Diane Boit: Mandan girls are Class A basketball state champs, 1995

25 Years Ago – 1995
After five straight appearances at the State Class A basketball tournament, the second-ranked Mandan Braves captured their first championship title with a 44-42 victory over the West Fargo Packers at the Jamestown Civic Center. Trailing by one point, 42-41, with just 8.7 seconds remaining, senior Jolene Gartner netted a pair of free throws to put the Braves ahead for good. Amanda Dietrich made the final free throw point with 1.3 seconds still on the clock. Mandan’s defense held West Fargo’s ace center Leah Tilly to six points. Jolene Gartner led all Mandan scorers with 13 points, followed by Mary Perrizo and Amanda Dietrich, 11 apiece. The Braves, coached by Greg Amundson, closed the season with a 25-2 overall record.
The Mandan girls swimming team, coached by Ralph Manley, captured third place with 233 points at the State Meet, trailing behind No. 1 Minot’s 538.5 and Century’s 424. Linn Little, who was named to the All-State team, took second place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 54.55, being edged out at the last second by Minot’s Sara Stevenson with 54.44. Receiving honorable mention honors were Rachelle Giese, diver, and Lauren Little.
For the past six years, Sanday Kohler, owner of Creative Looks hair salon on East Main Street, has displayed a large sign, attracting the attention of hundreds of potential customers. Directly under the “Creative Looks” name is a short quote, changed each Tuesday morning, that can be humorous or just plain thoughtful. This week’s message was a comment on the recent snowfall: “One good thing about snow. You don’t need to mow the lawn.” According to Kohler, this sign has been the best money she’s ever spent on advertising.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Nov. 13: a high of 29 degrees; 22 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Mr. and Mrs. Grant Unkenholz were named winners of the Conservation Achievement award in the east Morton County Soil Conservation district at the annual banquet and awards presentation held in Mandan. Other contestants were: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Klesalek and Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Nelson. The awards banquet was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and the Mandan Kiwanis. The winners received photographs of their farm and an all-expense paid trip to the State SCD convention in Grand Forks.
James Mische, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Mische of Hebron, has been named the state winner in the 4-H agricultural award program and will receive an all-expense paid trip to the National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago. Throughout his 4-H years, Mische participated in numerous ag projects, including small grains, field crops science, tractor, entomology, poultry, gardening, veterinary science and home beautification. He has also been active in land judging, winning the area contest, and has been a delegate to the 4-H Institute. A 1970 graduate of Hebron High School, Mische is currently a student at the University of North Dakota.
George and Agnes Bristol, managers of the Elite Motel, 1200 E. Main St., has invited the public to attend their Open House celebration of their newly remodeled motel, featuring updated guest rooms with new hot water heating systems, new bathrooms and new furnishings. Free coffee and doughnuts will be served.
Construction will begin this week in north Bismarck on K-Mart, a million-dollar shopping center, north of the Highway 83 intersection on I-94. The K-Mart organization had originally planned to build north of the interstate at Mandan, but were denied a building permit by the City Commission after an agreement couldn’t be reached on who would be financially responsible for the access from I-94 to the site of the future shopping center.
Morton County’s official population in the 1970 census is 20,310, down 3.2% from the 1960 figure of 20,992, according to a report from the Bureau of the Census. The official population of the state is 617,761, down 2.3% from the 1960 population count which was 632,446.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Miss Delores Ulmer has been appointed editor in chief of the 1946 yearbook of the Mandan High School. The appointment was made by a committee of faculty members.
Pfc. and Mrs. George Paul, Mandan, are the parents of a daughter born Nov. 9 at the Mandan hospital. Pfc. Paul is currently stationed at Manila in the Philippines with the Army. Daughters were also born this week to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Popelka and to Mr. and Mrs. Nick Ressler, all of Mandan.
After four years away from his home, Sgt. Harry Hunke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hunke Sr., arrived in Mandan this week from a hospital stay at Clinton, Iowa, following his arrival in the states. Sgt. Hunke was a Japanese prisoner and was among the survivors of the infamous Death March on Bataan in the Philippines, where prisoners were forced to walk more than 70 miles in six days, in 90-degree heat without food and water.
J. J. Murray, Mandan, has been named Morton County Veteran Service Officer by the county board of commissioners. Murray’s office will be at 104 3rd Ave. N.W., site of the United Employment office. Murray will be helping servicemen with the necessary paperwork needed for benefits offered under the G.I. bill including low interest business and housing loans or for college tuition and job training.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“Jacob Boehm was brought to the city yesterday from his home, five miles northwest of Mandan, for treatment of a badly broken ankle. He had been working at a nearby coal mine when the bank caved in upon him.
“On Monday morning, Nov. 1, Miss Helen Ripple, daughter of Mrs. Mary Ripple of this city, became the bride of John V. Helbling Jr., also of this city. Rev. Fr. Clement performed the ceremony. Serving as attendants were Miss Mary Ripple, sister of the bride, and Joe Helbling, brother of the groom. Miss Eleanor Ripple was the flower girl. The groom holds a position with the NP Railroad. Mrs. Helbling was employed at the Boston Cash Store.
“Sons were born this week in Mandan to: Mr. and Mrs. Henry Pfau; to Mr. and Mrs. Peter M. Froelich; and to Mr. and Mrs. John Emil.
“The Red Trail ferryboat was hauled upon the riverbanks yesterday for the winter, due to the freezing of the river during the past week. Traffic between Mandan and Bismarck will now be suspended until the general freeze-up sets in. The ice, which is floating down the river, has caused slight damage to a temporary bridge to Bismarck.
Editorial: “The first election in which women have been given the full ballot brings to our attention the need of some radical improvement in polling places. We men may have been satisfied to climb rickety stairs, or back up into some dingy corner to vote, but we hardly care to have our women folk do the same. The banner precinct in Mandan for cleanliness and convenience was the First Ward, where the basement of the Custer School was used, and the next was the Syndicate school. However, the Second and Third wards took the prize for dinginess. Central school should be used in the next election since it’s already city property. But using the second floor of the City Hall is most inconvenient, and it’s a disgrace to ask women to climb the stairs in their long skirts. We’ve got to primp up a little or the women with full powers will take matters in their own hands and see that the primping gets done, and we men might not like the results.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 35 degrees above zero.
“The length of daylight is now 9 hours, 44 minutes.
“Next year, it will be North Dakota’s turn again to battle with ballots and election returns. Just think of the anxiety to be gone through before then, for the public as well as for the prospective candidates.
“A large shipment of new instruments, for the Mandan band, arrived by express from Chicago on Tuesday. There was upwards of $100 worth of horns in the box.
“To emphasize Mandan’s housing shortage, a local 'house to rent' ad that ran in the Pioneer last week brought a tenant bright and early on Saturday morning, and the said ad has kept one man busy at this office attending to applicants for the house. So anxious were some people to get the house, which was desirably located on Dilworth Avenue (3rd Ave. NW), that many even offered to pay a higher rent than was advertised.
“The marriage of Miss Theresa Miller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P. A. Miller, to Mr. J. A. Gruenfelder was recently solemnized at St. Joseph Church, Dean Collin officiating. The bride was attended by her sister, Miss Lena Miller as bridesmaid; Mr. R. B. O’Rourke acted as groomsman. In the evening, there were marriage festivities at the residence of the bride’s parents at Little Heart.”
