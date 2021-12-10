Diane Boit: Mandan High School colors change to black and white, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996

In a popular Mandan News section, titled “Sound-Off,” where people could call and express opinions and complaints without leaving a name, a reader left this message: “What’s happened to this year’s Christmas lights that use to criss-cross West Main Street, and also where’s the lights that used to be on the big community evergreen tree in front of the depot? These things made Mandan a more cheerful place to shop.”

The following week Mayor Dykshoorn replied, “Those strings of lights were old and the wiring in poor condition. Replacing them isn’t in the city’s budget, and also the new street lights are now spaced farther apart.” The mayor also wrote that the Mandan Progress Organization was considering a fundraiser to replace the lights. So, if you want those decorations, donate to the cause and then volunteer your services.”

To date, decorations are attached to light poles on Main Street and a portion of First Street. However, those strings of lights that had adorned Main Street since the late 1930s were never replaced, and the tree remains bare.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 10: a high of 26 degrees; 19 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1971

The Mandan Lions Club’s Christmas Trees Lot has opened for its eighth year in the BN Park near the train depot. Joe P. Schaaf is this year’s lot chairman. According to Lions president Christ Assel, the proceeds go for charitable causes such as the scouts and aid to the blind.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral services at Flasher for Helge Nygren, 65, longtime leader of rural electrification in North Dakota. Born in Sweden, Nygren and his parents arrived in the United States and to Flasher in 1914. At the time of his death, he was a director and president of Mor-Gran-Sou Electric Co-operative and had recently been named North Dakota’s Rural Electric Co-operative “Director of the Year.” Nygren served eight years as president of the North Dakota Rural Electric Co-op Association and since 1953, had been a statewide director. He also served 12 years on the board of the National Rural Electric Co-op Association. As a longtime member of the Farmers Union, he served as president of the Morton County Farmers Union, was a director and governor of the North Dakota Farmers Union and was a board member of the Farmers Union Livestock Marketing Association. Survivors include his wife, LaVerne (Klusmann); one son and daughter; one sister and step-brother.

75 Years Ago – 1946

With only 14 shopping days until Christmas, evergreens twined around lamp posts and colored lights strung across Main Street bear evidence that the holiday season has arrived in Mandan. According to the Pioneer newspaper, “every day looks like Saturday downtown with throngs of shoppers, their arms ladened with parcels, weaving in and out of stores. Shouts of “Merry Christmas” can be heard as families greet each other, along with the ringing of the familiar Salvation Army bells and the recordings of Christmas carols coming from each store.”

One war time ban is off completely now, according to H.L. Neibrugge, local manager of the Western Union Telegraph Company. This year, for the first time since the beginning of the war in December 1941, Christmas telegrams will again be delivered on special holiday blanks.

Six years of hardship and constant fear have ended for Mr. and Mrs. Fred Conrath and their two daughters, Mary Anne and Caroline, of Hebron, with their safe arrival back in the United States after spending the war years in Germany. The Conraths went to Germany in 1939 to claim an inheritance and were trapped there when war broke out that September, resulting in Mr. Conrath being put into a forced labor camp where, due to lack of rations, his weight fell from a sturdy 165 pounds to 110. Although the family was allowed to return to America a year ago, they opted to stay behind as interpreters for the new military government.

Liberatus Glaser, Railway Express office employee, was the lucky winner in the drawing for the radio given away by the Firestone Store during its three-day birthday sale. More than 600 persons registered for the drawing. Glaser’s new radio is a Firestone four-tube table model.

An estimated crowd of nearly 500 persons attended the annual Policemen’s Ball held at the World War Memorial building. Music was furnished by Tom Guttenburg’s orchestra. Proceeds from the ball is used to defray expenses for police uniforms and equipment.

Acting under a new ordinance, requiring a yearly license by all bartenders and waitresses in places handling liquor, the Mandan City Commission has granted 41 licenses. The license is for one year; the fee is $1.00.

Funeral services were held for Frank S. Hudson, 65, former Mandan Postmaster and pioneer businessman. The Edina, Missouri, native came to Mandan in 1903 and opened a confectionery store. Hudson built and, for many years, owned and operated the Hudson block, now occupied by the New Palace Cafe, 304 West Main, with upstairs rooms designed especially for the Elks Lodge. He was appointed Mandan’s postmaster in 1932, serving until 1944. Survivors include three brothers. Hudson is buried at Mandan Union Cemetery.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“It was decided at a meeting, called yesterday afternoon by the athletic association at the school, that the regular high school colors be changed, black and white being the new combination chosen. The main reason for the change is that the old, true colors, either maroon or gold, are difficult to secure either in the city or from athletic supply houses, and only at added expense in most cases. As a result, the association has now ordered 14 sweaters for the football team, in black with white letters. Basketball sweaters will be white with black letters.

“More than a thousand spectators attended the first Mandan High School Athletic carnival that occupied the entire floor of the high school gymnasium and featured dozens of food booths and games of chance, with lively barkers coaxing the nickels and dimes from the crowd. The high school band also tore loose with jazzy, peppy music in approved carnival tempo until 10 o’clock when all activity ceased for the crowning of Miss Helen Skinner as Queen of the Carnival. The entire net proceeds, $383.14, from both the carnival and the queen contest, were turned over to the athletic association for the coming heaviest basketball season in the school’s history.

“The condition of Ernest Pfleger, riveter employed on the construction of the new bridge over the Missouri River, was reported to be critical after falling 65 feet to the ice below, when missing his hold after jumping from one beam to another. Pfleger’s home is listed as Duluth. This is the first serious accident since construction began.

“Upwards of 50 players entered the cribbage tournament last night at the Commercial Club, resulting in the biggest attendance at a club meeting in many months. No perfect scores were made, nine men being tied for the top honors. First prize was awarded to Ed J. Tobin, who brought the largest cribbage board in Mandan, a two-foot by six-foot plank, with regulation holes and pegs, which, he says, his wife could even use as an ironing board. J.A. Murphy, tailor, failed to win a single game and was awarded the consolation prize- 'Kids Catch the Cootie' puzzle. John Christianson, farmer living south of the city, defeated all comers of the dozen who played chess.”

125 Years Ago – 1896

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, the thermometer recorded 44 degrees above zero.

“Everybody has been enjoying the thaw.

“We’re having Indian summer weather now, that is certain, even though it has snowbank attachments.

“The heavy piles of snow on the hills and in the streets have been greatly reduced by a chinook wind during the last two or three days, and now the streets and sidewalks are fairly passable.

“Chief of Police Clark proposes to enforce the ordinance requiring parties, while in merchants’ stores, to hitch their horses to railings. There have been many accidents recently of runaway teams and wagons.

“Mr. Barrows, of the Inter-Ocean Hotel, has completed his plans for the re-opening of the hotel dining room. It will be on the second floor in what was the east parlor, adjoining the present office. The kitchen and pantries will be downstairs, and the meals will be conveyed to the dining room by means of a dumb-waiter.

“Holiday goods in great profusion are being shown by the various merchants in the city. To an ordinary observer, it would seem that there is no lack of choice for any intending buyer. He or she, who cannot make a selection in Mandan’s stores, must be very hard to please, indeed.”

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0