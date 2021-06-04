Diane Boit: Mandan High School graduates 24 seniors, 1921

“A number of young people comprised a very enjoyable picnic party that made old Fort Lincoln its rendezvous during the afternoon of Memorial Day. The return journey, however, was somewhat marred by the team of horses who decided to balk and refuse to move. Gentle patting by the ladies and the more vigorous measures by the gentlemen could not induce the horses to move towards Mandan, and, for a time, it looked as though the party would have to walk home as a last resort. Finally, a young lady suggested that a kind of hypnotism be used and requested that Joe Hess sing to the horses. Mr. Hess consented and had sung about a dozen bars when, lo and behold, the team began to show signs of uneasiness and began to move towards home. In fact, so anxious were the horses to go, that the ladies and gentlemen had to do a quick scramble to get into the wagon.”