 74 degrees above zero.

“Will the weather man please touch the rain button?

“The outside woodwork and cornice of the InterOcean Hotel are being given a new coat of paint.

“Mr. L.N. Cary is eating corn from his garden. It’s the reward for protection from frost this spring.

“Alex Smith came down from Fort Rice on Saturday. He has killed 42 wolves this season. His father-in-law, Ben Corbin of Emmons County, has killed 67 wolves and is still hunting.

“Joe Mellner, an employee in the Northern Pacific shops, badly hurt his right hand this morning. Yesterday, a brakeman lost two fingers whilst in the act of coupling a train at the stockyards. Both men have been sent to the railroad’s hospital at Brainerd, Minnesota.

“Sister Beatrice, principal of the Cannon Ball school, left this past week for her home in Switzerland. The gentle Sister was much beloved by both Indians and whites, and they very much regret her departure. Her departure will leave a vacant position worth $60 a month, plus other positions of an assistant and a housekeeper worth $40 and $30 per month, respectively.”