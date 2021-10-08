Diane Boit: Mandan High School Homecoming Celebrated, 1971 and 1996

“Bismarck hotel keepers are said to have reaped a good harvest from the Mandan fair by housing the overflow which the Mandan bonifaces were unable to accommodate.

“The ladies of the Presbyterian church will serve their annual New England supper on Thursday evening, Oct. 22, in the Morgan & Strattan building, from six to nine o’clock. The supper is 25 cents.

“A number of fellows who are howling for William Bryan, are quietly collecting gold pieces and certificates and are putting them in a safe place. Our genial friend, J.A. McDougal, is one of these, and when he gets into the voting booth, alone with God and his lead pencil, he will vote for honesty, protection and William McKinley.

“The office rooms, formerly occupied by Dr. King, have been taken possession of by the editor of the Pioneer who wonders how it is that he has been content to remain so many years in his, somewhat dingy, rooms. So far, he has spent much of his time looking out the windows, watching the activity that is constantly going on down on Main Street and at the nearby Depot.”

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0