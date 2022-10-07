Diane Boit: Mandan High School celebrates 10th homecoming victory, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

Long lines of cars have been seen this past week at gas stations in both Mandan and Bismarck due to a raging gas “war,” dragging prices down to less than $1 per gallon. At 99 cents per gallon, the “Two Cents Less Gas” at Hawk’s Pit Stop in Bismarck is actually 10 cents less than the going price at the other stations in Bismarck-Mandan. At Mandan’s Downtown Conoco, owner Rick Jacobchick was among those who dropped his price to $1.09 cents a gallon. “The station owners are all losing money at these prices,” he said. “I wish I could post the actual price of a gallon of gas and then add ‘plus tax of 38.4 cents.’”

Gas prices took their last big drop on Sept. 15 when most local stations cut prices by 12 to 14 cents a gallon from the $1.29 range. Bismarck-Mandan now has the lowest prices in the state. In Fargo, prices are at $1.19, but most of the state has been running at $1.24 to $1.34 a gallon.

The Dow Jones Industrial average rose 70.24 points this week to 8,015.5. The blue-chip barometer is now up more than 24 percent in 1997 but still sits below its Aug. 6 peak of 8,259.31.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Oct. 7: a high of 83 degrees; 46 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Mandan scored its 10th straight homecoming victory on Friday night after recovering from a 15-8 halftime deficit to dump Minot High, 22-15, at Braves Field. The Braves team worked together, allowing senior fullback Chuck Zander to score 14 of the 22 points. Senior Wade Kincaid also contributed six points toward the victory, along with QB Tom Tooley’s successful two-point conversion. With this win, the Braves jumped from sixth place in the WDA to a three-way tie for fourth, along with Minot and Dickinson.

Mandan High School senior Marlane Loeb, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Teanus Loeb, has been chosen this year’s homecoming queen; she was crowned by guidance counselor Hans Grunseth during the halftime break of Friday’s football game against the Minot Magicians. Her royal court included Maxine Knoll, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Knoll; Lois Helbling, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Helbling; Mary Markel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clem Markel; and Suzi Gronowski, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Gronowski. Crown bearer was Cassie Rae Walter. Escorts for the queen and her court were Greg Gallagher, John Engelhardt and Jim Fristad, all members of the Student Council.

According to the National Weather Bureau, the first frost of the fall season occurred Thursday, Oct. 5, when the mercury plunged to 25 degrees.

Mrs. Frances Vogel has been elected president of the Mandan chapter of American War Mothers. Others elected are Mrs. Barbara Vogel and Mrs. Betty Olheiser, first and second vice president, respectively; Mrs. Pauline Zieszler, secretary; and Mrs. Monica Schaaf, treasurer.

Fire destroyed two business places and damaged a third this week on the east edge of Mandan’s downtown business district. The blaze ruined Steckler’s for Men and the Marcovitz Real Estate office at 118 E. Main St. A Second Hand Store, to the west of Steckler’s, suffered smoke damage. It was the third major fire within two years in Mandan’s business district. Earlier in the week, firemen were also summoned for two other blazes in the same area. One fire burned the electric sign at Mr. Nifty’s Cleaners, just east of Steckler’s. A second fire occurred in the main electric switch at the Silver Dollar Bar. An investigation, at the request of the Mandan Fire Department, is underway by the State Fire Marshal’s office who will be checking electrical lines on Main Street.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Catherine Duchscher, 19, Rugby, was crowned the “State Dairy Queen” at North Dakota’s first annual dairy show at Jamestown. She was selected from among a field of 16 contestants for the honor and was crowned by U.S. Senator Milton R. Young. The Rugby girl is one of the 15 children of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Duchscher, operators of a Pierce County farm. Contestants from Mandan included Laurel Suchy, sponsored by the Mandan Creamery, and Isabella Graner, sponsored by Purity Dairy.

Mrs. Lawrence (Fern) Welk arrived from Chicago this week to visit relatives in the Mandan, St. Anthony and Dickinson vicinity. The former St. Anthony resident will be visiting her mother, Mrs. Elizabeth Renner of Dickinson; her sisters, Mrs. John Weber of St. Anthony and Mrs. Peter Helbling of Mandan and her brother, Ambrose Renner, also of Mandan. Mrs. Welk will be returning to Chicago with her husband and his “Champagne Music Makers” after finishing an engagement at the World War Memorial Building in Bismarck.

Births announced this week: Daughters born to Mr. and Mrs. Gene Helmsworth; to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Helfrich; to Mr. and Mrs. Ross Robinson; to Mr. and Mrs. John Mann; to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Kautzmann, all of Mandan. Sons born to: Mr. and Mrs. Frank Miller; to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Yantzer; to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Lutkat, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Smith, St. Anthony; and to Mr. and Mrs. John Niebauer, Huff.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“The splendid fall weather has been just the thing needed to aid in the threshing of grain crops of the district. Seventeen wagon loads of wheat waited their turn at the Farmers Elevator Company in Mandan this morning.

“Carl Killian, farmer living south of the city, has decided not to rely on horses to haul his wheat to market. He has purchased a new Maxwell truck for his farm use from the Service Motor Sales Company in Mandan.

“The annual invasion of the small black and red bugs has begun. Although harmless, it is thought that there will be more this fall than in previous years due to the wet summer. But everyone agrees, they are all a nuisance.

“A new barbershop has been started in the Merchants hotel on East Main Street, between Collins Avenue and First Avenue N.E., by Phil Schlosser. He has been associated with the Union Barbershop in the Winbauer building for the past two years.

“Near violence appeared in Mandan during the unsettled railway strike when strike breakers, one of them armed with a coupling pin, attempted to rescue one of their companions who had been seized by strike sympathizes. Two other strikers escaped to the rail yards and returned with fellow strikers to the scene of the original altercation. Cops arrested the strike breaker with the coupling pin on a disorderly conduct charge. He was later fined $5.

“Few people passing through Mandan, or living within the city, realize that all that remains of old Fort Lincoln from the days of Custer, untouched by vandals or the ravages of time, is the flagpole which carried the official post flag at the fort. It now stands in the west end of Northern Pacific Park. After the fort was abandoned in 1891, the flagpole was taken by Mandan city officials and, for many years, stood along the south side of Main Street, across from Collins Avenue. When the building there was moved, the flagpole was also moved to the N.P. Park.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, the thermometer recorded 62 degrees above zero.

“There’s a crispness in the air this morning, making one think of stoves and coal, whether they wanted to or not.

“J.R. Clark: My house thermometer showed 25 degrees as the lowest point reached during last night.

“Coal haulers are busy. Users of hard coal are receiving their winter supply.

“J.H. Slater, the house mover, has been busy this week, moving another of the Syndicate houses to a lot a little west of the Presbyterian church. It is to be occupied by W.C. Van Duyn.

“All observers at last week’s fair have agreed that the grandstand is not big enough. It will have to be enlarged. During some of the key events, people were turned away for lack of room.

“Mr. Hagerott brought to one of the pavilions a chunk of coal that weighed a ton. It took first prize.

“Stone’s music house in Fargo is happy to report that their exhibit at the fair proved very profitable. Mr. Stone found buyers for all the pianos and organs that were displayed. He even had to notify his Fargo office to send more equipment. His total sales during the fair were 14 pianos and eight organs.

“The day after the fair, a livestock man was heard severely criticizing the fair management, stating that he would not return again with his exhibits. His grievance: one cowboy in 58 seconds got a bigger reward than was given to livestock exhibitors in all the barns.

“The fireworks at the fair were very fine, but what would electric lights have been? Let us hope that Mr. Draper will have installed lights by next year and enable the fair association officials to plan for evening events, too.”