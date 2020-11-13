Diane Boit: Mandan girls are Class A basketball state champs, 1995

Editorial: “The first election in which women have been given the full ballot brings to our attention the need of some radical improvement in polling places. We men may have been satisfied to climb rickety stairs, or back up into some dingy corner to vote, but we hardly care to have our women folk do the same. The banner precinct in Mandan for cleanliness and convenience was the First Ward, where the basement of the Custer School was used, and the next was the Syndicate school. However, the Second and Third wards took the prize for dinginess. Central school should be used in the next election since it’s already city property. But using the second floor of the City Hall is most inconvenient, and it’s a disgrace to ask women to climb the stairs in their long skirts. We’ve got to primp up a little or the women with full powers will take matters in their own hands and see that the primping gets done, and we men might not like the results.”