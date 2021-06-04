Diane Boit: Mandan High School graduates 24 seniors, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996
Demolition has begun on the old outdoor swimming pool located on Custer Elementary School property in east Mandan. Once removed, the area will be landscaped for playground and sports activities. The bid for the pool’s removal was let to Urban Silbernagel Construction of Mandan for $29,900. Another $21,500 was awarded to Bailey Construction of Mandan for landscaping and installing playground equipment.
Q & R Clinic, Mandan East, has opened at the corner of Mandan Avenue and East Main Street. Doctors located there are David Field, MD, Karen Hanson, MD, and Darwin Lange, MD.
Temps recorded Tuesday, June 4: a high of 74 degrees above zero; 42 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
Mandan School District voters approved an 8.5 levy increase for general school operation by a strong 57% in Tuesday’s election. A record 2,309 voters turned out, with the voters also electing three board members -- Bruce Bair of Mandan; Richard Tokach, rural Area Five; and Clifford Nelson, rural Area Two.
Funeral services were held for Peter E. Albrecht, 61, Mandan, farm supervisor for USDA Farmers Home Administration. He was a past president of the Lions Club, served as commander of the Gilbert Furness Post of the American Legion, was a director of the Mandan Elks Board and a member of the St. Thomas More Council of the Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his wife, Margaret; a daughter, Mary; one sister, and his mother.
Graduation exercises were held this past week at New Salem High School. The top three honor students of the class are Victoria Doll, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Doll; Marilyn Ferderer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ferderer; and Jeanine Rusch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Rusch.
Hundreds of area residents attended the grand opening and dedication of Bismarck’s Kirkwood Plaza shopping center on Friday, May 13. Kirkwood Plaza is a completely enclosed, air conditioned and carpeted mall with 39 stores and 750 employees. At one time, the site was as a pastureland for horses that pulled dray wagons of Wachter Dray and Transfer, founded in 1886 by C. G. Wachter.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Tuesday’s city-wide election had only one question and only one polling place, all votes being cast at the city hall. The results indicated Mandan’s move to daylight saving time will continue until September. The final count was: 1,108 “Yes” votes against 807 against. This was Mandan’s largest voter turnout on a purely city matter.
The city of Mandan officially went on daylight saving time on May 8, in a resolution passed by the city commission, that actually switched Mandan from Mountain to Central Standard Time, the same as that used by Bismarck and all of the state east of the Missouri River. However, a petition signed by 500 residents, along with objections raised by the Burlington Northern railroad, whose Mountain time schedule begins at Mandan, resulted in the city commission ordering a city-wide election to let voters settle the controversy.
Two hundred alumni, plus this year’s seniors, of Mandan High School attended one of the most successful alumni banquets ever held in Mandan. The banquet was served in the Elks hall with Louis Bartram doing the cooking and the boys from the State Training School, the serving. Many of the men in the group were recently returned veterans from overseas, and the feeling of thankfulness that the war is over with so many of them back home, helped to make this banquet especially successful. Before adjourning for a dance at the Memorial Building, the group stood for a moment in silent tribute to the 35 young man from MHS who lost their lives during the war. This year’s planning committee consisted of Donna Suchy, alumni president, and Lucille Tostevin, Lenore Strand, Albert Schmidt, Dorothy Dow and Howard Hendrickson. Chosen as the 1947 alumni president is Miss Beverley Nelson, along with Miss Delores Franck, treasurer, and Miss Dorothy Benker, secretary.
Dr. W.D. Toepke of New Salem has been elected president of the North Dakota State Dental Association during their three-day convention held in Fargo. He and Dr. H.J. Nedrud of Minot were also chosen as delegates to the national convention to be held in Miami, Florida. Grand Forks will be the convention center in 1947.
The congregation of the Charles Wesley Burns Methodist Church in Mandan gathered for special services last week, marking the payment of all debts against the church with a formal burning of its mortgage. Following a banquet and program, Mrs. Russell Hughes, treasurer of the Women’s Society of Christian Service, touched a lighted match to the mortgage papers, as Rev. Harvey Morrison, L.J. Hughes, church treasurer, and M.K. Higgins, chairman of the board of trustees, looked on. The $45,000 structure was dedicated April 9, 1922.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Twenty-four seniors received their diplomas from the Mandan High School at commencement exercises held on the afternoon of Friday, June 3, in the high school gym. Dr. S.T. May, president of the Dickinson State Normal school, gave the main address. E.A. Ripley, president of the school board, presented the diplomas. Speeches were also given by valedictorian, William Gussner, and salutatorian, Ralph Countryman.
“A choir of more than 300 children’s voices chanted the Gregorian Mass at St. Joseph’s church on Monday morning, May 16. The group, including children from Bismarck, Glen Ullin and St. Anthony, as well as Mandan, took part in the services. The children, trained by the local Sisters, were directed by Father Slaag of Bismarck. The special mass was led by Bishop Wehrie of Bismarck, assisted by Fr. Clement Dimpf and other visiting clergy. During the afternoon, the outdoor “Jesus Blessing” statue was dedicated by the bishop and the children. The statue was a result of funds contributed by the local Rosary Society and the St. Mary’s Society, along with donations from Mrs. Peter Schwab and Mrs. William Boehm, both of Mandan.
“C.P. O’Rourke, chairman of the county board, has a force of men at work on the courthouse hill, finishing the work of terracing around the side and rear of the courthouse. A road will also be graded east from the hill to the Mandan cemetery. Another force of men will be reducing the hill near the reservoirs. It is planned to cut the hill down about 12 feet, making it a much easier grade to climb.
“Local stockholders in the New Salem Coal Mining Company, which has been working the McCormick property, are jubilant over reports that a nine-foot vein of lignite coal has been opened at the 190-foot level. The shaft is located about 1,500 feet from the main line of the Northern Pacific, a mile from the center of New Salem.
“A second bandstand has been quickly built by band members and high school students on the corner of 1st St. and 2nd Ave. NW. Consisting of an open-air platform, about 30 feet square, the first regular Friday concert was given by the Mandan municipal band who played: Sousa’s 'El Capitan' march, 'The Glow Worm,' two popular fox trots, 'Over the Waves,' and concluding with the 'Star-Spangled Banner.'"
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, June 4, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 78 degrees above zero.
“Mandan never looked prettier than it does at the present time.
“Joseph Schantz of Glen Ullin and Eva Hammill of the Little Heart were married at St. Joseph’s church yesterday by Rev. D.V. Collins.
“Dr. Read was called to New Salem yesterday to see Mr. Koerner’s daughter, 12 years old, who is ill with scarlet fever. The doctor went up on the train and returned on his Columbia bicycle, safely in two hours and 30 minutes. That’s a good time, considering the road.
“A number of young people comprised a very enjoyable picnic party that made old Fort Lincoln its rendezvous during the afternoon of Memorial Day. The return journey, however, was somewhat marred by the team of horses who decided to balk and refuse to move. Gentle patting by the ladies and the more vigorous measures by the gentlemen could not induce the horses to move towards Mandan, and, for a time, it looked as though the party would have to walk home as a last resort. Finally, a young lady suggested that a kind of hypnotism be used and requested that Joe Hess sing to the horses. Mr. Hess consented and had sung about a dozen bars when, lo and behold, the team began to show signs of uneasiness and began to move towards home. In fact, so anxious were the horses to go, that the ladies and gentlemen had to do a quick scramble to get into the wagon.”
